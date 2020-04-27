MGC Pharmaceuticals : Pharma Secures Commitments for $3.5m Placement

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based 'Seed to Medicine' bio-pharmacompany specialising in the development and production of phytocannabinoid- derived medicines, is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors to raise A$3.5 million by way of a share placement ('Placement').

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) acted as Lead Manager to the Placement, which was cornerstoned by the Merchant Opportunities Fund. The Placement was strongly supported and will see the Company issue approximately 129.6 million new fully paid ordinary shares ('New Shares') at an issue price of $0.027 per New Share under the Placement, which represents a 6.9% discount to the last close price, and a 13.9% discount to the 10 day VWAP.

New Shares issued under the Placement will be issued under MGC Pharma's ASX Listing Rule 7.1A capacity, ranking equally with existing shares on issue, and include one free attaching option ('Option') for every two New Shares issued. The Option will be listed, exercisable at A$0.045 on or before 31 August 2021 and will be issued under the Company's ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity. The pricing of the Placement, including the terms of the Option are the same as recently completed Share Purchase Plan.

A cleansing prospectus will be lodged with the ASX and ASIC to facilitate the trading of New Shares and Options issued under the Placement on or about 30 April 2020. Settlement of the Placement is expected to occur on 1 May 2020. The cleansing prospectus will also facilitate the issue (under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity) and trading of the free-attaching options for the participants of the Share Purchase Plan completed 17 March 2020.

Proceeds of the Placement will be applied towards the production for the Company's cannabinoid- based medicines to fulfil current and future sales orders, to undertake the Company's clinical trials for ArtemiC to be tested on patients diagnosed with COVID-19, including the product development of ArtemiC for commercial production and supply and general working capital.

The Company will pay a cash fee of 6% on total funds raised under the Placement, plus 1% in ordinary shares (under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity) to Canaccord as Lead Manager. Chieftain Securities, a boutique corporate advisory firm that holds an AFSL, had eligible clients that participated in the Placement and will receive a pro-rata share of the standard raising fee for their share of the funds raised in the Placement. MGC Pharma Executive Chairman Brett Mitchell is also a director and shareholder of Chieftain.

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented on the Placement: "We're very pleased by the strong level demand shown by investors for this capital raising, which will provide us with the funding to complete current and future sales orders of our cannabinoid-basedproducts and to undertake our clinical testing to determine the safety and efficacy of AtermiC in COVID- 19 patients."

