Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGC Pharmaceuticals : Pause in Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 08:24pm EDT

Market Release

May 7, 2020

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Security Code: MXC

Pause in Trading

Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused

pending a further announcement.

Anjuli Sinniah

ASX Listings Compliance

May 7, 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 00:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
05/04MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Phase II Clinical Trial on COVID-19 Patients Commenced
PU
05/03MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Proposed issue of Securities - MXC
PU
04/28MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : March Quarterly Activity and Cashflow Report
PU
04/27MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Second Ethics Committee Approval for Phase II COVID-19 Tri..
PU
04/27MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Proposed issue of Securities - MXC
PU
04/27MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Secures Commitments for $3.5m Placement
PU
04/16MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Phase II Clinical Trial on Patients Diagnosed with COVID-1..
PU
04/14MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
04/14MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Signs Agreement Targeting Anti-Viral Treatments
PU
04/06MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma COVID-19 Business and Operations Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2,41 M
EBIT 2020 -8,11 M
Net income 2020 -8,09 M
Debt 2020 5,01 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,41x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,91x
EV / Sales2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2021 8,43x
Capitalization 41,0 M
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,03  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roby Zomer Managing Director & Director
Brett Anthony Mitchell Executive Chairman
Nativ Segev Director
Ross Walker Non-Executive Director
Stephen B. Parker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-3.70%26
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.65%390 684
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.42%298 082
PFIZER, INC.-1.71%208 813
NOVARTIS-10.29%196 312
MERCK & CO., INC-14.23%196 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group