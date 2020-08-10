Log in
MFF Capital Investments Limited    MFF   AU000000MFF6

MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MFF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/10
2.68 AUD   +1.13%
03:19pASX : MFF - Weekly NTA
PU
08/05ASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
08/03ASX : MFF - Monthly NTA - July 2020
PU
ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

08/10/2020 | 03:19pm EDT

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 7 August 2020 was $2.805 pre-tax (cum 3.0 cent per share fully franked final dividend)² (30 June 2020 $2.809), and $2.476 post-tax¹.

Net cash, including short term US Government Treasury Bills, shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash, was approximately 40.5% at 7 August 2020.

Treasury Bill current durations are from less than 30 days to less than 90 days and were from less than 30 days up to 92 days at purchase.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

10 August 2020

  1. Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.
  2. Figures are cum final dividend 3.0 cents per share fully franked, dividend ex date 9 October 2020 and payable 6 November 2020.

Additional information (per ASX Listing Rules, Chapter 19):

Pre-tax NTA (afteraccounting provision for dividend)

$2.775

Post-tax NTA (afteraccounting provision for dividend)

$2.446

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 19:18:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 545 M 1 106 M 1 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,8x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 1 473 M 1 054 M 1 054 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MFF Capital Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Mackay Managing Director & Executive Director
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Ballard Independent Non-Executive Director
Andy John Hogendijk Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Montgomery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-25.56%1 045
