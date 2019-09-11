MGC Pharmaceuticals : $1m Priority Offer Closed Oversubscribed

$1m Priority Offer Closed Oversubscribed

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), confirms the Priority Offer and Shortfall Offer under the Prospectus dated 29 August 2019 (Prospectus) were oversubscribed with $1,361,300 received in applications from eligible shareholders.

As detailed in the Prospectus, the Company invited eligible shareholders to participate in the Priority Offer to raise up to $1,000,000. Computershare will now, on behalf of the Company, proceed with scaling back applications on a pro-rata basis and provide refunds where applicable.

The issue of the Priority Offer shares are expected to be completed and announced on Monday 16 September 2019, as per the Prospectus timetable.