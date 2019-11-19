Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.035 AUD   -2.78%
08:50pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pause in Trade
PU
11/14MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : UK and Australia Roadshow Presentation
PU
11/11MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Company Update- Government Grant Received, LSE Dual Listing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGC Pharmaceuticals : Pause in Trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 08:50pm EST

Market Release

Nov 20, 2019

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Security Code: MXC

Pause in Trading

Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused

pending a further announcement.

Isabelle Andrews

ASX Listings Compliance

Nov 20, 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 01:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
08:50pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pause in Trade
PU
11/14MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : UK and Australia Roadshow Presentation
PU
11/11MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Company Update- Government Grant Received, LSE Dual Listin..
PU
10/30MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : September Quarterly Activity and Cashflow Report
PU
10/28MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/16MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Issue of $1m PO Shares and Issue of Options - Appx 3B
PU
09/11MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : $1m Priority Offer Closed Oversubscribed
PU
08/29MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Placement Settlement Complete, Info on the Priority Offer
PU
08/29MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 3B - Placement and Priority Offer Prospectus
PU
08/28MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Prospectus
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2,41 M
EBIT 2020 -8,11 M
Net income 2020 -8,09 M
Debt 2020 5,01 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,93x
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
EV / Sales2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2021 5,24x
Capitalization 47,8 M
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,12  AUD
Last Close Price 0,04  AUD
Spread / Highest target 243%
Spread / Average Target 243%
Spread / Lowest Target 243%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roby Zomer Managing Director & Director
Brett Anthony Mitchell Executive Chairman
Nativ Segev Director
Ross Walker Non-Executive Director
Stephen B. Parker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-10.00%34
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.56%354 855
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.63%259 443
MERCK AND COMPANY10.10%214 194
PFIZER-14.73%205 980
NOVARTIS19.39%204 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group