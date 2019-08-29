MGC Pharmaceuticals : Appendix 3B - Placement and Priority Offer Prospectus

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
118,750,000
Up to 25,000,000
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
$0.04 per share
$0.04 per share
As per section 5.1 of the Prospectus the funds will be allocated towards R&D expenditure on clinical trials, Production for sale of MXC Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products, Immediate construction works on Malta GMP Pharma facility, Costs towards LSE Standard dual listing, Corporate and working capital and expenses of the offer.
As per section 5.1 of the Prospectus the funds will be allocated towards R&D expenditure on clinical trials, Production for sale of MXC Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products, Immediate construction works on Malta GMP Pharma facility, Costs towards LSE Standard dual listing, Corporate and working capital and expenses of the offer.
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation
to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Yes
22 November 2018
118,750,000
Up to 25,000,000
Nil
Nil
Number of +securities issued under an
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was
Calculate the entity's remaining issue
Following the issues contained in this Appendix 3B the
capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -
Company will have the following capacities available:
complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX
38,270,666 under rule 7.1
Market Announcements
121,347,111 under rule 7.1A
+Issue dates
29 August 2019
On or around 16 September 2019
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
Up to 1,346,885,600 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
10,335,511
VHL Ordinary Shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on
ASX (including the
+securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
3,638,000 Performance Rights - Employees (vested)
19,900,000 Unlisted Options ($0.125, 31 March 2021)
Subject to vesting conditions
10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.15, 30 June 2021)
16,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.065, 30 June 2021)
The Company does not have a dividend policy
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
34 Type of +securities (tick one)
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
35
If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional
+securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
36
If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities
setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
