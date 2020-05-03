MGC Pharmaceuticals : Proposed issue of Securities - MXC

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

Cleansing Offer - The primary purpose of the Cleansing Offer is to remove any trading restrictions that may have attached to Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date of the Prospectus issued today.

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Monday May 4, 2020

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

1,000 shares

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No