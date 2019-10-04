MFS Investment Management : Announces Liquidating Distribution for MFS California Municipal Fund

MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) announced a liquidating distribution for MFS® California Municipal Fund (NYSE American: CCA), a closed-end management investment company ("the fund"). The distribution is payable on October 4, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2019. The liquidating distribution is being made pursuant to the fund’s plan of liquidation and termination, as initially announced on July 19, 2019. The liquidating distribution will be paid entirely in cash and will represent all of the fund’s net assets except for amounts set aside for reasonably ascertainable liabilities and obligations of the fund.

Details of the liquidating distribution:

Fund (ticker): Record date: Payable date: Amount per share: MFS® California Municipal Fund

(NYSE American: CCA) September 11, 2019 October 4, 2019 $12.7345

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As at August 30, 2019, MFS managed US$489.5 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide.

Please visit mfs.com for more information.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in a Fund’s performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed-end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of a Fund’s investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of a Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of a Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

44213.1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005406/en/