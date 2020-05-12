Log in
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/06
0.026 AUD   -3.70%
0.026 AUD   -3.70%
08:00pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
08:00pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Binding Term Sheet Signed for Distribution of ArtemiC
PU
05/11MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
MGC Pharmaceuticals : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

05/12/2020 | 08:00pm EDT

Market Announcement

13 May 2020

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd ('MXC') will be lifted immediately, following the release by MXC of an announcement regarding a distribution agreement.

Issued by

Sean Maloney

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

13 May 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 23:59:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2,41 M
EBIT 2020 -8,11 M
Net income 2020 -8,09 M
Debt 2020 5,01 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,41x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,91x
EV / Sales2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2021 8,43x
Capitalization 41,0 M
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,03  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roby Zomer Managing Director & Director
Brett Anthony Mitchell Executive Chairman
Nativ Segev Director
Ross Walker Non-Executive Director
Stephen B. Parker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-3.70%27
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.22%392 844
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.68%302 073
PFIZER, INC.-2.76%211 639
NOVARTIS-10.02%196 771
MERCK & CO., INC-14.34%196 653
