ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 24 July 2020 was $2.779 pre-tax (30 June 2020 $2.809) and $2.457 post-tax¹.

Net cash shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash was approximately 41.3% at 24 July 2020.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

27 July 2020

1 Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.