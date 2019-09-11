Log in
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

(MXC)
MGC Pharmaceuticals : $1m Priority Offer Closed Oversubscribed

09/11/2019 | 12:02am EDT

11 September 2019

ASX Code: MXC

$1m Priority Offer Closed Oversubscribed

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), confirms the Priority Offer and Shortfall Offer under the Prospectus dated 29 August 2019 (Prospectus) were oversubscribed with $1,361,300 received in applications from eligible shareholders.

As detailed in the Prospectus, the Company invited eligible shareholders to participate in the Priority Offer to raise up to $1,000,000. Computershare will now, on behalf of the Company, proceed with scaling back applications on a pro-rata basis and provide refunds where applicable.

The issue of the Priority Offer shares are expected to be completed and announced on Monday 16 September 2019, as per the Prospectus timetable.

--Ends--

For further information, please contact:

UK IR/Media Advisors

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Gaby Jenner/ Catherine Leftley

Brett Mitchell

St Brides Partners Ltd

Executive Chairman

+44 (0) 207 236 1177

+61 8 6382 3390

gaby@stbridespartners.co.uk

info@mgcpharma.com.au

catherine@stbridespartners.co.uk

About MGC Pharma

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, OTCQB: MGCLF) is an EU-based BioPharma company with many years of technical clinical and commercial experience in the medical cannabis industry. The Company's founders were key figures in the global medical cannabis industry and the core business strategy is to develop and supply high quality cannabinoids-based pharmaceuticals products for the growing demand in the medical markets in Europe, North America and Australasia.

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 04:01:08 UTC
