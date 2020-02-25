MGC Pharmaceuticals : Commercial Supply Deal Signed for First Products into Poland

The Project is designed to examine the societal, financial, medical and public health ramifications of monitored cannabis access to patients and users, and is the first of its kind in Europe

The Project will immediately rollout to 15 pharmacies and authorised dispensaries to provide the registered products and will scale to 50 within the first nine months. Full rollout is planned for 250 locations within two years

MGC will distribute its products into Poland for the first time and is responsible for providing all products to the Project, which will be based on CannEpil®, CogniCann®, and the Mercury Pharma line

Execution of an exclusive commercial wholesale supply agreement with the Forensic Laboratory of the Faculty of Law and Administration of the University of Łódź and Cannabis House Association will see MGC Pharma exclusively provide products to the Project

The Project will supply cannabis products and collect important study participant data on access to registered and regulated cannabis products to users in Poland through 15 pharmacies immediately, and will expand to 50 pharmacies within nine months. MGC Pharma will be the exclusive supplier of its phytocannabinoid products, which will be based on CannEpil®, CogniCann®, and the Mercury Pharma line, via a commercial wholesale agreement into pharmacies and authorised dispensaries, and arrange supply of other cannabis products as required for the Project. There is no minimum order volume under the agreement.

The Agreement sets out the terms under which MGC Pharma will supply its cannabinoid medicine products, and scientific support, to support a large-scale commercial research study aimed at collecting data on medicinal cannabis users and products in Poland (the 'Project').

that it has entered into an exclusive commercial wholesale supply agreement ('Agreement') with Polish NGO Cannabis House Association (Stowarzyszenie Cannabis House) and the Forensic Laboratory of the Faculty of Law and Administration of the University of Łódź in Poland, a key EU market.

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "We have continued to build momentum this year by adding Poland to the list of countries where our phytocannabinoid-derivedmedicines are available, which follows our entry into Ireland in December after receiving formal approval for the sale of CannEpil®. The combination of a truly distinctive research project such as this one, run by a highly regarded university in the University of Łódź, with the market potential of Poland and government support, creates a unique opportunity for MGC Pharma to access to a large EU market immediately, drive revenues, and generate significant patient data. Additionally, the prospect of researching easier access to regulated products is one that appeals to MGC Pharma's scientific board, creating data that will hopefully support this agenda on a global level."

PhD Piotr Grzegorczyk, Chair of Scientific Council of Cannabis House Association, Adjunct . at Faculty of Law and Administration, University of Lodz, said: "We are very pleased to partner with a high quality partner in MGC Pharma, which helps us assure that patients and users in Poland will receive the highest quality cannabis products. Current research shows that today's drug policy doesn't meet its goals and our project should help to evoke its change and to actually minimise harmful effects of cannabis usage in Poland, through conditional permission for possession and house- usage and through education of society. I trust this project will significantly improve quality of life for patients and users of cannabis. This cooperation between the University, MGC and the Association is a unique opportunity for the many years of experience acquired by MGC to assist in the development of Polish science."

Further Information on the Agreement

The Agreement represents a key milestone and entry to a large EU market for MGC Pharma, which will be distributing its products into Poland for the first time. The Project will collect important data on the usage of phytocannabinoids for research purposes in Poland, with the expectation that this will assist in similar projects in other countries in the region.

The Faculty of Law and Administration of the University of Łódź, in cooperation with the Cannabis House Association, is currently applying for bioethical committee approval for a planned research and development project to provide legal access to regulated cannabis products, studying the impact of such access on society, public health, environment and more. This is the first project of its type in the EU, and is planned to encompass as many as 250 pharmacies throughout Poland at full rollout in two years. The Agreement is for a minimum period of two years from delivery of the first purchase order, or a later date as agreed in writing by the parties.

MGC Pharma will provide scientific guidance, quality control and products for the Project, supplying consistent, unbranded, and fully regulated and compliant products to pharmacies and authorised dispensaries via a secure distribution network. Additionally, MGC Pharma will be providing guidance and consulting on the implementation of a Phase II medical research and development project focused on specific indications (many matching up to MGC Pharma's clinical agenda), providing final dose medications to patients across Poland and gathering data to be used in creating evidence to support these products implementations into state supported insurance schemes.

The Polish market

Medical cannabis in Poland was legalised in 2017, allowing for cannabis treatment of any condition, provided there is clinical evidence to prove its effectiveness. Hemp cultivation, production, and sale are all legal in Poland, making it a leader in the European CBD industry as one of the few countries with significant activity at all levels of the value chain. There is a total of 15,000 registered pharmacies in Poland, 90% of which are authorised to distribute cannabis. The Polish Pharmaceutical Chamber anticipates that up to 300,000 patients could qualify for medical cannabis2.

2 Source: Prohibition Partners: The European Cannabis Report

