MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust    CXH

MFS INVESTMENT GRADE MUNICIPAL TRUST

(CXH)
News 
News

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust : Corrected Monthly Distribution Amount for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

02/21/2020 | 02:46pm EST

MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) is announcing a corrected amount for the February 2020 monthly distribution to be paid by MFS® Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXH), a closed-end fund. The corrected amount is $0.03550. A press release issued on February 3, 2020, stated an incorrect amount. The ex-dividend date of February 18, 2020, record date of February 19, 2020, and payable date of February 28, 2020, do not change.

Fund (ticker)

Income/
Share

Other
Sources/
Share*

Total
Amount/
Share

MFS® Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)

$0.03550

$0.0000

$0.03550

Investors who want to make changes to their accounts should contact their financial advisor, brokerage firm, or other nominee with whom the shares are registered. If shares are registered with the funds’ transfer agent, Computershare, the transfer agent may be contacted directly at 800-637-2304, or www.computershare.com.

About MFS Investment Management
In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of January 31, 2020, MFS manages US$528.4 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The funds are closed-end investment products. Common shares of the funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price. Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

MFS Investment Management
111 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02199

45178.1


© Business Wire 2020
