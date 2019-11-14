Log in
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
(MXC)

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
MGC Pharmaceuticals : UK and Australia Roadshow Presentation

11/14/2019

Leading The Way in Phytocannabinoid Derived Medicines with a Seed to Medicine Strategy

Company Presentation

November 2019

Disclaimer

The information contained in these slides and the accompanying verbal presentation ("Presentation") is being supplied to you by MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries (together, "MGC"). By accepting this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the following limitations.

The content of the Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the FSMA. This Presentation is for background purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, and does not contain all information relevant or necessary for an investment decision. The Presentation should be read in conjunction with MGC's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange. This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities of MGC nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. The merits and suitability of any investment action in relation to securities should be considered carefully and involve, among other things, an assessment of the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related aspects of such securities

This Presentation is exempt from the general restriction set out in section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) ("FSMA") on the communication of financial promotions on the grounds that it is directed only to persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of investment professionals in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order"); or high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations and partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons of any other description, including those that do not have professional experience in matters relating to investment, should not rely or act upon this Presentation.

Canaccord Genuity Limited, who is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, are acting only for MGC and are not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person (whether or not as a recipient of this Presentation) as their client. Canaccord Genuity Limited will not be responsible for providing regulatory protection afforded to their clients or advice to any other person in relation to the Presentation. Any other person receiving the Presentation should seek their own independent legal, investment and tax advice as they see fit.

The information in this Presentation or on which this Presentation is based has been obtained from sources that MGC believes to be reliable and accurate. However, none of MGC, MGC's directors, officers, employees, its shareholders or any of their respective advisors, or any other person has independently verified the information in this presentation and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation and no reliance should be placed on such information or opinions.

Neither Canaccord Genuity Limited, MGC, nor their respective related bodies corporate, officers, their advisers, agents and employees accept any responsibility or liability to you or to any other person or entity arising out of this Presentation including pursuant to the general law (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise), pursuant to the general law (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise), or under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001, Corporations Act 2001, Competition and Consumer Act 2010 or any corresponding provision of any Australian state or territory legislation (or the law of any similar legislation in any other jurisdiction), or similar provision under any applicable law. Any such responsibility or liability is, to the maximum extent permitted by law, expressly disclaimed and excluded.

The Presentation is confidential and must not be copied, reproduced, published, distributed, disclosed or used for any other purpose. By accepting delivery of this Presentation, each recipient agrees to treat this Presentation as strictly confidential and not to reproduce, distribute or otherwise use this Presentation or any of its contents without the prior written consent of MGC

Forward looking statements

The information in this presentation is for general information only. To the extent that certain statements contained in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" or statements about "future matters", the information reflects MGC's intent, belief or expectations at the date of this presentation. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, MGC disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide you with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from this presentation which may become apparent.

Any forward-looking statements, including projections, guidance on future revenues, earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MGC's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any opinions, projections, estimates or forecasts contained in the Presentation constitute a judgment of MGC only and should not be relied upon, and are provided as at the date of this Presentation and are subject to change without notice. This information is subject to change without notice. The accuracy of such information is not guaranteed, it may be incomplete or condensed and it may not contain all material information concerning MGC and its subsidiaries. The forward looking information contained in the Presentation is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This Presentation may not be distributed, published, reproduced or otherwise made available to any other person, in whole or in part, for any purposes whatsoever. In particular, it should not be distributed to or otherwise made available to persons with addresses in Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the United States, its territories or possessions or in any other jurisdiction outside of the United Kingdom where such distribution or availability may lead to a breach of any law or regulatory requirements. The distribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this Presentation come should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction.

By accepting this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the provisions, the limitations and conditions set out in this disclaimer and, in particular, you have represented, warranted and undertaken that: (i) you are a Relevant Person and you will observe the foregoing provisions, limitations and conditions, (ii) you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer; and (iii) you agree to keep permanently confidential the information contained in the Presentation or made available in connection with further enquiries to the extent such information is not made publicly available (otherwise through a breach by you of this provision).

OVERVIEW

MARKET

APPENDIX

Investment Highlights

MGC Pharma is a European based bio-pharma company supplying GMP Phytocannabinoid derived products to patients in UK and Australia

  • Two Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP's) targeting medical conditions: epilepsy, dementia and Alzheimer's disease
  • Additional targeted products in development pipeline
  • Growing patient base in Australia and the UK
  • EU-GMPcertified manufacturing facility in Slovenia, manufacturing phytocannabinoid derived products
  • Global distribution via extensive network of commercial partners
  • Highly qualified management team, supported by leading scientific experts
  • Construction has been authorised with site planning completed in Malta for a multi-story building
    • 10,480m2 combined manufacturing facility including GMP certified processing and production
    • 5,240m2 greenhouse on the roof for cultivation

OVERVIEW

MARKET

APPENDIX

Global Presence

United Kingdom:

  • European Corporate Headquarters
  • Planned LSE Standard dual listing Q1 2020

Malta: Primary Operation Base

(Under Construction)

  • Main EU production facility
  • Research & Development
  • Cultivation facility

OVERVIEW

Slovenia: Primary Research Base

  • Botanical and Pharma research base
  • Manufacturing centre with EU GMP certification

MARKET

APPENDIX

Australia: R&D HUB & Corporate HQ

  • Corporate and Financial office
  • ASX Listed since 2016
  • R&D HUB with RMIT

In Numbers

Established EU-GMP licence, operational in the cannabis for medicinal purposes space

OVERVIEW

2

Operations

Facilities

Malta (under construction) & Slovenia

Over 15

Years of Collective Experience in Medical

Cannabis Research

R&D team backed by extensive industry experience

2

Developed IMP Products

And pipeline of potential products in development

MARKET

Cannabis for

More than

Medicinal use

Network of

1,000

value to reach

over 30

~£51bn

Prescriptions Issued

International

(AU$91.3bn) in

in 4 months in 2

Partners

2024

jurisdictions

Source: Prohibition Partners The Global Cannabis Report - November 2019

Global Market

Estimated cannabis for

Europe to be largest

Nov 1st 2018

medicinal use value

medical cannabis market.

UK legalised prescription

~£51 billion

Total healthcare spend:

of medical cannabis

£2.1t

in 2024

products

OVERVIEW

MARKET

Global Legal

Cannabis

Market (2024): £84.16Bn

Potential

market

for MGC -

tapping

into both markets: Estimated value £51 billion in 2024

Global

Pharma Market (2024): £956Bn

  • MGC Pharma aims to secure a significant share in the global Cannabis Pharmaceutical Market
  • MGC Pharma targets large markets, where cannabis for medical use is likely to have a high degree of success
  • 2 pharmaceutical products in late stage development

APPENDIX

Board of Directors

Highly qualified team with over 15 years of relevant experience

OVERVIEW

Roby Zomer

Managing Director, CEO & Co. Founder

Following 10 years of experience in the BioTech and AgroTech sectors alongside running large scale projects, Mr. Zomer joined

MGC Pharmaceuticals as Executive Director & CTO, bringing his extensive business

contacts, scientific and engineering skillset to bear on ensuring MGC's position as a leader in research and development, as well as ensuring top performance from our global operations.

Brett Mitchell

Executive Chairman

With over 20 years of experience in the founding, financing and management of both private and publicly listed companies, Mr. Mitchell is responsible for the corporate strategy, capital markets and financial management of the company, and is integrally involved in assisting in building a new industry from the ground up in Australia.

Nativ Segev

Director, Head of Business Strategy & Founder

The founder of MGC Pharma, previously CEO of a Israeli licensed Medical Cannabis company, with over 10 years of experience in the global medical cannabis industry and over 15 years of experience in executive roles. Founded MGC Pharma to expand into the International markets and to raise the quality and viability of medicinal phytocannabinoid products.

Dr. Stephen Parker

Director & Chairman of Audit,

Risk, Nomination and

Remuneration Committees

Dr. Parker has over 30 years of corporate finance, directorship,

corporate advisory and investment banking experience focused on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in the UK, Europe and North America. Dr. Parker is regarded as a leading corporate expert and strategic thinker. He has a reputation for rapid and clear analysis and the ability to translate this analysis into an implemented solution.

Dr. Ross Walker

Director &

Head of Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Walker is a well-known figure in Australian health, as former host of a weekly radio programme and a prominent cardiologist who specialises in echocardiography and preventative cardiology. Dr. Walker has published several books, and lectures both nationally and internationally. His

contacts in the medical establishment and beyond allow him to facilitate relationships for MGC and draw positive public attention to the brand.

MARKET

APPENDIX

Clinical Advisory Team

Leading experts in the medical cannabis space with unparalleled expertise

OVERVIEW

Dr Jonathan Grunfeld

Certified in Israel, with clinical experience at the MD Andersen Cancer Center, [Prof]. Grunfeld has spent the last twenty years focusing on Neuro-Oncology, with a focus since 2010 on Cannabis as a treatment for oncological palliative care. Involved in the licensing of care of over 3000 medical cannabis patients in Israel, giving him a unique insight into questions of dosing, patient groups and developing treatment methodology.

Professor Uri Kramer

Head of Neurology product development

One of the few medical professionals in the world to have run full scale epilepsy trials with Cannabis, Dr. Kramer brings a wealth of experience in various fields (Neurology, Pediatric

Neurology, Adolescent

Psychology & Child

Development). Additionally, Professor Kramer is a Former president of the Israeli League Against Epilepsy, giving him unique insight into the daily struggles of the patients his research benefits.

Professor David Neubauer

As Head of Department of

Child, Adolescent and Developmental Neurology at University Children's Hospital, Ljubljana, Dr Neubauer is

widely published and respected, and has dealt with children and adolescents in Neurological contexts for more than thirty years.

Professor

Nadya Lisovoder

15 years of domestic and

international experience in academic and clinical studies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical devices industry. Dr. Lisovoder is a regulatory expert and has been a clinical adviser to public biotech companies as well as incubator companies. She has managed clinical trials and has been leading for the Israeli government biomedical research in 7 hospitals in northern Israel in cooperation with universities, international Pharma companies, global CROs and biotech companies.

MARKET

APPENDIX

Mission

Building a global bio-pharma company

With: Standardised, Affordable Phytocannabinoid Derived Medicines

OVERVIEW

2. Advance commercialisation strategy into targeted global geographies

4. Control entire production chain to provide cost-effective medicine

1. Engage in continuous research to maintain innovative position- Botanical and Pharmaceutical for the highest regulatory compliance medicines (EMA)

3. Strengthen partnerships to promote new pipeline of new products to be affordable globally

5. Become cash flow positive following

ramp up of revenue post EU clinical trials

MARKET

APPENDIX

Company Snapshot

MGC Pharma is at the forefront of Global Phytocannabinoid derived medicines

OVERVIEW

FIRST PRODUCT TO MARKET

  • CannEpil® is a phytocannabinoid product aimed at drug-resistantepilepsy
  • Being provided to patients in Australia and UK as Investigational Medicinal Products via the early access schemes ahead of registration
  • Price point and efficacy will make it a strong alternative to current medicines

QUALIFIED MANUFACTURING

  • EU-GMPcertification granted at Slovenian facility for production of phytocannabinoid based Investigational Medicinal Products (Europe)
  • MGC facilities are unique in Europe, allowing the development of medicines (with API provided)
  • SME approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for scientific advice and incentives

MARKET

RESEARCH EXCELLENCE

  • Landmark collaboration agreement signed between MGC, RMIT and the Hebrew University to establish CannaHub
  • Establishing the International Library of Cannabinoids focusing on research on melanoma and prostate cancer
  • Developing the CannEpil® App

EDUCATION AND PATIENT ACCESS

  • Strategic Alliance with Australia's leading epilepsy association, Epilepsy Action Australia
  • Collaboration on developing C4E campaign to increase awareness and access to medication

APPENDIX

Seed to Medicine Manufacturing

Creation and commercialisation of Phytocannabinoid derived products through a model utilising R&D capability

Global Operation

New Centralised EU Hub

Multi-National base

Maltese

Facility to

become

primary

EU-GMP certified facility, from provided

operations hub

API to compounded product

Supply

chain

with

easy access to

Pharma European R&D HQ in Slovenia

European markets

Cultivation R&D in Slovenia

To involve a

10,480m2

combined

manufacturing

facility

including GMP

certified processing and production, with

a 5,240m2 greenhouse on the roof for

cultivation

PRODUCT

CULTIVATION

EXTRACTION &

CLINICAL TRIALS

DISTRIBUTION

DEVELOPMENT

ISOLATION INTO API

High THC >35% strains

Super Critical (Co2)

Europe (EMA)

Europe

UK

Australia

Australia

High CBD >20% Strains

Alcohol Extraction

Australia (TGA)

Israel

OVERVIEW

Commercial Production: Malta - a Centralised Hub

Establishing a fully integrated medical cannabis "Seed to Medicine" operation in the EU

OVERVIEW

Signed long-term lease on 6,000m2 site for full medical cannabis facility providing direct access to the EU

One of the first cannabis industry companies to sign a long-term lease agreement with the Maltese government to develop a fully integrated GMP compliant medical cannabis production facility in Malta. Facility will include cultivation, production and research of MGC Pharma cannabinoid derived medicines for global distribution.

First federal bill on legalising medicinal cannabis in Malta passed in parliament during March 2018.

Medical Cannabis legalised in Malta - provides direct access to the EU

Malta is highly strategic for the success of the Company's EU focused business and operations plan.

Climate is ideal for cannabis cultivation and allows three crop cycles per year.

As part of the EU, Malta is favourable for the construction of large scale operations.

  • MGC will establish turnkey "Seed to Medicine" state-of-the-art EU GMP production facility to provide its medicines globally
  • Large scale, eco friendly commercial facility will be a 15,720m2 multi-story facility with production capacity of over 8,000 units per hour of each product
  • Access to existing operational and distribution pipelines in Europe and Australia
  • Direct access to key emerging markets through the FDA Mutual Recognition agreement signed with Austria, Croatia, France, Italy, Malta, Spain, Sweden and the UK

MARKET

APPENDIX

Malta facility - Architectural Design of Malta Hub

Front view

Side view

OVERVIEW

MARKET

APPENDIX

MGC Research & Development

3 research areas based on medical experience and large data collections

OVERVIEW

Lead by Prof Uri Kramer Epilepsy

Dementia

Cerebral Palsy

Lead by Ass. Prof Nitin Mantri (RMIT) Anti-Inflammatory Anti-Bacterial

MARKET

Neurology

Oncology

Autoimmune

Lead by Dr. Jonathan Grunfeld

Cachexia

Pain

Frailty

Cancer treatment

APPENDIX

Investigational Medicinal Products

Targeting specific medical conditions such as epilepsy and dementia

Oral oil solution to

Epilepsy

Oral spray utilising a

Dementia

treat seizures

specific THC:CBD

associated with drug

ratio for relief of

resistant epilepsy

dementia symptoms

&

Prof. Uri Kramer

Based on

Alzheimer's

Based on long term

observation research

longitudinal research

published in Israel by

in Israel

Phase IIb submitted

Disease

Phase IIb submitted

in Australia, patient

in Slovenia for EMA

recruitment started

Early access schemes

Early access scheme

in Australia and UK

in Australia

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-

Marketing

Marketing

Authorization

OVERVIEW

MARKET

APPENDIX

FURTHER PRODUCT PIPELINE

Pipeline of phytocannabinoid derived products, APIs and unique formulations all manufactured under GMP certified facilities to be used in pharmaceutical treatment and research

CannEpil®

CannEpil® is a Phytocannabinoid derived IMP used as a treatment for refractory epilepsy

OVERVIEW

®

  • Available to prescribe in Australia and UK as an Investigational Medicinal Product through early patient access schemes

Target Market:

  • Over 1,900,000 people have epilepsy in Europe (over 480,000 epilepsy patients in UK)
  • Over 200,000 epilepsy patients in Australia
  • Approximately 25% of people with epilepsy have a drug-resistant (DRA) form
  • Estimated population at launch of marketing authorisation is over 200,000 people with DRA (in Europe and Australia)
  • Expected time to marketing authorisation 4 years

CannEpil® is an oral oil solution of 20:1 cannabidiol (CBD) and (-)-trans-Δ9- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Produced from two proprietary, preselected, specifically bred genotypes of the cannabis plant with a stable and specific ratio of cannabinoids.

MGC's first pharmaceutical-grade product targeted for drug resistant (refractory) epilepsy, which accounts for approximately 25% of the people diagnosed with epilepsy.

Estimated yearly average treatment costs per patient: £6,000-£8,000

Neurological Disorders

Epilepsy

The global epilepsy market is

expected to be ~£7.3bn by 2023

MARKET

APPENDIX

CogniCann™

CogniCann™ is MGC Pharma's second Phytocannabinoid derived IMP designed to improve dementia and Alzheimer's disease patients quality of life

OVERVIEW

  • Available to prescribe in Australia as an Investigational Medicinal Product through Early Patient Access Scheme

Target Market:

  • Over 690,000 people with mild dementia in Europe (over 200,000 mild dementia patients in UK)
  • Over 135,000 mild dementia patients in Australia
  • Total estimated with mild dementia population 950,000 at marketing authorisation launch (in Europe and Australia)
  • Expected time to marketing authorisation 5 years

CogniCann™ is a oromucosal spray of cannabidiol (CBD) and (-)-trans-Δ9- tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Produced from two proprietary, preselected, specifically bred genotypes of the cannabis plant with a stable and specific ratio of cannabinoids.

Contains a 3:2 mix of THC (25mg/mL) and CBD (17mg/mL)

Estimated yearly average treatment costs per patient : £4,400

Neurological Disorders

Dementia

The global dementia medication

market is expected to exceed ~£23bn

by 2026

MARKET

APPENDIX

MGC Pharma | Company Presentation

Research and Development - Potential Products

  • Developing medicines that leverage its proprietary medical cannabis formula through clinical trials in Europe and Australia
  • Enable future medical product sales across the EU, Australia and other geographies, following the legal and regulatory approvals

OVERVIEW

NEUROLOGICAL

CepaCann Oral Spray to treat Cerebral Palsy

ONCOLOGICAL & CANCER SIDE EFFECTS

Tetrinol Treatment of Anorexia Cachexia in Cancer Patients

MXOT02GB01 Treatment of Glioblastoma (NIB)

MXOT02ME01 Treatment of Melanoma Cancer (RMIT/CannaHub)

MXOT02PC01 Treatment of Prostate Cancer (RMIT/CannaHub)

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE - INFLAMMATORY

InCann BiActive Capsule to treat Chron's and IBS (RMIT/CannaHub)

TopiCann Topical treatment of Eczema and inflamed skin (RMIT/CannaHub)

R&D Division

Pre-Clinical

EU GMP

Established

Programme Initiated

Approved

2016

Establishing

2017

Collecting

2018

First of its kind in

research

clinical data

the EU -

programme

Design protocols

authorised for

Q3

Building the

Q1

for first product

Q3

production

Scientific Advisory

to market

Board

Preclinical in process

Preclinical in process

Preclinical in process

Study Results: 70% Reduction in 4 weeks

Authorised

EMA SME

Prescribers Approved

2019

Qualification

2018

prescription by

and registration

First IMP CannEpil

Allows advice,

authorised for

drug evaluation

Q4

the TGA in

Q1

with up to 100%

Australia

reduction in fees

MARKET

APPENDIX

Strategic Partnership with RMIT

MGC Pharma and RMIT developing CannaHub, a digital research hub for the application of Phytocannabinoid derived medicines including the International Library of Cannabinoids (ILC)

OVERVIEW

CannaHub

CannaHub provides an interface connecting doctors and patients with clinical research and information on cannabinoid sequences and their potential treatments

INTERNATIONAL LIBRARY OF CANNABINOIDS

  • ILC is the World's first library of cannabis medicine where details of medical cannabis clinical research, cannabinoid sequences and their treatments can be found
  • ILC will collect data from diverse clinical studies, academic publications, patient feedback as well as diverse cannabinoid strains
  • Collected and analysed data from the ILC will assist and enhance the work of doctors and researchers and improve industry efficacy estimates of cannabinoid treatment of various disorders
  • ILC could be utilised for the design and implementation of clinical trials via its mobile and web-based applications

MARKET

APPENDIX

Other Strategic Partnerships: Cultivation & Production

OVERVIEW

CULTIVATION

  • Active engagement with multiple cultivation sites to meet increasing global demand
  • Specialised controlled cultivation also underway for research into breeding and genetics, in partnership with leading institutions and academia
  • Raw material used for extraction and isolation into Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

OBJECTIVE: To refine and regulate MGC's genetic bank to guarantee the ability to produce flawless, high quality products globally

Key Partnerships:

  • University of Ljubljana - Bio faculty - research into the development of new genetic strains
  • IHPS (HOP institute Slovenia) - research into the improvement of technical growing parameters
  • Safe Pharma Macedonia - commercial cultivation partner

Jurisdictions:

  • 2016-18Czech Republic
  • Slovenia and, Malta from 2021

PRODUCTION

  • Production of high quality pharmaceutical products to be used as part of a prescribed medical treatment plan
  • Pharmaceutical products initially targeting treatment of epilepsy, IQL in dementia and Alzheimer's, Oncological care and Autoimmune diseases
  • Also includes compounding of phytocannabinoid based API

OBJECTIVE: The production of high quality, consistent, cost effective medicines targeting common illnesses and diseases

Key Partnerships:

  • University of Ljubljana - Clinical Centre - Research in Epilepsy
  • National Institute of Biology (NIB) - Research in Brain Cancer
  • Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) - Research in Brain Cancer and Autoimmune diseases

Jurisdictions:

  • Slovenia, Australia and upcoming, Malta

MARKET

APPENDIX

Key Wholesaler Partner

LENIS - A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACEUTICAL DISTRIBUTOR

Lenis specializes in the distribution of unlicensed drugs and niche therapeutic areas (licensed in the source country but not in the destination country). This includes:

  • New drugs not yet approved in a country
  • Discontinued cost-effective drugs (e.g. infertility, ophthalmology, infectious diseases)
  • Product alternatives during drug shortages (e.g. oncology)
  • Comparator drugs for clinical trials

Lenis provides added value products in niche therapeutic areas and the distribution of innovative pharmaceutical products and generic pharmaceuticals with limited number of competitors.

Lenis is the Company's wholesaler/exporter to all distributors globally and is also a direct distributor to key European markets.

Its core principal is Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Lenis partnership provides the Company with:

  • Knowledge on regulatory affairs
  • Market access
  • Medical Support
  • Marketing & Sales
  • Wholesale & Distribution
  • Pharmacovigilance

OVERVIEW

MARKET

APPENDIX

Key Distribution Partners

Extensive network in place providing access to hospitals, pharmacies and research institutions around the world

SOUTH AMERICA

EUROPE

AFRICA

ASIA

AUSTRALIA

OVERVIEW

MARKET

Distributor has a disruptive digital strategy to capture leads of potential patients and connect them with the physicians they need

Distribution channels with a strong distribution network of over 5,500 pharmacies that can fulfil prescriptions direct to a patient's door

Mexacare provides the sales, marketing and logistics for diagnostic devices and complementary medical products to pharmacies, labs, hospitals and doctors

Founded in 1978, AM MANGION has grown into a top-ranking healthcare company Distributor

of Gilead Sciences, Inc and J&J

Health House specialist as wholesales and distributes of medical cannabis to and in Australia

Cannvalate has a network of over 1,000 doctors and 600 pharmacies across Australia

APPENDIX

Projected Timelines

OVERVIEW

Working to achieve values over time as "Seed to Medicine" Bio-Pharma Company

1,000 PRESCRIPTION

MILESTONE ACHIEVED

InCann Clinical

CannEpil® vs

euGMP

IN AUSTRALIA & UK

Programme

CBD Head-to-

approved in

MARKET

Complete

Initiated

Head Trial

Malta

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

Commencing

CannEpil®

CannEpil® Phase

Malta facility

Malta Project

Driving Study

IIb Complete

operational

CannEpil® Clinical

Complete

Programme

CogniCann™

Initiated

Phase IIb

200 PRESCRIPTION

Complete

MILESTONE ACHIEVED

IN AUSTRALIA & UK

  • FIRST PRODUCT SHIPMENTS INTO UK

Investment Case

Fully Integrated Model: Grow Develop Commercialise

B u i l t o n D e c a d e s o f E x p e r i e n c e

Technical team of globally recognised scientists and doctors

F o c u s s e d O p e r a t i o n s

Core divisions:

Research and Development

Manufacturing and Distribution

S t r a t e g i c a l l y L o c a t e d

Operational bases close to key markets supported by corporate headquarters

R o b u s t P r o d u c t O f f e r i n g

Portfolio of established and upcoming products targeting key markets

I n t e r n a t i o n a l R e a c h

Network of research and commercial partners globally

S t r o n g M a r k e t O u t l o o k

Global phytocannabinoid market gaining traction

OVERVIEW

MARKET

APPENDIX

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 07:44:03 UTC
