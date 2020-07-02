MGC Pharmaceuticals : Results of General Meeting

2 July 2020 ASX Code: MXC

Results of General Meeting

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), would like to confirm the results of the Company's General Meeting held 2 July 2020 in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed on a poll.

Details of the proxy and poll voting on the resolutions are set out in the attached report.

Authorised for issue by Rachel Kerr, Company Secretary, further information, please contact:

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) is a European based bio-pharma company developing and supplying affordable standardised phytocannabinoid derived medicines to patients globally. The Company's founders were key figures in the global medical cannabis industry and the core business strategy is to develop and supply high quality phytocannabinoid derived medicines for the growing demand in the medical markets in Europe, North America and Australasia. MGC Pharma has a robust product offering targeting two widespread medical conditions - epilepsy and dementia - and has further products in the development pipeline.

Employing its 'Nature to Medicine' strategy, MGC Pharma has partnered with renowned institutions and academia to optimise cultivation and the development of targeted phytocannabinoid derived medicines products prior to production in the Company's EU-GMP Certified manufacturing facility. MGC Pharma has a number of research collaborations with world renowned academic institutions, and including recent research highlighting the positive impact of using specific phytocannabinoid formulations developed by MGC Pharma in the treatment of glioblastoma, the most aggressive and so far therapeutically resistant primary brain tumour.

MGC Pharma has a growing patient base in Australia, the UK, Brazil and Ireland and has a global distribution footprint via an extensive network of commercial partners meaning that it is poised to supply the global market.

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

GENERAL MEETING Thursday, 02 July 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried 1 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares to O.T Capital Modiin Ltd Ordinary 209,681,394 76.77% 58,633,490 21.47% 4,807,147 1.76% 35,848,288 214,488,541 78.53% 58,633,490 21.47% 35,848,288 Carried 2 Ratification of prior issue of options to SPP Participants Ordinary 207,943,228 76.82% 54,403,594 20.11% 8,288,253 3.07% 2,108,004 216,231,481 79.90% 54,403,594 20.10% 2,108,004 Carried 3 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares to Secondary Placement Participants Ordinary 187,739,030 74.58% 59,075,967 23.47% 4,907,822 1.95% 54,438,241 192,646,852 76.53% 59,075,967 23.47% 54,438,241 Carried 4 Ratification of Prior Issue of Options to Secondary Placement Participants Ordinary 187,543,625 74.59% 59,008,876 23.48% 4,856,802 1.93% 54,751,757 192,400,427 76.53% 59,008,876 23.47% 54,751,757 Carried 5 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares to Canaccord Ordinary 245,738,712 80.20% 55,880,779 18.23% 4,793,802 1.57% 2,557,026 250,532,514 81.76% 55,880,779 18.24% 2,557,026 Carried 6 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares to Cannvalate Pty Ltd Ordinary 245,687,837 80.16% 55,925,779 18.25% 4,853,802 1.59% 2,502,901 250,541,639 81.75% 55,925,779 18.25% 2,502,901 Carried 7 Issue of Options to Mr Brett Mitchell - Related Party Participation in SPP Ordinary 209,863,190 75.84% 61,948,426 22.39% 4,893,802 1.77% 32,264,901 214,756,992 77.61% 61,948,426 22.39% 32,264,901 Carried 8 Issue of Options to Dr Ross Walker - Related Party Participation in SPP Ordinary 234,966,251 78.25% 60,452,999 20.13% 4,848,802 1.62% 8,702,267 239,815,053 79.87% 60,452,999 20.13% 8,702,267 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.