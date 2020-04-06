MGC Pharmaceuticals : Pharma COVID-19 Business and Operations Update

MGC Pharma COVID-19 Business and Operations Update

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based 'Seed to Medicine' bio-pharmacompany specialising in the production and development of phytocannabinoid- derived medicines, is pleased to provide a COVID-19business and operations update to our shareholders. The Board advises that most importantly the Company has successfully managed the health and safety of our brave and committed staff based in Slovenia whilst continuing operations from our European manufacturing base without major disruption during March and early April. This has occurred throughout the worst of the COVID-19pandemic in Europe and with a full government lockdown in Slovenia for the past 4 weeks due to the crisis situation in neighbouring northern Italy.

Continuing Operations in Slovenia, Staff Health and Safety Key Priority

MGC Pharma's main priority during this pandemic has been the health and wellbeing of the Company's key production, operations and administration staff based in Slovenia, which borders northern Italy that has been at the epicentre of the pandemic. As such the Company took immediate and prescient actions in early March to protect the health and welfare of our staff, whilst planning to manage the significant challenge to continue production of our phytocannabinoid medicines at the Slovenian EU GMP manufacturing facility. The Company has successfully continued to operate through the full lockdown laws under the guidance of the Slovenian Government where individuals may leave their homes to work only for critical services related activities.

Led by senior management in Slovenia, the Company has successfully implemented the business continuity plan, which has enabled production of the Company's products at our GMP pharmaceutical facility to continue during March and to date in April. The Company's office-based staff have successfully moved to a remote working model and the pharma manufacturing workforce in Slovenia has been split into two independent shifts, thereby managing infection risk to enable the continuity of production over the past month.

MGC Pharma Production and Supply Lines

During the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe over the past 6 weeks, continuing the Company's production in Slovenia has presented serious challenges for the executive and senior management to resolve. This has been experienced particularly with various disruptions to the delivery of key supplies ranging from raw materials, product labels and packaging due to the closing of country borders, all non-essential service businesses and suppliers shutting businesses throughout Europe. It has also impacted on the process and timing for obtaining permit approvals for export of the Company's GMP phytocannabinoid medicines from Slovenian government authorities. The Company is very pleased to report that production has continued throughout March and early April with delays being managed and largely minimised, despite the various disruptions occurring on an almost daily basis. The Company's senior management in Slovenia are to be commended having dealt proactively with the delays and supplier disruptions to enable production to continue during this unprecedented crisis, on behalf of the Company and its shareholders.

This all being taken into account, and given the many travel and border restrictions currently in place, the Board is pleased to report that since February up until early April, over 1,800 MGC Pharma products (including CannEpil® and MP100) have successfully been delivered into the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand during this unprecedented period. That being said, the Company does expect there to be delivery delays for the remaining duration that much of Europe is experiencing lockdown with, for example, formal governmental export permit documentation likely to take longer to process and approve.

