MGC Pharmaceuticals : September Quarterly Activity and Cashflow Report

31 October 2019 ASX Code: MXC September Quarterly Report - Significant milestones achieved for Pharma Operations & LSE listing progress MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based 'Seed to Medicine' bio-pharma company focused on developing and commercialising phytocannabinoid derived medicines, is pleased to announce its September Quarter Activity Report, and Appendix 4C cashflow report for the three months ended 30 September 2019. Key Operational Highlights: Multiple key milestones achieved for the Pharma operations including first material prescription volumes issued, significant increase in patient numbers, and new revenue streams delivered

Patients in Australia and the UK being prescribed MGC Pharma's phytocannabinoid based investigational medicines commenced in earnest during August, passing the 200, 400 and 800 prescription milestones within weeks during September and October - total prescriptions issued to date reached 1,000 at the end of October

Total cash receipts received for the September quarter of AU$413,000, with new Pharma revenue from recent sales of more than AU$400,000 to be received post quarter end

Strong sales during September and October, plus over €300,000 in purchase orders received in recent weeks, set to deliver significant operating cash receipts in future quarters

Announcements of new academic partnerships and clinical research programs for CannEpil® in Australia further demonstrating the research credibility and potential of MGC Pharma and its product development strategy

Significant research identifies the effectiveness of specific phytocannabinoids on the most aggressive, and therapeutically resistant, brain cancer - glioblastoma

Long-term lease with Malta Industrial Parks for the construction of large-scale GMP compliant pharma production facility to be MGC Pharma's primary commercial hub

lease with Malta Industrial Parks for the construction of large-scale GMP compliant pharma production facility to be MGC Pharma's primary commercial hub Relationships with distribution partners allowing increased access to global markets

Multiple approvals granted from international bodies including: Human Research Ethics Committee ('HREC') approval received to conduct a controlled trial to assess the effect of CannEpil® on vehicle driving performance HREC approval granted to conduct epilepsy clinical study comparing CannEpil® to 100% CBD product, this will be one of the first studies of its kind

Engaged with Canaccord Genuity in Australia to act as the Company's equity capital markets advisor, and Canaccord Genuity UK to lead the Company's dual listing on the London Stock Exchange

LSE dual listing progress materially advanced during the September quarter with international investment bank Canaccord Genuity UK Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "We have seen another period of excellent progress delivering on our 'Seed to Medicine' business strategy. We have achieved multiple milestones across our pharma business channels, the highlight being the continuing rapid growth of prescription numbers, doubling in just two weeks during September and continuing during October, which validates the quality and immediate patient demand for our phytocannabinoid based investigational medicinal products (IMP) and underpins our growth potential. 1 - 6 "The progress achieved in our Research & Development division, where we are working with leading academic institutions internationally, continues to make breakthroughs in the effectiveness of phytocannabinoids, as highlighted by the positive research published on the treatment of brain cancers. We also received approvals to conduct industry leading trials into the use of CannEpil®. "The signing of the long-term lease for a Maltese research and production facility is transformational as it creates a centralised production and distribution hub that provides a gateway to key European markets. With a unique EU-GMP production facility and key market distribution infrastructure and sales channels established, we can meet the increasing demand for our product portfolio of phytocannabinoid derived medicines, of which we can see the increasing patient numbers in Australia and the UK. "We are confident in the future growth of MGC Pharma and the opportunity that our business offers investors in providing exposure to the fast-growing market utilising cannabis for medical use and our unique 'Seed to Medicine' strategy. I look forward to updating shareholders with details of our progress in the upcoming months." Company Strategy MGC Pharma continued to deliver key milestones for the commercialisation of its 'Seed to Medicine' business strategy during the period, with operations consisting of the Research & Development, Manufacturing and Distribution divisions for its phytocannabinoid derived medicines. Firstly, the Research & Development division facilitates the production of cost-effective medicines in collaboration with leading international research institutions and ensures that MGC Pharma remains at the forefront of the sector. Secondly, the Manufacturing division consists of the commercial production of MGC Pharma's phytocannabinoid derived medicines via management of the cultivation, processing and development of the product. Finally, the Distribution division then enables the Company to distribute the final product to its end users. Pharma Operations- September Quarter Key Milestones Delivered During this quarter there have been multiple key milestones achieved for the Pharma division, including the first material prescription volumes issued, patient numbers, and new revenue streams generated for the Company. In August, patients in Australia and the UK began being prescribed MGC Pharma's phytocannabinoid medicines and passed the 200, 400 and 800 prescriptions milestones within weeks during September and October. Currently, the number of prescriptions issued is over 1,000 which is testament to the effectiveness of our phytocannabinoid medicines and growing recognition from, and use by, the medical community. Figure 1 - CannEpil® the Company's high CBD, low THC (20:1) product 2 - 6 On the finances, total cash receipts for the September quarter of AU$413,000, with additional Pharma revenue from recent sales of more than AU$400,000 to be received following the end of September. Importantly the Company is on track to deliver significant operating cash receipts in the December quarter from the strong prescription numbers reported to date for September and October, which have now reached 1,000 and are expected to grow on trend in the coming months, along with over €300,000 purchase orders received for MGC Pharma products in recent weeks, set to deliver significant operating cash receipts Figure 2 - MXP100 the Company's 100mg/mL CBD product in future quarters. Malta Pharma Production Facility During the period, the Company signed a long-term lease with Malta Industrial Parks for the construction of a ~15,000m2 multi-storeylarge-scale Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant pharma production and research facility with a production capacity of over 8,000 units per hour of each product, a material production volume for the pharmaceutical industry. This represented a major event for the Maltese medical cannabis industry as MGC Pharma's facility will be one of the first commercial EU-GMP grade production and research facilities in the country within the cannabis for medicinal use sector. The facility will allow for the development of expertise for phytocannabinoid derived medicines and research in Malta with subsequent products to be delivered into the European Union and global markets. Construction and planning approvals were received, and construction has commenced. The Malta facility will enable MGC Pharma to materially scale up its existing production capacity and future revenue generation potential, which is currently centred on its research and manufacturing facility in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Research & Development During the quarter, the Company has made significant progress in its Research & Development division including a number of approvals for new research projects. Australia Human Research Ethics Committee ('HREC') approval was received to conduct a controlled trial to assess the effect of CannEpil® on driving performance while additionally providing safety data required for the European Medicines Agency ('EMA') and the Therapeutic Goods Administration ('TGA') product registration. CannEpil® is a high CBD, low THC formula (20:1) developed for the treatment of drug resistant epilepsy and is the Company's proprietary pharmaceutical grade phytocannabinoid derived medicine authorised for prescription as an Investigational Medicinal Product ('IMP') both in Australia and the United Kingdom with regulatory approval underway in a number of other countries. This will be one of the first trials globally to assess the impact of cannabis based medical products and driving competency with the intention of providing sufficient evidence to impact legislation in favour of permitting patients taking CannEpil® and other similar products to drive. The trial shall involve 30 healthy individuals (15 men and 15 women) aged 21-60 years, half of which will be administrated CannEpil® and the remaining half to be given a placebo. 3 - 6 HREC approval was also granted to conduct a clinical study comparing the efficacy of CannEpil® to 100% CBD products on patients with drug resistant epilepsy, in collaboration with Cannabis Access Clinics and Epilepsy Action Australia. This is one of the first studies in the world to conduct a direct comparison assessing the efficacy of low-THC to 100% CBD products when treating drug resistant epilepsy. The study will consist of 142 epilepsy patients treated with either CannEpil® or MXP100, with difference in efficacy analysed. MXP100 is the Company's CBD only formula containing 100mg/mL of CBD available under Australia's Special Access Scheme. Slovenia Significant research confirmed specific phytocannabinoids can fight tumours of the most aggressive, and so far, therapeutically resistant brain cancer - glioblastoma. The research, conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Biology and University Medical Centre Ljubljana, was a scientific breakthrough for the Company and represented the first research to test the effects of cannabinoid compound formulations on cancerous cells using tissues taken directly from a patient. The report confirmed that cannabinoid preparations can successfully inhibit tumour viability and also cause the significant fraction of glioblastoma cells to die i.e. apoptosis after a short time after their application and most importantly, cannabinoid formulations are shown to be able to target glioblastoma stem cells that are considered to be the "roots" of the disease and the critical target in oncology therapy.

Approval granted for large-scale research project with Slovenian Institute of Hop Research and Brewing ('IHPS') to undertake a first of its kind large-scale research project on cannabis for medical purposes. The project is to be divided into two focal points: cultivation optimisation and standardising the production process of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ('API') derived from phytocannabinoids. Non-Pharma Business / Investment Updates Over the past 3 years the Company has developed a number of strategic, non-pharmacannabis-based products and business units, which have been integral to the development of the Company and its performance to date. As these are non-pharma ventures and are not part of the Company's "Seed to Medicine" strategy of developing and producing phytocannabinoid derived medicines, they are not integral to the Company's core business moving forward. The Company will continue to monitor and report material news for shareholders on these investments and businesses in the future, but the Company's focus and resources are now centred fully on the Pharma operations and growth of its phytocannabinoid derived medicine business. CannaGlobal Update The Company is a shareholder in CannaGlobal, as a result of the sale of its MGC Derma business in January 2019 and provides the following update on its operations. CannaGlobal has had a busy year to date, successfully completing its seed round and taking the opportunity to put in place operational capabilities for long term success of the business. It is focussed on building a house of premium brands and consumer products within the cannabis industry. CannaGlobal lead retail brand "byMinistry", secured Canopy Growth as a lead investor in its Series A fundraising. byMinistry will be opening its first location this year, with an 8,000 square foot flagship site due to open in early 2020, in partnership with one of the world's leading architect firms. It will also launch an in-house brand of premium adaptogenic and CBD-derived products in both the food and health/wellness categories to be sold throughout North America. 4 - 6 Significant investment has been recently made into the acquired MGC Derma business, with a full upscaling of the brand and its products via a new production relationship in Switzerland. The brand will be relaunched with fourteen products at the end of 2019, with strong support from buyers and distributors in the beauty industry. The relaunch will take place in the UK market, with plans to roll out shortly after into key markets in Europe. CannaGlobal continues to build out its portfolio of brand and distribution deals, with late stage discussions ongoing with a number of premium partners in North America. Mabsut The Company continued to manufacture and supply cartridges for the Mabsut vape pens during the quarter, in line with the contract and supply of product during 2019. The recent vape pen crisis in North America and subsequent changing regulatory requirements for vape pens has required Mabsut to review their product lines and target markets. Even though this is a non-core business and supply agreement for the MGC Pharma operation, the Company will continue to supply Mabsut on commercial terms that deliver a material financial benefit to the Company. Nutraceuticals distribution to China via YuShop A successful Beta test phase was completed in China through YuShop for customer demand, which generated positive results. An eight-week market test campaign was conducted during the quarter with a strong initial market response recorded for potential consumer demand for MGC Pharma's Nutraceutical products, resulting in the commencement of an initial marketing and sales campaign. YuShop plans to sell MGC Pharma's Nutraceutical products to consumers via its established online platform and network of retail channel partners, including 1,500 luxury spas. MGC Pharma will retain 65% of gross sales margin after retail costs and commissions. The planned commencement of a dedicated online sales and marketing campaign is on hold due to the recent changes in policy under the legislative regime for sale and distribution of CBD based products through the China Cross-Border e- Commerce scheme. The Company will continue to monitor these new regulatory changes being implemented to ensure total compliance with all required import and sales/distribution laws in all countries of operation including China, which is obviously critical for the Company and shareholders. Finance The Company had revenues totalling AU$413,000 for the quarter. As noted in recent company releases, as is typical in the pharmaceutical industry, payment terms are up to 90 days from the time of sale by the distributor and therefore will be reflected in the financial report of the Company in the quarter following the date that sales are contracted. As such, more than AU$400,000 in revenue from recent sales will be received following the end of the quarter. Importantly the Company is on track to deliver significant operating cash receipts with revenues from prescription numbers reported to date for September and October, which have now reached 1,000 and are expected to grow on trend in the coming months, along with over €300,000 purchase orders received for MGC Pharma products in recent weeks. Corporate During the quarter, MGC Pharma raised AU$4.75m in an institutional placement and an additional AU$1m under a priority offer, both at an issue price of AU$0.04 per share. MGC Pharma engaged with Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited to act as its equity capital markets advisor in Australia, and also Canaccord Genuity Limited in the UK to lead the Company's planned dual listing on the London Stock Exchange. Following the introduction of medicinal cannabis legislation in November 2018 in the UK, MGC Pharma is positioned to be one of the first companies utilizing cannabis for medicinal purposes to list on the LSE or any major exchange in the United Kingdom and has made material progress during the past quarter to list on the LSE as planned in the coming months, subject to completing the required regulatory requirements. 5 - 6 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

