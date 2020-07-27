Log in
MFF Capital Investments Limited    MFF   AU000000MFF6

MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MFF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/27
2.64 AUD   +0.38%
03:21pASX : MFF - Weekly NTA
PU
04/30ASX : MFF - Update - Dividend/Distribution - MFF
PU
04/24MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

07/27/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 24 July 2020 was $2.779 pre-tax (30 June 2020 $2.809) and $2.457 post-tax¹.

Net cash shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash was approximately 41.3% at 24 July 2020.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

27 July 2020

1 Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 19:20:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 319 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2019 219 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2019 1 749 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,18x
Yield 2019 1,21%
Capitalization 1 451 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MFF Capital Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Mackay Managing Director & Executive Director
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Ballard Independent Non-Executive Director
Andy John Hogendijk Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Montgomery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-26.67%1 026
