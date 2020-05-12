MGC Pharmaceuticals : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
13 May 2020
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd ('MXC') will be lifted immediately, following the release by MXC of an announcement regarding a distribution agreement.
