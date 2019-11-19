MGC Pharmaceuticals : Pause in Trade
11/19/2019 | 08:50pm EST
Market Release
Nov 20, 2019
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Security Code: MXC
Pause in Trading
Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused
pending a further announcement.
Isabelle Andrews
ASX Listings Compliance
Nov 20, 2019
Market Announcement 1/1
Disclaimer
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 01:49:00 UTC
Latest news on MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Sales 2020
2,41 M
EBIT 2020
-8,11 M
Net income 2020
-8,09 M
Debt 2020
5,01 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-5,93x
P/E ratio 2021
30,4x
EV / Sales2020
21,9x
EV / Sales2021
5,24x
Capitalization
47,8 M
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
0,12 AUD
Last Close Price
0,04 AUD
Spread / Highest target
243%
Spread / Average Target
243%
Spread / Lowest Target
243%
