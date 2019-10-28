MGC Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form 0 10/28/2019 | 10:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 29 October 2019 ASX Code: MXC Notice of Meeting for Annual General Meeting MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based 'Seed to Pharmacy' bio-pharmacompany specialising in the production and development of phytocannabinoid derived medicines, would like to provide its Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting to be held at 2.00pm (WST) on Friday 29 November 2019 at QV1 Conference Centre, QV1 Level 2, 250 St Georges Tce Perth WA 6000, which was dispatched to shareholders yesterday. The resolutions in the Notice of Meeting address the following key items of business: Adoption of Remuneration Report, Re-election of Directors, Approval of 10% Placement Capacity

Re-election of Directors, Approval of 10% Placement Capacity Appointment of New Company Auditor - Ernst & Young

Issue of Related Party Performance Rights to Directors following new service agreements entered into and announced in January 2019, and detailed in the 2019 Annual Report

Ratification of Prior Share and Option Issues, Issue of Options, New ASX & ASIC Compliant Incentive Performance Rights Plan MGC Pharma's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee, chaired by the Company's independent non-executive director Dr Stephen Parker, ratified and approved the appointment of the new auditor Ernst & Young to support the Company's growing international operations, the incentive performance rights plan and the quantum of performance rights to be issued to the Directors based on a 30-day VWAP, as required by ASX Listing Rules for shareholder approval. --Ends-- For further information, please contact: UK IR/Media Advisors MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd Catherine Leftley/Megan Dennison Brett Mitchell St Brides Partners Ltd Executive Chairman +44 (0) 207 236 1177 +61 8 6382 3390 megan@stbridespartners.co.uk info@mgcpharma.com.au catherine@stbridespartners.co.uk 1 - 1 MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ACN 116 800 269 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME: 2:00pm (WST) DATE:Friday, 29 November 2019 PLACE:QV1 Conference Centre QV1 Level 2 250 St Georges Tce PERTH WA 6000 The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4:00 pm WST on 27 November 2019. B U SI NE S S O F T H E M E E T I N G AGENDA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-binding resolution : "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019." Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Prohibition Statement: A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 3. RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR NATIV SEGEV To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 13.2 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Nativ Segev, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is reelected as a Director." 4. RESOLUTION 3 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - DR STEPHEN PARKER To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 13.4 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Dr Stephen Parker, a Director who was appointed as an additional Director on 13 March 2019, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director." 1 5. RESOLUTION 4 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - DR ROSS WALKER To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clause 13.2 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Dr Ross Walker, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is reelected as a Director." 6. RESOLUTION 5 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - PLACEMENT SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 118,750,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 7. RESOLUTION 6 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - PRIORITY OFFER To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 25,001,000 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 8. RESOLUTION 7 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - SHARES ISSUED TO THE VENDORS OF PANAX S.R.O To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 5,850,875 Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 2 9. RESOLUTION 8 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - OPTIONS ISSUED TO CANACCORD GENUITY (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 29,000,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 10. RESOLUTION 9 - ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO MERCHANT CORPORATE ADVISORY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 4,500,000 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 11. RESOLUTION 10 - ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO RELATED PARTY - CHIEFTAIN SECURITIES PTY LTD To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 4,500,000 Options to Chieftain Securities Pty Ltd (or its nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Chieftain Securities Pty Ltd (or its nominee) or any of their associates (Resolution 10 Excluded Party). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, provided the Chair is not a Resolution 10 Excluded Party, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibition Statement: A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. Provided the Chair is not a Resolution 10 Excluded Party, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

