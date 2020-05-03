Log in
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGC Pharmaceuticals : Proposed issue of Securities - MXC

05/03/2020 | 10:24pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 4, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

MXC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,000

Proposed +issue date

Monday May 4, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

30116800269

1.3

ASX issuer code

MXC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday May 4, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

MXC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,000

Purpose of the issue

Cleansing Offer - The primary purpose of the Cleansing Offer is to remove any trading restrictions that may have attached to Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date of the Prospectus issued today.

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.02000

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Monday May 4, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

1,000 shares

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 5

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 02:23:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2,41 M
EBIT 2020 -8,11 M
Net income 2020 -8,09 M
Debt 2020 5,01 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,75x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,36x
EV / Sales2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2021 8,36x
Capitalization 40,5 M
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,03  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roby Zomer Managing Director & Director
Brett Anthony Mitchell Executive Chairman
Nativ Segev Director
Ross Walker Non-Executive Director
Stephen B. Parker Non-Executive Director
