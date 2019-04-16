MGC Pharmaceuticals : Agreement for CBD Nutraceuticals Entry into China Market

•Marketing and Distribution agreement signed with Chinese e-commerce import platform YuShop Global (YuShop), to sell the Company's CBD and hemp-enhanced Nutraceuticals product range in China

•MGC Pharma's nutraceutical product line includes CBD Hemp Protein Powder, BCAA CBD capsules, CBD Water Soluble Solution and CBD Herbal V-Pen

•Products contain high-grade phytocannabinoids which have been grown, extracted and processed under MGC Pharma's strict quality control guidelines and standards and formulated alongside natural vegan proteins and vitamins

•Targeting Chinese consumers via YuShop's online platform and network of 1,500 retail channel partners, including a luxury spa chain

•YuShop to provide a complete "turn-key" solution to MGC Pharma, being responsible for all sales, marketing, logistics and customer service within China

•Eight-weekmarket test campaign already underway, with a full scale marketing and sales campaign scheduled to be launched in June 2019

•Large Target Market - providing a platform to enter the existing market over 350 million middle-class Chinese vitamin and supplements consumers, who are expected to purchase over US$20 billion of Vitamins and Supplements in 20201

•MGC Nutraceuticals recently launched its new e-commerce website https://www.mgcnutraceuticals.com/

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) (OTC: MGCLF) ("MGC Pharma" or "the Company") has signed a marketing, sales and distribution agreement to provide its CBD and hemp-enhancedNutraceutical product line into the Chinese health products market through a tailored campaign designed with Chinese specialist e-commerceretailer YuShop Global ("YuShop").

YuShop, which is the trading name for the US registered company NYC 6 Sixty Madison LLC, will provide MGC Pharma with its first marketing and distribution campaign into the fast-growing Chinese health product market. YuShop specializes in the import and commercialization of innovative health and wellness consumables and provides its merchant partners a turn-key solution for marketing, importing, and selling their products directly to the middle-class and affluent Chinese consumer through their cross-border digital commerce platform.

1Source: SEO Agency: The Huge Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market in China

