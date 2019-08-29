Log in
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

(MXC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
0.039 AUD   -2.50%
01:01aMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Placement Settlement Complete, Info on the Priority Offer
01:01aMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 3B - Placement and Priority Offer Prospectus
08/28MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Prospectus
MGC Pharmaceuticals : Appendix 3B - Placement and Priority Offer Prospectus

08/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ABN

30 116 800 269

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
  1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Fully paid ordinary shares
  1. 118,750,000
  2. Up to 25,000,000
  1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Fully paid ordinary shares

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  1. Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Yes - fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Issue price or consideration
  2. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
  1. $0.04 per share
  2. $0.04 per share
  1. As per section 5.1 of the Prospectus the funds will be allocated towards R&D expenditure on clinical trials, Production for sale of MXC Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products, Immediate construction works on Malta GMP Pharma facility, Costs towards LSE Standard dual listing, Corporate and working capital and expenses of the offer.
  2. As per section 5.1 of the Prospectus the funds will be allocated towards R&D expenditure on clinical trials, Production for sale of MXC Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products, Immediate construction works on Malta GMP Pharma facility, Costs towards LSE Standard dual listing, Corporate and working capital and expenses of the offer.

6a

6b

6c

6d

6e

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation

to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Yes

22 November 2018

  1. 118,750,000
  2. Up to 25,000,000

Nil

Nil

6f

6g

6h

6i

Number of +securities issued under an

Nil

exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was

N/A

issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as

calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the

source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for

N/A

non-cash consideration, state date on which

valuation of consideration was released to

ASX Market Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining issue

Following the issues contained in this Appendix 3B the

capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -

Company will have the following capacities available:

complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX

38,270,666 under rule 7.1

Market Announcements

121,347,111 under rule 7.1A

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  1. 29 August 2019
  2. On or around 16 September 2019

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

Up to 1,346,885,600 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

10,335,511

VHL Ordinary Shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on

ASX (including the

+securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

3,638,000 Performance Rights - Employees (vested)

19,900,000 Unlisted Options ($0.125, 31 March 2021)

  • Subject to vesting conditions

10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.15, 30 June 2021)

16,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.065, 30 June 2021)

10

Dividend policy (in the case

of a trust, distribution policy)

The Company does not have a dividend policy

on the increased capital

(interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval required?

N/A

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  4. +Record date to determine entitlements
  5. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in N/A relation to fractions

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

  1. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
    Cross reference: rule 7.7.
  2. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  3. Names of any underwriters

N/A

N/A

N/A

  1. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  2. Names of any brokers to the issue
  3. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  4. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

25

If the issue is contingent on security

N/A

holders' approval, the date of the

meeting

26 Date entitlement and acceptance N/A form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

  1. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  2. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  3. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  4. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
  5. How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

32

How

do security holders dispose of

N/A

their

entitlements (except by sale

through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

N/A

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that

become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities

issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

35

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional

+securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

36

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities

setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 05:00:03 UTC
