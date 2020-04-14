Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
MGC Pharmaceuticals : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

04/14/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

Market Announcement

15 April 2020

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: MXC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited ('MXC') will be lifted immediately following the release by MXC of an announcement regarding a material agreement involving a strategic joint venture with a Swiss company in relation to COVID19 in resolution of ASX's queries.

Issued by

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

15 April 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 03:57:17 UTC
