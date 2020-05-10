MGC Pharmaceuticals : Voluntary Suspension

The securities of MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd ('MXC') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MXC, pending the release of an announcement regarding a distribution agreement.

11 May 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Tce

Perth WA 6000

Via email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sir/Madam

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Voluntary Suspension Request

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) (the "Company") requests a voluntary suspension over the Company's securities from the commencement of trade on Monday 11 May 2020.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2 the Company provides the following information regarding the request:

The voluntary suspension is requested pending the release of an announcement by the Company in relation to a distribution agreement. The Company expects the voluntary suspension to end no later than the commencement of trade on Tuesday 12 May 2020, when it anticipates it will be in a position to make a detailed announcement to the market in respect of the abovementioned transaction. The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours faithfully

[sent electronically without signature]

Rachel Kerr

Company Secretary

info@mgcpharma.com .au | www.mgcpharma.com.au