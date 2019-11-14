MGC Pharmaceuticals : UK and Australia Roadshow Presentation 0 11/14/2019 | 02:45am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Leading The Way in Phytocannabinoid Derived Medicines with a Seed to Medicine Strategy Company Presentation November 2019 Disclaimer The information contained in these slides and the accompanying verbal presentation ("Presentation") is being supplied to you by MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries (together, "MGC"). By accepting this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the following limitations. The content of the Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the FSMA. This Presentation is for background purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, and does not contain all information relevant or necessary for an investment decision. The Presentation should be read in conjunction with MGC's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange. This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities of MGC nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. The merits and suitability of any investment action in relation to securities should be considered carefully and involve, among other things, an assessment of the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related aspects of such securities This Presentation is exempt from the general restriction set out in section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) ("FSMA") on the communication of financial promotions on the grounds that it is directed only to persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of investment professionals in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order"); or high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations and partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons of any other description, including those that do not have professional experience in matters relating to investment, should not rely or act upon this Presentation. Canaccord Genuity Limited, who is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, are acting only for MGC and are not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person (whether or not as a recipient of this Presentation) as their client. Canaccord Genuity Limited will not be responsible for providing regulatory protection afforded to their clients or advice to any other person in relation to the Presentation. Any other person receiving the Presentation should seek their own independent legal, investment and tax advice as they see fit. The information in this Presentation or on which this Presentation is based has been obtained from sources that MGC believes to be reliable and accurate. However, none of MGC, MGC's directors, officers, employees, its shareholders or any of their respective advisors, or any other person has independently verified the information in this presentation and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation and no reliance should be placed on such information or opinions. Neither Canaccord Genuity Limited, MGC, nor their respective related bodies corporate, officers, their advisers, agents and employees accept any responsibility or liability to you or to any other person or entity arising out of this Presentation including pursuant to the general law (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise), pursuant to the general law (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise), or under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001, Corporations Act 2001, Competition and Consumer Act 2010 or any corresponding provision of any Australian state or territory legislation (or the law of any similar legislation in any other jurisdiction), or similar provision under any applicable law. Any such responsibility or liability is, to the maximum extent permitted by law, expressly disclaimed and excluded. The Presentation is confidential and must not be copied, reproduced, published, distributed, disclosed or used for any other purpose. By accepting delivery of this Presentation, each recipient agrees to treat this Presentation as strictly confidential and not to reproduce, distribute or otherwise use this Presentation or any of its contents without the prior written consent of MGC Forward looking statements The information in this presentation is for general information only. To the extent that certain statements contained in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" or statements about "future matters", the information reflects MGC's intent, belief or expectations at the date of this presentation. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, MGC disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide you with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from this presentation which may become apparent. Any forward-looking statements, including projections, guidance on future revenues, earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MGC's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any opinions, projections, estimates or forecasts contained in the Presentation constitute a judgment of MGC only and should not be relied upon, and are provided as at the date of this Presentation and are subject to change without notice. This information is subject to change without notice. The accuracy of such information is not guaranteed, it may be incomplete or condensed and it may not contain all material information concerning MGC and its subsidiaries. The forward looking information contained in the Presentation is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. This Presentation may not be distributed, published, reproduced or otherwise made available to any other person, in whole or in part, for any purposes whatsoever. In particular, it should not be distributed to or otherwise made available to persons with addresses in Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the United States, its territories or possessions or in any other jurisdiction outside of the United Kingdom where such distribution or availability may lead to a breach of any law or regulatory requirements. The distribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this Presentation come should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction. By accepting this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the provisions, the limitations and conditions set out in this disclaimer and, in particular, you have represented, warranted and undertaken that: (i) you are a Relevant Person and you will observe the foregoing provisions, limitations and conditions, (ii) you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer; and (iii) you agree to keep permanently confidential the information contained in the Presentation or made available in connection with further enquiries to the extent such information is not made publicly available (otherwise through a breach by you of this provision). OVERVIEW MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 1 Investment Highlights MGC Pharma is a European based bio-pharma company supplying GMP Phytocannabinoid derived products to patients in UK and Australia Two Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP's) targeting medical conditions: epilepsy, dementia and Alzheimer's disease

Additional targeted products in development pipeline

Growing patient base in Australia and the UK

EU-GMP certified manufacturing facility in Slovenia, manufacturing phytocannabinoid derived products

certified manufacturing facility in Slovenia, manufacturing phytocannabinoid derived products Global distribution via extensive network of commercial partners

Highly qualified management team, supported by leading scientific experts

Construction has been authorised with site planning completed in Malta for a multi-story building

multi-story building 10,480m 2 combined manufacturing facility including GMP certified processing and production 5,240m 2 greenhouse on the roof for cultivation

OVERVIEW MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 2 Global Presence United Kingdom: European Corporate Headquarters

Planned LSE Standard dual listing Q1 2020 Malta: Primary Operation Base (Under Construction) Main EU production facility

Research & Development

Cultivation facility OVERVIEW Slovenia: Primary Research Base Botanical and Pharma research base

Manufacturing centre with EU GMP certification MARKET APPENDIX Australia: R&D HUB & Corporate HQ Corporate and Financial office

ASX Listed since 2016

R&D HUB with RMIT MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 3 In Numbers Established EU-GMP licence, operational in the cannabis for medicinal purposes space OVERVIEW 2 Operations Facilities Malta (under construction) & Slovenia Over 15 Years of Collective Experience in Medical Cannabis Research R&D team backed by extensive industry experience 2 Developed IMP Products And pipeline of potential products in development MARKET Cannabis for More than Medicinal use Network of 1,000 value to reach over 30 ~£51bn Prescriptions Issued International (AU$91.3bn) in in 4 months in 2 Partners 2024 jurisdictions MGC Pharma | Company Presentation APPENDIX 4 Source: Prohibition Partners The Global Cannabis Report - November 2019 Global Market Estimated cannabis for Europe to be largest Nov 1st 2018 medicinal use value medical cannabis market. UK legalised prescription ~£51 billion Total healthcare spend: of medical cannabis £2.1t in 2024 products OVERVIEW MARKET Global Legal Cannabis Market (2024): £84.16Bn Potential market for MGC - tapping into both markets: Estimated value £51 billion in 2024 Global Pharma Market (2024): £956Bn MGC Pharma aims to secure a significant share in the global Cannabis Pharmaceutical Market

MGC Pharma targets large markets, where cannabis for medical use is likely to have a high degree of success

2 pharmaceutical products in late stage development APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 5 Source: Prohibition Partners Reportsthe European Cannabis Report 4th Edition, the Global Cannabis Report November 2019, Evaluate Pharma World Preview 2019, Outlook to 2024 Board of Directors Highly qualified team with over 15 years of relevant experience OVERVIEW Roby Zomer Managing Director, CEO & Co. Founder Following 10 years of experience in the BioTech and AgroTech sectors alongside running large scale projects, Mr. Zomer joined MGC Pharmaceuticals as Executive Director & CTO, bringing his extensive business contacts, scientific and engineering skillset to bear on ensuring MGC's position as a leader in research and development, as well as ensuring top performance from our global operations. Brett Mitchell Executive Chairman With over 20 years of experience in the founding, financing and management of both private and publicly listed companies, Mr. Mitchell is responsible for the corporate strategy, capital markets and financial management of the company, and is integrally involved in assisting in building a new industry from the ground up in Australia. Nativ Segev Director, Head of Business Strategy & Founder The founder of MGC Pharma, previously CEO of a Israeli licensed Medical Cannabis company, with over 10 years of experience in the global medical cannabis industry and over 15 years of experience in executive roles. Founded MGC Pharma to expand into the International markets and to raise the quality and viability of medicinal phytocannabinoid products. Dr. Stephen Parker Director & Chairman of Audit, Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Committees Dr. Parker has over 30 years of corporate finance, directorship, corporate advisory and investment banking experience focused on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in the UK, Europe and North America. Dr. Parker is regarded as a leading corporate expert and strategic thinker. He has a reputation for rapid and clear analysis and the ability to translate this analysis into an implemented solution. Dr. Ross Walker Director & Head of Medical Advisory Board Dr. Walker is a well-known figure in Australian health, as former host of a weekly radio programme and a prominent cardiologist who specialises in echocardiography and preventative cardiology. Dr. Walker has published several books, and lectures both nationally and internationally. His contacts in the medical establishment and beyond allow him to facilitate relationships for MGC and draw positive public attention to the brand. MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 6 Clinical Advisory Team Leading experts in the medical cannabis space with unparalleled expertise OVERVIEW Dr Jonathan Grunfeld Certified in Israel, with clinical experience at the MD Andersen Cancer Center, [Prof]. Grunfeld has spent the last twenty years focusing on Neuro-Oncology, with a focus since 2010 on Cannabis as a treatment for oncological palliative care. Involved in the licensing of care of over 3000 medical cannabis patients in Israel, giving him a unique insight into questions of dosing, patient groups and developing treatment methodology. Professor Uri Kramer Head of Neurology product development One of the few medical professionals in the world to have run full scale epilepsy trials with Cannabis, Dr. Kramer brings a wealth of experience in various fields (Neurology, Pediatric Neurology, Adolescent Psychology & Child Development). Additionally, Professor Kramer is a Former president of the Israeli League Against Epilepsy, giving him unique insight into the daily struggles of the patients his research benefits. Professor David Neubauer As Head of Department of Child, Adolescent and Developmental Neurology at University Children's Hospital, Ljubljana, Dr Neubauer is widely published and respected, and has dealt with children and adolescents in Neurological contexts for more than thirty years. Professor Nadya Lisovoder 15 years of domestic and international experience in academic and clinical studies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical devices industry. Dr. Lisovoder is a regulatory expert and has been a clinical adviser to public biotech companies as well as incubator companies. She has managed clinical trials and has been leading for the Israeli government biomedical research in 7 hospitals in northern Israel in cooperation with universities, international Pharma companies, global CROs and biotech companies. MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 7 Mission Building a global bio-pharma company With: Standardised, Affordable Phytocannabinoid Derived Medicines OVERVIEW 2. Advance commercialisation strategy into targeted global geographies 4. Control entire production chain to provide cost-effective medicine 1. Engage in continuous research to maintain innovative position- Botanical and Pharmaceutical for the highest regulatory compliance medicines (EMA) 3. Strengthen partnerships to promote new pipeline of new products to be affordable globally 5. Become cash flow positive following ramp up of revenue post EU clinical trials MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 8 Company Snapshot MGC Pharma is at the forefront of Global Phytocannabinoid derived medicines OVERVIEW FIRST PRODUCT TO MARKET CannEpil® is a phytocannabinoid product aimed at drug-resistant epilepsy

Being provided to patients in Australia and UK as Investigational Medicinal Products via the early access schemes ahead of registration

ahead of registration Price point and efficacy will make it a strong alternative to current medicines QUALIFIED MANUFACTURING EU-GMP certification granted at Slovenian facility for production of phytocannabinoid based Investigational Medicinal Products (Europe)

certification MGC facilities are unique in Europe, allowing the development of medicines (with API provided)

in Europe, allowing the development of medicines (with API provided) SME approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for scientific advice and incentives MARKET RESEARCH EXCELLENCE Landmark collaboration agreement signed between MGC, RMIT and the Hebrew University to establish CannaHub

Establishing the International Library of Cannabinoids focusing on research on melanoma and prostate cancer

International Library of Cannabinoids Developing the CannEpil® App EDUCATION AND PATIENT ACCESS Strategic Alliance with Australia's leading epilepsy association, Epilepsy Action Australia

Collaboration on developing C4E campaign to increase awareness and access to medication APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 9 Seed to Medicine Manufacturing Creation and commercialisation of Phytocannabinoid derived products through a model utilising R&D capability Global Operation New Centralised EU Hub • Multi-National base • Maltese Facility to become primary • EU-GMP certified facility, from provided • operations hub API to compounded product Supply chain with easy access to • Pharma European R&D HQ in Slovenia European markets • Cultivation R&D in Slovenia • To involve a 10,480m2 combined manufacturing facility including GMP certified processing and production, with a 5,240m2 greenhouse on the roof for cultivation PRODUCT CULTIVATION EXTRACTION & CLINICAL TRIALS DISTRIBUTION DEVELOPMENT ISOLATION INTO API High THC >35% strains Super Critical (Co2) Europe (EMA) Europe UK Australia Australia High CBD >20% Strains Alcohol Extraction Australia (TGA) Israel OVERVIEW MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 10 Commercial Production: Malta - a Centralised Hub Establishing a fully integrated medical cannabis "Seed to Medicine" operation in the EU OVERVIEW Signed long-term lease on 6,000m2 site for full medical cannabis facility providing direct access to the EU One of the first cannabis industry companies to sign a long-term lease agreement with the Maltese government to develop a fully integrated GMP compliant medical cannabis production facility in Malta. Facility will include cultivation, production and research of MGC Pharma cannabinoid derived medicines for global distribution. First federal bill on legalising medicinal cannabis in Malta passed in parliament during March 2018. Medical Cannabis legalised in Malta - provides direct access to the EU Malta is highly strategic for the success of the Company's EU focused business and operations plan. Climate is ideal for cannabis cultivation and allows three crop cycles per year. As part of the EU, Malta is favourable for the construction of large scale operations. MGC will establish turnkey "Seed to Medicine" state-of-the-art EU GMP production facility to provide its medicines globally

state-of-the-art EU GMP production facility to provide its medicines globally Large scale, eco friendly commercial facility will be a 15,720m 2 multi-story facility with production capacity of over 8,000 units per hour of each product

multi-story facility with production capacity of over 8,000 units per hour of each product Access to existing operational and distribution pipelines in Europe and Australia

Direct access to key emerging markets through the FDA Mutual Recognition agreement signed with Austria, Croatia, France, Italy, Malta, Spain, Sweden and the UK MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 11 Malta facility - Architectural Design of Malta Hub Front view Side view OVERVIEW MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 12 MGC Research & Development 3 research areas based on medical experience and large data collections OVERVIEW Lead by Prof Uri Kramer Epilepsy Dementia Cerebral Palsy Lead by Ass. Prof Nitin Mantri (RMIT) Anti-Inflammatory Anti-Bacterial MARKET Neurology Oncology Autoimmune Lead by Dr. Jonathan Grunfeld Cachexia Pain Frailty Cancer treatment APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 13 Investigational Medicinal Products Targeting specific medical conditions such as epilepsy and dementia • Oral oil solution to Epilepsy • Oral spray utilising a Dementia treat seizures specific THC:CBD associated with drug ratio for relief of resistant epilepsy dementia symptoms & • Prof. Uri Kramer • Based on Alzheimer's Based on long term observation research longitudinal research published in Israel by in Israel • • Phase IIb submitted Disease Phase IIb submitted in Australia, patient in Slovenia for EMA recruitment started • Early access schemes • Early access scheme in Australia and UK in Australia Phase I Phase II Phase III Pre- Marketing Marketing Authorization OVERVIEW MARKET APPENDIX FURTHER PRODUCT PIPELINE Pipeline of phytocannabinoid derived products, APIs and unique formulations all manufactured under GMP certified facilities to be used in pharmaceutical treatment and research MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 14 CannEpil® CannEpil® is a Phytocannabinoid derived IMP used as a treatment for refractory epilepsy OVERVIEW ® Available to prescribe in Australia and UK as an Investigational Medicinal Product through early patient access schemes Target Market: Over 1,900,000 people have epilepsy in Europe (over 480,000 epilepsy patients in UK)

Over 200,000 epilepsy patients in Australia

Approximately 25% of people with epilepsy have a drug-resistant (DRA) form

drug-resistant (DRA) form Estimated population at launch of marketing authorisation is over 200,000 people with DRA (in Europe and Australia)

Expected time to marketing authorisation 4 years CannEpil® is an oral oil solution of 20:1 cannabidiol (CBD) and (-)-trans-Δ9- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Produced from two proprietary, preselected, specifically bred genotypes of the cannabis plant with a stable and specific ratio of cannabinoids. MGC's first pharmaceutical-grade product targeted for drug resistant (refractory) epilepsy, which accounts for approximately 25% of the people diagnosed with epilepsy. Estimated yearly average treatment costs per patient: £6,000-£8,000 Neurological Disorders Epilepsy The global epilepsy market is expected to be ~£7.3bn by 2023 MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation Source of target market: Alacrita Market Projections Report; Source of estimated average treatment costs (within the EU): 15 Alacrita Market Projections Report; Source of epilepsy medication market: Medgadget Market Research Future CogniCann™ CogniCann™ is MGC Pharma's second Phytocannabinoid derived IMP designed to improve dementia and Alzheimer's disease patients quality of life ™ OVERVIEW Available to prescribe in Australia as an Investigational Medicinal Product through Early Patient Access Scheme Target Market: Over 690,000 people with mild dementia in Europe (over 200,000 mild dementia patients in UK)

Over 135,000 mild dementia patients in Australia

Total estimated with mild dementia population 950,000 at marketing authorisation launch (in Europe and Australia)

Expected time to marketing authorisation 5 years CogniCann™ is a oromucosal spray of cannabidiol (CBD) and (-)-trans-Δ9- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Produced from two proprietary, preselected, specifically bred genotypes of the cannabis plant with a stable and specific ratio of cannabinoids. Contains a 3:2 mix of THC (25mg/mL) and CBD (17mg/mL) Estimated yearly average treatment costs per patient : £4,400 Neurological Disorders Dementia The global dementia medication market is expected to exceed ~£23bn by 2026 MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 16 Source of target market: Alacrita Market Projections Report; Source of estimated average treatment costs (within the EU): Alacrita Market Projections Report and Internal Company Evaluation; Source of dementia medication market: Coherent Market Insights through GlobalNewswire Research and Development - Potential Products Developing medicines that leverage its proprietary medical cannabis formula through clinical trials in Europe and Australia

Enable future medical product sales across the EU, Australia and other geographies, following the legal and regulatory approvals OVERVIEW NEUROLOGICAL CepaCann Oral Spray to treat Cerebral Palsy ONCOLOGICAL & CANCER SIDE EFFECTS Tetrinol Treatment of Anorexia Cachexia in Cancer Patients MXOT02GB01 Treatment of Glioblastoma (NIB) MXOT02ME01 Treatment of Melanoma Cancer (RMIT/CannaHub) MXOT02PC01 Treatment of Prostate Cancer (RMIT/CannaHub) AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE - INFLAMMATORY InCann BiActive Capsule to treat Chron's and IBS (RMIT/CannaHub) TopiCann Topical treatment of Eczema and inflamed skin (RMIT/CannaHub) R&D Division Pre-Clinical EU GMP • Established Programme Initiated Approved 2016 Establishing 2017 • Collecting 2018 • First of its kind in research clinical data the EU - programme • • Design protocols authorised for Q3 Building the Q1 for first product Q3 production Scientific Advisory to market Board Preclinical in process Preclinical in process Preclinical in process Study Results: 70% Reduction in 4 weeks Authorised EMA SME Prescribers Approved 2019 Qualification 2018 prescription by • and registration • First IMP CannEpil Allows advice, authorised for drug evaluation Q4 the TGA in Q1 with up to 100% Australia reduction in fees MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 17 Strategic Partnership with RMIT MGC Pharma and RMIT developing CannaHub, a digital research hub for the application of Phytocannabinoid derived medicines including the International Library of Cannabinoids (ILC) OVERVIEW CannaHub CannaHub provides an interface connecting doctors and patients with clinical research and information on cannabinoid sequences and their potential treatments INTERNATIONAL LIBRARY OF CANNABINOIDS ILC is the World's first library of cannabis medicine where details of medical cannabis clinical research, cannabinoid sequences and their treatments can be found

ILC will collect data from diverse clinical studies, academic publications, patient feedback as well as diverse cannabinoid strains

Collected and analysed data from the ILC will assist and enhance the work of doctors and researchers and improve industry efficacy estimates of cannabinoid treatment of various disorders

ILC could be utilised for the design and implementation of clinical trials via its mobile and web-based applications MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 18 Other Strategic Partnerships: Cultivation & Production OVERVIEW CULTIVATION Active engagement with multiple cultivation sites to meet increasing global demand

Specialised controlled cultivation also underway for research into breeding and genetics, in partnership with leading institutions and academia

Raw material used for extraction and isolation into Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) OBJECTIVE: To refine and regulate MGC's genetic bank to guarantee the ability to produce flawless, high quality products globally Key Partnerships: University of Ljubljana - Bio faculty - research into the development of new genetic strains

IHPS (HOP institute Slovenia) - research into the improvement of technical growing parameters

Safe Pharma Macedonia - commercial cultivation partner Jurisdictions: 2016-18 Czech Republic

Czech Republic Slovenia and, Malta from 2021 PRODUCTION Production of high quality pharmaceutical products to be used as part of a prescribed medical treatment plan

Pharmaceutical products initially targeting treatment of epilepsy, IQL in dementia and Alzheimer's, Oncological care and Autoimmune diseases

Also includes compounding of phytocannabinoid based API OBJECTIVE: The production of high quality, consistent, cost effective medicines targeting common illnesses and diseases Key Partnerships: University of Ljubljana - Clinical Centre - Research in Epilepsy

National Institute of Biology (NIB) - Research in Brain Cancer

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) - Research in Brain Cancer and Autoimmune diseases Jurisdictions: Slovenia, Australia and upcoming, Malta MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 19 Key Wholesaler Partner LENIS - A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACEUTICAL DISTRIBUTOR Lenis specializes in the distribution of unlicensed drugs and niche therapeutic areas (licensed in the source country but not in the destination country). This includes: New drugs not yet approved in a country

Discontinued cost-effective drugs (e.g. infertility, ophthalmology, infectious diseases)

cost-effective drugs (e.g. infertility, ophthalmology, infectious diseases) Product alternatives during drug shortages (e.g. oncology)

Comparator drugs for clinical trials Lenis provides added value products in niche therapeutic areas and the distribution of innovative pharmaceutical products and generic pharmaceuticals with limited number of competitors. Lenis is the Company's wholesaler/exporter to all distributors globally and is also a direct distributor to key European markets. Its core principal is Gilead Sciences, Inc. Lenis partnership provides the Company with: Knowledge on regulatory affairs

Market access

Medical Support

Marketing & Sales

Wholesale & Distribution

Pharmacovigilance OVERVIEW MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 20 Key Distribution Partners Extensive network in place providing access to hospitals, pharmacies and research institutions around the world SOUTH AMERICA EUROPE AFRICA ASIA AUSTRALIA OVERVIEW MARKET Distributor has a disruptive digital strategy to capture leads of potential patients and connect them with the physicians they need Distribution channels with a strong distribution network of over 5,500 pharmacies that can fulfil prescriptions direct to a patient's door Mexacare provides the sales, marketing and logistics for diagnostic devices and complementary medical products to pharmacies, labs, hospitals and doctors Founded in 1978, AM MANGION has grown into a top-ranking healthcare company Distributor of Gilead Sciences, Inc and J&J Health House specialist as wholesales and distributes of medical cannabis to and in Australia Cannvalate has a network of over 1,000 doctors and 600 pharmacies across Australia APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 21 Projected Timelines OVERVIEW Working to achieve values over time as "Seed to Medicine" Bio-Pharma Company • 1,000 PRESCRIPTION MILESTONE ACHIEVED InCann Clinical CannEpil® vs euGMP IN AUSTRALIA & UK Programme CBD Head-to- approved in MARKET Complete Initiated Head Trial Malta Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 Commencing CannEpil® CannEpil® Phase Malta facility APPENDIX Malta Project Driving Study IIb Complete operational CannEpil® Clinical Complete Programme CogniCann™ Initiated Phase IIb • 200 PRESCRIPTION Complete MILESTONE ACHIEVED IN AUSTRALIA & UK FIRST PRODUCT SHIPMENTS INTO UK MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 23 Investment Case Fully Integrated Model: Grow  Develop  Commercialise B u i l t o n D e c a d e s o f E x p e r i e n c e Technical team of globally recognised scientists and doctors F o c u s s e d O p e r a t i o n s Core divisions: Research and Development Manufacturing and Distribution S t r a t e g i c a l l y L o c a t e d Operational bases close to key markets supported by corporate headquarters R o b u s t P r o d u c t O f f e r i n g Portfolio of established and upcoming products targeting key markets I n t e r n a t i o n a l R e a c h Network of research and commercial partners globally S t r o n g M a r k e t O u t l o o k Global phytocannabinoid market gaining traction OVERVIEW MARKET APPENDIX MGC Pharma | Company Presentation 23 OVERVIEW https://mgcpharma.com.au/ @mgcpharamaceuticals @MGC_Pharma MARKET MGC Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Financial PR: St Brides Partners (+44) 02072361177 info@stbridespartners.co.uk APPENDIX Attachments Original document

