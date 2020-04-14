MGC Pharmaceuticals : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement

15 April 2020

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: MXC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited ('MXC') will be lifted immediately following the release by MXC of an announcement regarding a material agreement involving a strategic joint venture with a Swiss company in relation to COVID19 in resolution of ASX's queries.

Issued by

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)