Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGC Pharmaceuticals : Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 11:16pm EST
Authorised for issue by the Company Secretary, Rachel Kerr, for further information, please contact:
Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ACN 116 800 269) (ASX:MXC) (Company), confirms the Company completed the placement of 31,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of A$0.032 each to raise A$1,000,000 as previously announced and included in the Appendix 2A released 25 February 2020.

27 February 2020

ASX Code: MXC

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

1.

the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations

Act; and

2.

as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

(a)

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the

Company; and

(b)

section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

3.

as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded

information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for

investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

--Ends--

UK IR/Media Advisors

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Catherine Leftley/Megan Dennison

Brett Mitchell

St Brides Partners Ltd

Executive Chairman

+44 (0) 207 236 1177

+61 8 6382 3390

megan@stbridespartners.co.uk

info@mgcpharma.com.au

catherine@stbridespartners.co.uk

1

-

1

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 04:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
11:16pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act
PU
02/25MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Commercial Supply Deal Signed for First Products into Pola..
PU
02/24MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Completion of $1m Placement - Appendix 2A
PU
01/30MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : December Quarterly Activity and Cashflow Report
PU
2019MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Issue of Securities - Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice
PU
2019MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Removal from BNY Mellon's Restricted List
PU
2019MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pause in Trade
PU
2019MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : UK and Australia Roadshow Presentation
PU
2019MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Company Update- Government Grant Received, LSE Dual Listin..
PU
2019MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : September Quarterly Activity and Cashflow Report
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2,41 M
EBIT 2020 -8,11 M
Net income 2020 -8,09 M
Debt 2020 5,01 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,41x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2021 4,37x
Capitalization 36,5 M
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,12  AUD
Last Close Price 0,03  AUD
Spread / Highest target 362%
Spread / Average Target 362%
Spread / Lowest Target 362%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roby Zomer Managing Director & Director
Brett Anthony Mitchell Executive Chairman
Nativ Segev Director
Ross Walker Non-Executive Director
Stephen B. Parker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-18.75%25
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.03%381 112
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.13%287 430
MERCK AND COMPANY-11.74%204 366
NOVARTIS-5.57%201 414
PFIZER-11.51%187 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group