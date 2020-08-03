ASX:MFF - Monthly NTA - July 2020

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Net Tangible Assets ('NTA') per share for July 2020

MFF advises that its approximate monthly NTA per share as at 31 July 2020 was $2.740 pre-tax (cum 3.0 cent per share fully franked final dividend)² ($2.809 as at 30 June 2020), and $2.431 after providing for tax¹.

Activity for MFF in July was relatively limited, as measured by portfolio transactions. MFF finished the month with balance sheet cash of about 41.7% of assets (more than double the size of the next largest position). Purchases were approximately 2.2% of assets and there were no sales. Cash tax paid was $0.86m, (this reduces pre-tax NTA) and MFF became entitled to approximately $0.9m of dividends from portfolio companies [all figures approximate and rounded]. Currency has been a significant headwind for NTA since mid March and, despite some USD strength at month end, currency was again a moderate headwind for MFF's monthly NTA.

Q2 economic figures released during the month reflected the pandemic and associated shutdowns. Reopenings have been impacted by ongoing cases, including apparent second waves in many jurisdictions. Positive news on vaccines, therapeutics, hospital and aged care treatments and possible weakening of virus mortality has been overshadowed by fear and negative current headlines. Europe agreed EU wide borrowings to support pressured member states and central banks reaffirmed 'effectively unlimited' monetary stimulus and zero intertest rates for the foreseeable future. The US administration and Congress continue to work towards an extension of emergency fiscal stimulus measures.

Major company Q2 reports reflected write-downs and revenue and profit shortfalls, but also extraordinary resilience and business flexibility in the face of the unprecedented overall economic downturns. Most obviously there were the testimonies to the House Committee and Q2 results of the technology majors at month end. However many companies, particularly major companies, well beyond the technology spaces, have cut discretionary operating expenses, extended and broadened debt and equity financings and most importantly restructured operations to improve safety for employees and customers, and to open up new markets and delivery systems to provide better choices for customers.

US quality business management and innovation have been exported globally in recent decades, and opportunities extend well beyond the USA. Technology is enabling significant changes and providing opportunities for traditional industries, as well as disruptors. The usual cyclicality of technology companies has been dampened by structural changes which have been accelerated and increased from elevated pre pandemic levels, as well as many winners moving to network/platform and subscription based models with multinational or global reach.

Outlook statements included caution from experienced business leaders concerned that the recession/depression might be deeper, with full impacts delayed (but not eliminated) by the early stimulus. Political, social and geopolitical disruptions and issues remain elevated and unpredictable. Aggregate demand remains severely disrupted and dependant upon Government transfer payments with huge service industries and other parts of economies shutdown. Corporate revenue shortfalls are translating into widespread capital expenditure deferral or elimination, with multiplier effects. Elevated returns to capital may be reversed/dampened if returns to labour increase.

Many market participants appear to have accepted that a possible Democratic sweep might be benign, although this may be the contrast effect. History gives examples of indecision and poor economic policies which bedevilled the Ford and Carter administrations, post Nixon, and contributed to economic stagnation, and were exploited externally. Divisive pardons compare with rapid transition from election defeat to convictions and sentences and ongoing corruption trials elsewhere. Industry policy (Kodak announcement this month) and infrastructure could be valuable.