MGC Pharmaceuticals : Pause in Trading
05/06/2020 | 08:24pm EDT
Market Release
May 7, 2020
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Security Code: MXC
Pause in Trading
Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused
pending a further announcement.
Anjuli Sinniah
ASX Listings Compliance
May 7, 2020
Market Announcement 1/1
Disclaimer
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 00:23:02 UTC
Latest news on MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Sales 2020
2,41 M
EBIT 2020
-8,11 M
Net income 2020
-8,09 M
Debt 2020
5,01 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-4,41x
P/E ratio 2021
-5,91x
EV / Sales2020
19,1x
EV / Sales2021
8,43x
Capitalization
41,0 M
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
Last Close Price
0,03
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.