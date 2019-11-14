MGC Pharmaceuticals : UK and Australia Roadshow Presentation
11/14/2019 | 02:45am EST
Leading The Way in Phytocannabinoid Derived Medicines with a Seed to Medicine Strategy
Company Presentation
November 2019
OVERVIEW
MARKET
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
Investment Highlights
MGC Pharma is a European based bio-pharma company supplying GMP Phytocannabinoid derived products to patients in UK and Australia
Two Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP's) targeting medical conditions: epilepsy, dementia and Alzheimer's disease
Additional targeted products in development pipeline
Growing patient base in Australia and the UK
EU-GMPcertified manufacturing facility in Slovenia, manufacturing phytocannabinoid derived products
Global distribution via extensive network of commercial partners
Highly qualified management team, supported by leading scientific experts
Construction has been authorised with site planning completed in Malta for a multi-story building
10,480m2 combined manufacturing facility including GMP certified processing and production
5,240m2 greenhouse on the roof for cultivation
OVERVIEW
MARKET
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
Global Presence
United Kingdom:
European Corporate Headquarters
Planned LSE Standard dual listing Q1 2020
Malta: Primary Operation Base
(Under Construction)
Main EU production facility
Research & Development
Cultivation facility
OVERVIEW
Slovenia: Primary Research Base
Botanical and Pharma research base
Manufacturing centre with EU GMP certification
MARKET
APPENDIX
Australia: R&D HUB & Corporate HQ
Corporate and Financial office
ASX Listed since 2016
R&D HUB with RMIT
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
In Numbers
Established EU-GMP licence, operational in the cannabis for medicinal purposes space
OVERVIEW
2
Operations
Facilities
Malta (under construction) & Slovenia
Over 15
Years of Collective Experience in Medical
Cannabis Research
R&D team backed by extensive industry experience
2
Developed IMP Products
And pipeline of potential products in development
MARKET
Cannabis for
More than
Medicinal use
Network of
1,000
value to reach
over 30
~£51bn
Prescriptions Issued
International
(AU$91.3bn) in
in 4 months in 2
Partners
2024
jurisdictions
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
APPENDIX
Source: Prohibition Partners The Global Cannabis Report - November 2019
Global Market
Estimated cannabis for
Europe to be largest
Nov 1st 2018
medicinal use value
medical cannabis market.
UK legalised prescription
~£51 billion
Total healthcare spend:
of medical cannabis
£2.1t
in 2024
products
OVERVIEW
MARKET
Global Legal
Cannabis
Market (2024): £84.16Bn
Potential
market
for MGC -
tapping
into both markets: Estimated value £51 billion in 2024
Global
Pharma Market (2024): £956Bn
MGC Pharma aims to secure a significant share in the global Cannabis Pharmaceutical Market
MGC Pharma targets large markets, where cannabis for medical use is likely to have a high degree of success
2 pharmaceutical products in late stage development
Highly qualified team with over 15 years of relevant experience
OVERVIEW
Roby Zomer
Managing Director, CEO & Co. Founder
Following 10 years of experience in the BioTech and AgroTech sectors alongside running large scale projects, Mr. Zomer joined
MGC Pharmaceuticals as Executive Director & CTO, bringing his extensive business
contacts, scientific and engineering skillset to bear on ensuring MGC's position as a leader in research and development, as well as ensuring top performance from our global operations.
Brett Mitchell
Executive Chairman
With over 20 years of experience in the founding, financing and management of both private and publicly listed companies, Mr. Mitchell is responsible for the corporate strategy, capital markets and financial management of the company, and is integrally involved in assisting in building a new industry from the ground up in Australia.
Nativ Segev
Director, Head of Business Strategy & Founder
The founder of MGC Pharma, previously CEO of a Israeli licensed Medical Cannabis company, with over 10 years of experience in the global medical cannabis industry and over 15 years of experience in executive roles. Founded MGC Pharma to expand into the International markets and to raise the quality and viability of medicinal phytocannabinoid products.
Dr. Stephen Parker
Director & Chairman of Audit,
Risk, Nomination and
Remuneration Committees
Dr. Parker has over 30 years of corporate finance, directorship,
corporate advisory and investment banking experience focused on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in the UK, Europe and North America. Dr. Parker is regarded as a leading corporate expert and strategic thinker. He has a reputation for rapid and clear analysis and the ability to translate this analysis into an implemented solution.
Dr. Ross Walker
Director &
Head of Medical Advisory Board
Dr. Walker is a well-known figure in Australian health, as former host of a weekly radio programme and a prominent cardiologist who specialises in echocardiography and preventative cardiology. Dr. Walker has published several books, and lectures both nationally and internationally. His
contacts in the medical establishment and beyond allow him to facilitate relationships for MGC and draw positive public attention to the brand.
MARKET
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
Clinical Advisory Team
Leading experts in the medical cannabis space with unparalleled expertise
OVERVIEW
Dr Jonathan Grunfeld
Certified in Israel, with clinical experience at the MD Andersen Cancer Center, [Prof]. Grunfeld has spent the last twenty years focusing on Neuro-Oncology, with a focus since 2010 on Cannabis as a treatment for oncological palliative care. Involved in the licensing of care of over 3000 medical cannabis patients in Israel, giving him a unique insight into questions of dosing, patient groups and developing treatment methodology.
Professor Uri Kramer
Head of Neurology product development
One of the few medical professionals in the world to have run full scale epilepsy trials with Cannabis, Dr. Kramer brings a wealth of experience in various fields (Neurology, Pediatric
Neurology, Adolescent
Psychology & Child
Development). Additionally, Professor Kramer is a Former president of the Israeli League Against Epilepsy, giving him unique insight into the daily struggles of the patients his research benefits.
Professor David Neubauer
As Head of Department of
Child, Adolescent and Developmental Neurology at University Children's Hospital, Ljubljana, Dr Neubauer is
widely published and respected, and has dealt with children and adolescents in Neurological contexts for more than thirty years.
Professor
Nadya Lisovoder
15 years of domestic and
international experience in academic and clinical studies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical devices industry. Dr. Lisovoder is a regulatory expert and has been a clinical adviser to public biotech companies as well as incubator companies. She has managed clinical trials and has been leading for the Israeli government biomedical research in 7 hospitals in northern Israel in cooperation with universities, international Pharma companies, global CROs and biotech companies.
2. Advance commercialisation strategy into targeted global geographies
4. Control entire production chain to provide cost-effective medicine
1. Engage in continuous research to maintain innovative position- Botanical and Pharmaceutical for the highest regulatory compliance medicines (EMA)
3. Strengthen partnerships to promote new pipeline of new products to be affordable globally
5. Become cash flow positive following
ramp up of revenue post EU clinical trials
MARKET
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
Company Snapshot
MGC Pharma is at the forefront of Global Phytocannabinoid derived medicines
OVERVIEW
FIRST PRODUCT TO MARKET
CannEpil® is a phytocannabinoid product aimed atdrug-resistantepilepsy
Being provided to patients in Australia and UK as Investigational Medicinal Products via theearly access schemes ahead of registration
Price point andefficacy will make it a strong alternative to current medicines
QUALIFIED MANUFACTURING
EU-GMPcertification granted at Slovenian facility for production of phytocannabinoid based Investigational Medicinal Products (Europe)
MGC facilities areunique in Europe, allowing the development of medicines (with API provided)
SME approvalby the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for scientific advice and incentives
MARKET
RESEARCH EXCELLENCE
Landmark collaboration agreement signed between MGC, RMIT and the Hebrew University to establishCannaHub
Establishing the International Library of Cannabinoids focusing on research on melanoma and prostate cancer
Developing theCannEpil® App
EDUCATION AND PATIENT ACCESS
Strategic Alliance with Australia's leading epilepsy association,Epilepsy Action Australia
Collaboration on developingC4E campaign to increase awareness and access to medication
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
Seed to Medicine Manufacturing
Creation and commercialisation of Phytocannabinoid derived products through a model utilising R&D capability
Global Operation
New Centralised EU Hub
• Multi-National base
•
Maltese
Facility to
become
primary
• EU-GMP certified facility, from provided
•
operations hub
API to compounded product
Supply
chain
with
easy access to
• Pharma European R&D HQ in Slovenia
European markets
• Cultivation R&D in Slovenia
• To involve a
10,480m2
combined
manufacturing
facility
including GMP
certified processing and production, with
a 5,240m2 greenhouse on the roof for
cultivation
PRODUCT
CULTIVATION
EXTRACTION &
CLINICAL TRIALS
DISTRIBUTION
DEVELOPMENT
ISOLATION INTO API
High THC >35% strains
Super Critical (Co2)
Europe (EMA)
Europe
UK
Australia
Australia
High CBD >20% Strains
Alcohol Extraction
Australia (TGA)
Israel
OVERVIEW
MARKET
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
Commercial Production: Malta - a Centralised Hub
Establishing a fully integrated medical cannabis "Seed to Medicine" operation in the EU
OVERVIEW
Signed long-term lease on 6,000m2 site for full medical cannabis facility providing direct access to the EU
One of the first cannabis industry companies to sign a long-term lease agreement with the Maltese government to develop a fully integrated GMP compliant medical cannabis production facility in Malta. Facility will include cultivation, production and research of MGC Pharma cannabinoid derived medicines for global distribution.
First federal bill on legalising medicinal cannabis in Malta passed in parliament during March 2018.
Medical Cannabis legalised in Malta - provides direct access to the EU
Malta is highly strategic for the success of the Company's EU focused business and operations plan.
Climate is ideal for cannabis cultivation and allows three crop cycles per year.
As part of the EU, Malta is favourable for the construction of large scale operations.
MGC will establish turnkey "Seed to Medicine" state-of-the-art EU GMP production facility to provide its medicines globally
Large scale, eco friendly commercial facility will be a 15,720m2 multi-story facility with production capacity of over 8,000 units per hour of each product
Access to existing operational and distribution pipelines in Europe and Australia
Direct access to key emerging markets through the FDA Mutual Recognition agreement signed with Austria, Croatia, France, Italy, Malta, Spain, Sweden and the UK
MARKET
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
11
Malta facility - Architectural Design of Malta Hub
Front view
Side view
OVERVIEW
MARKET
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
MGC Research & Development
3 research areas based on medical experience and large data collections
OVERVIEW
Lead by Prof Uri Kramer Epilepsy
Dementia
Cerebral Palsy
Lead by Ass. Prof Nitin Mantri (RMIT) Anti-InflammatoryAnti-Bacterial
MARKET
Neurology
Oncology
Autoimmune
Lead by Dr. Jonathan Grunfeld
Cachexia
Pain
Frailty
Cancer treatment
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
Investigational Medicinal Products
Targeting specific medical conditions such as epilepsy and dementia
•
Oral oil solution to
Epilepsy
•
Oral spray utilising a
Dementia
treat seizures
specific THC:CBD
associated with drug
ratio for relief of
resistant epilepsy
dementia symptoms
&
•
Prof. Uri Kramer
•
Based on
Alzheimer's
Based on long term
observation research
longitudinal research
published in Israel by
in Israel
•
•
Phase IIb submitted
Disease
Phase IIb submitted
in Australia, patient
in Slovenia for EMA
recruitment started
•
Early access schemes
•
Early access scheme
in Australia and UK
in Australia
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-
Marketing
Marketing
Authorization
OVERVIEW
MARKET
APPENDIX
FURTHER PRODUCT PIPELINE
Pipeline of phytocannabinoid derived products, APIs and unique formulations all manufactured under GMP certified facilities to be used in pharmaceutical treatment and research
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
CannEpil®
CannEpil® is a Phytocannabinoid derived IMP used as a treatment for refractory epilepsy
OVERVIEW
®
Available to prescribe in Australia and UK as an Investigational Medicinal Product through early patient access schemes
Target Market:
Over 1,900,000 people have epilepsy in Europe (over 480,000 epilepsy patients in UK)
Over 200,000 epilepsy patients in Australia
Approximately 25% of people with epilepsy have a drug-resistant (DRA) form
Estimated population at launch of marketing authorisation is over 200,000 people with DRA (in Europe and Australia)
Expected time to marketing authorisation 4 years
CannEpil® is an oral oil solution of 20:1 cannabidiol (CBD) and (-)-trans-Δ9- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Produced from two proprietary, preselected, specifically bred genotypes of the cannabis plant with a stable and specific ratio of cannabinoids.
MGC's first pharmaceutical-grade product targeted for drug resistant (refractory) epilepsy, which accounts for approximately 25% of the people diagnosed with epilepsy.
Estimated yearly average treatment costs per patient: £6,000-£8,000
Neurological Disorders
Epilepsy
The global epilepsy market is
expected to be ~£7.3bn by 2023
MARKET
APPENDIX
MGC Pharma | Company Presentation
Source of target market: Alacrita Market Projections Report; Source of estimated average treatment costs (within the EU): 15
