MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/06
0.026 AUD   -3.70%
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
05/10MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Voluntary Suspension
PU
05/06MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pause in Trading
PU
MGC Pharmaceuticals : Extension of Voluntary Suspension

05/11/2020 | 07:20pm EDT

12 May 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Tce

Perth WA 6000

Via email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sir/Madam

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Voluntary Suspension Request

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) (the "Company") requests a voluntary suspension over the Company's securities from the commencement of trade on Tuesday 12 May 2020.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2 the Company provides the following information regarding the request:

  1. The voluntary suspension is requested pending the release of an announcement by the Company in relation to a distribution agreement.
  2. The Company expects the voluntary suspension to end no later than the commencement of trade on Monday 18 May 2020, when it anticipates it will be in a position to make a detailed announcement to the market in respect of the abovementioned transaction.
  3. The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours faithfully

[sent electronically without signature]

Rachel Kerr

Company Secretary

info@mgcpharma.com .au | www.mgcpharma.com.au

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd | 1202 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1976, West Perth WA 6872

T: +61 8 6382 3390

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 23:19:09 UTC
