MG Capital and DLP Resources Sign Definitive Option Agreement to Earn up to 75% of PJX Resources' DD Property

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2020) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: DLP) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DLP Resources Inc. ("DLP"), and PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX") have signed a definitive option agreement in respect of DLP's option to acquire an interest in PJX's Sullivan-type Lead Zinc Silver DD Property (the "DD Property").

The DD Property has potential to host a high-grade Sullivan style deposit that is located near Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada. The Sullivan Deposit occurs at a geological horizon called the Lower-Middle Aldridge Contact or "LMC" horizon. A 1425 metre sub-vertical hole (PAN-18-01) to test a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical anomaly stopped short of the LMC horizon (see Figure below).

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/60001_fba1b6a68487480a_001full.jpg

PJX and DLP believe there is an opportunity to drill the Pan-18-01 hole to a greater depth and locate the LMC zone and potential Sullivan style mineralization.

The key terms of the definitive option agreement are consistent with the terms of the letter of intent announced on June 22, 2020, being as follows:

DLP to earn a 50% undivided interest in the DD Property by spending $4 million in exploration expenditures and making a total of $250,000 cash payments to PJX over 48 months of the effective date of the agreement.





DLP will have the right to earn an additional undivided 25% interest (75% total interest) by delivering a bankable commercial feasibility study on the DD Property within 96 months of the effective date of the agreement.

Upon DLP's exercise of the Option and acquisition of a 50% or 75% interest in the DD Property, as applicable, the parties will enter into a joint venture agreement for the further development of the Property.

Ian Gendall, President of DLP commented, "Now that we have the Definitive Option signed and the work permit in place, we can commence drilling to extend PAN-18-01 to the LMC horizon by late July-early August. The geology and Sullivan type deposit potential makes the DD Property very attractive. No holes have tested the LMC horizon on the property and the historical holes drilled to test the LMC horizon in vicinity of the DD Property have encountered geology that supports the potential for a Sullivan Type Deposit. The thickness, alteration, and mineralization of the LMC horizon increases and is strongest in historical holes drilled closest to the DD Property. This points to the DD Property as the location with the best potential to host a Sullivan Type deposit in the Panda geological basin."

President and CEO of PJX, John Keating commented, "We look forward to working with DLP to advance our DD Property which is one of PJX's eight, 100% owned, base metal and gold properties in the Sullivan mining district and Vulcan Gold Belt. The DD Property, in the Panda Basin, and PJX's Vine and West Basin Properties, in the Vine Basin, have considerable potential to host Sullivan type mineralization. High-grade gold mineralization and targets occur on our Gold Shear, Eddy, and other properties. PJX's plan is to focus resources this year to explore and drill these highly prospective gold and base metal targets."

For further information on the DD property potential, refer to the recent news release of June 22, 2020: MG Capital and DLP Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Option up to 75% of PJX Resources DD Property.

The road accessible DD Property is located approximately 120 km east of the Trail Metallurgical Complex that produced some 8 million tonnes of zinc, 9 million tonnes of lead, and over 285 million ounces of silver from processing Sullivan Mine concentrate. The Sullivan Mine produced concentrate for over 90 years before being closed in 2001.

The foregoing geological disclosure and content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Pighin, P.Geo., Ian Gendall, Pr. Sci. Nat., and John Keating P.Geo. (qualified persons for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Pighin is the consulting geologist for PJX and DLP on the DD Property. Mr. Gendall is the President of DLP. Mr. Keating is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of PJX.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MG Capital Corporation listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP. Please refer to our web site http://www.dlpresourcesinc.com.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

MG Capital Corporation

DLP Resources Inc.

Ian Gendall, President

Jim Stypula, Chief Executive Officer

Robin Sudo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: 250-426-7808

Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com

