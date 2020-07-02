Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/01
0.02 AUD   0.00%
04:44aMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Results of General Meeting
PU
07/01MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : COVID-19 Clinical Trial Site Expansion into India
PU
06/25MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma GM Webinar
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGC Pharmaceuticals : Results of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:44am EDT

2 July 2020 ASX Code: MXC

Results of General Meeting

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), would like to confirm the results of the Company's General Meeting held 2 July 2020 in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed on a poll.

Details of the proxy and poll voting on the resolutions are set out in the attached report.

--Ends--

Authorised for issue by Rachel Kerr, Company Secretary, further information, please contact:

PR/IR Advisors - Media & Capital Partners

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Melissa Hamilton (PR) +61 417 750 274

Brett Mitchell

Rod Hinchcliffe (IR) +61 412 277 377

Executive Chairman

Melissa.Hamilton@mcpartners.com.au

+61 8 6382 3390

Rod.Hinchcliffe@mcpartners.com.au

info@mgcpharma.com.au

About MGC Pharma

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) is a European based bio-pharma company developing and supplying affordable standardised phytocannabinoid derived medicines to patients globally. The Company's founders were key figures in the global medical cannabis industry and the core business strategy is to develop and supply high quality phytocannabinoid derived medicines for the growing demand in the medical markets in Europe, North America and Australasia. MGC Pharma has a robust product offering targeting two widespread medical conditions - epilepsy and dementia - and has further products in the development pipeline.

Employing its 'Nature to Medicine' strategy, MGC Pharma has partnered with renowned institutions and academia to optimise cultivation and the development of targeted phytocannabinoid derived medicines products prior to production in the Company's EU-GMP Certified manufacturing facility. MGC Pharma has a number of research collaborations with world renowned academic institutions, and including recent research highlighting the positive impact of using specific phytocannabinoid formulations developed by MGC Pharma in the treatment of glioblastoma, the most aggressive and so far therapeutically resistant primary brain tumour.

MGC Pharma has a growing patient base in Australia, the UK, Brazil and Ireland and has a global distribution footprint via an extensive network of commercial partners meaning that it is poised to supply the global market.

Follow us through our social media channels

1

-

1

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

GENERAL MEETING Thursday, 02 July 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not Carried

1 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares to O.T Capital Modiin Ltd

Ordinary

209,681,394 76.77%

58,633,490 21.47%

4,807,147 1.76%

35,848,288

214,488,541 78.53%

58,633,490 21.47%

35,848,288

Carried

2 Ratification of prior issue of options to SPP Participants

Ordinary

207,943,228 76.82%

54,403,594 20.11%

8,288,253 3.07%

2,108,004

216,231,481 79.90%

54,403,594 20.10%

2,108,004

Carried

3 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares to Secondary Placement Participants

Ordinary

187,739,030 74.58%

59,075,967 23.47%

4,907,822 1.95%

54,438,241

192,646,852 76.53%

59,075,967 23.47%

54,438,241

Carried

4 Ratification of Prior Issue of Options to Secondary Placement Participants

Ordinary

187,543,625 74.59%

59,008,876 23.48%

4,856,802 1.93%

54,751,757

192,400,427 76.53%

59,008,876 23.47%

54,751,757

Carried

5 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares to Canaccord

Ordinary

245,738,712 80.20%

55,880,779 18.23%

4,793,802 1.57%

2,557,026

250,532,514 81.76%

55,880,779 18.24%

2,557,026

Carried

6 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares to Cannvalate Pty Ltd

Ordinary

245,687,837 80.16%

55,925,779 18.25%

4,853,802 1.59%

2,502,901

250,541,639 81.75%

55,925,779 18.25%

2,502,901

Carried

7 Issue of Options to Mr Brett Mitchell - Related Party Participation in SPP

Ordinary

209,863,190 75.84%

61,948,426 22.39%

4,893,802 1.77%

32,264,901

214,756,992 77.61%

61,948,426 22.39%

32,264,901

Carried

8 Issue of Options to Dr Ross Walker - Related Party Participation in SPP

Ordinary

234,966,251 78.25%

60,452,999 20.13%

4,848,802 1.62%

8,702,267

239,815,053 79.87%

60,452,999 20.13%

8,702,267

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
04:44aMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Results of General Meeting
PU
07/01MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : COVID-19 Clinical Trial Site Expansion into India
PU
06/25MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma GM Webinar
PU
06/22MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : MXC Awarded 3-year EU GMP Manufacturing Licence
PU
06/01MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : 3,250 Prescriptions Milestone Surpassed
PU
05/25MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Ethics Committee Approval for CannEpil Phase IIb Trial
PU
05/12MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
05/12MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Binding Term Sheet Signed for Distribution of ArtemiC
PU
05/11MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
05/10MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Voluntary Suspension
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,41 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
Net income 2020 -8,09 M -5,60 M -5,60 M
Net Debt 2020 5,01 M 3,47 M 3,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 15,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roby Zomer Managing Director & Director
Brett Anthony Mitchell Executive Chairman
Nativ Segev Director
Ross Walker Non-Executive Director
Stephen B. Parker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-37.50%22
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.76%369 844
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.99%299 688
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.11%197 183
NOVARTIS AG-9.89%193 112
PFIZER, INC.-13.88%187 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group