MGC Pharmaceuticals : Phase II Clinical Trial on COVID-19 Patients Commenced

Phase II Clinical Trial on COVID-19 Patients Commenced

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based 'Seed to Medicine' bio-pharmacompany specialising in the production and development of phytocannabinoid-derivedmedicines, is pleased to announce it has commenced the Phase II clinical trial on patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

First patients have been recruited for the trial to commence in Israel at the Nazareth Hospital EMMS, with patient treatment to be underway from today. MGC Pharma's Phase II double-blind,placebo-controlled clinical trial is being undertaken to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a natural immune-modulating based formulation ('ArtemiC' or the 'Product') in patients diagnosed with COVID-19 (the 'Trial'). The Trial will include a total of 50 patients at Nazareth Hospital EMMS and Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Israel following recent receipt of both Human Research Ethics Committee ('Ethics Committee') approvals.

Key Highlights:

The Trial, taking place at Nazareth Hospital EMMS and Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Israel, is expected to conclude recruitment in September 2020 with results available October 2020

MGC Pharma will own the intellectual property generated from the Trial

The commencement of the Phase II trial, which has been approved by the Ethics Committee from each of the Nazareth Hospital EMMS and Hillel Yaffe Hospital, is designed to evaluate ArtemiC on patients infected with COVID-19 for safety and efficacy, with the purpose of treating the pathophysiological repercussions of infection with the novel coronavirus 2019 (SARS-CoV-19). The results from the Trial will determine the valid claims that can be made in relation to the Product, provide data points for future trials and will be material to the commercial discussions the Company is currently undertaking with respect to potential supply and sale agreements of the Product.

Trial Commenced, First Patient Treatment to be Underway from Today

The Trial has commenced with additional patients onboarded weekly up to a total target number of 50 patients infected with COVID-19. The Trial will be conducted over a period of 14 days per patient and is expected to conclude recruitment in September 2020, with results available in October 2020. Full current details on the Phase II clinical trial required for compliance with the ASX Code of Best Practice for Reporting by Life Science Companies are included in the ASX Announcement dated 28 April 2020.

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "This is a very exciting milestone for the Company and the Trial, and we look forward to updating our shareholders on results as they come to hand."

