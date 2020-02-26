MGC Pharmaceuticals : Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

Authorised for issue by the Company Secretary, Rachel Kerr, for further information, please contact:

Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ACN 116 800 269) (ASX:MXC) ( Company ), confirms the Company completed the placement of 31,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares ( Shares ) at an issue price of A$0.032 each to raise A$1,000,000 as previously announced and included in the Appendix 2A released 25 February 2020.

27 February 2020

ASX Code: MXC

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and 2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and (b) section 674 of the Corporations Act; and 3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

