MGC Pharmaceuticals : Canaccord to Lead LSE Listing and $4.75m Placement Closed

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "The level of interest from new and existing investors in MGC Pharma is a testament to the opportunity that our business offers investors in providing exposure to the fast-growingmedical cannabis market and our unique 'Seed to Pharmacy' strategy. We have had an incredibly busy period of late where we have rapidly advanced the business, delivering material results through ground-breakingresearch and development, increasing our distribution channels globally, opening new markets, strengthening our partnerships with academic institutions and widening our growing and manufacturing capabilities.

Up to $5.75 million to be raised through the Placement and Priority Offer will be used to fund the Company's ongoing operations for production and sales of pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid derived medicines, initial construction works on its Malta GMP Pharma facility and costs towards undertaking a possible dual listing on the LSE

Up to an additional $1 million (before costs) to be raised under a Priority Offer, pursuant to which eligible existing shareholders may subscribe for up to $25,000 worth of shares, at the same issue price as the Placement

Canaccord Genuity Limited and other key advisers in the UK are working with the Company to actively progress a dual listing on the LSE, targeted for 2HCY2019

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited has been appointed to act as equity capital markets advisor to the Company

MGC Pharma has received binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $4.75 million (before costs), via a placement of shares at an issue price of $0.04 per share

The Company has engaged the services of Canaccord Genuity in Australia to act as the Company's equity capital markets advisor, and in the UK to lead the Company's planned dual-listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). During 2019 the Company has materially advanced its dual-listing strategy with Canaccord, and is actively progressing towards a listing on the LSE in 2HCY2019. Following the introduction of medicinal cannabis legislation in November 2018 in the UK, MGC Pharma is positioned to be one of the first medicinal cannabis companies to be listing on the LSE or any major exchange in the United Kingdom.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based 'Seed to Pharmacy' bio-pharmacompany focused on developing and commercialising cannabinoid derived medicines, is pleased to announce it has secured commitments to raise $4.75 million by way of a share placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) at an issue price of $0.04 per share (Issue Price). The Company will also undertake an offer of shares to eligible existing shareholders under a Priority Offer (PO) to raise up to an additional $1.0 million at the Issue Price.

"Recent research on the effectiveness of cannabinoids on brain cancers is potentially transformative; the reaching of the 100 patient treatment milestone in Australia in a relatively short time frame is incredibly encouraging; and the commencement of the construction of the Maltese GMP compliant R&D and manufacturing facility will be pivotal to providing a gateway to key European and global markets. With our leading clinical and commercial position in Europe, and an increasing presence and patient uptake in the UK, we look forward to updating shareholders on further developments, both commercially and in the UK Capital Markets, over the coming months."

Placement Details

Under the Placement, the Company will issue a total of 118,750,000 shares at an issue price of $0.04 per share. All Placement shares will be issued without shareholder approval, under the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Merchant Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd (Merchant) and Chieftain Securities Pty Ltd (Chieftain) acted as Joint Lead Managers (JLM's) to the Placement, which received strong support from new and existing shareholders.

The Issue Price of $0.04 per share represents a discount of 25% to the 30-day VWAP of $0.0538 prior to the trading halt on 19 August 2019. New shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with the Company's existing ordinary shares on issue.

The issue of all shares under the Placement is expected to be completed on or around Thursday 29 August 2019.

The Company will pay the Joint Lead Managers an aggregate fee equal to 6% of the total funds raised under the Placement. The Placement fee is an industry standard fee, and was negotiated at arm's length on commercial terms. MGC Pharma Executive Chairman, Brett Mitchell, is also a director and shareholder of Chieftain.

The Company has also agreed (subject to shareholder approval) to grant 9,000,000 options (JLM Options) to the JLM's, Merchant and Chieftain, pursuant under their corporate advisory services mandate for services provided and ongoing support on its corporate activities. The Options will have an expiry date of 31 August 2023, and will be issued in three tranches:

3,000,000 options exercisable at $0.05;

3,000,000 options exercisable at $0.06; and

3,000,000 options exercisable at $0.07.

Appointment of Canaccord Genuity as ECM Advisor and Lead on LSE Dual Listing

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Canaccord Genuity in Australia and the UK:

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited ( Canaccord AU ) has been appointed as Equity Capital Markets Advisor ( ECM Advisor ) to provide Equity Capital Markets ( ECM ) services, including broadening the Company's profile with institutional investors in Australia, the UK, Asia, and North America; and

) has been appointed as Equity Capital Markets Advisor ( ) to provide Equity Capital Markets ( ) services, including broadening the Company's profile with institutional investors in Australia, the UK, Asia, and North America; and Canaccord Genuity Limited ( Canaccord UK ), alongside with legal advisors, has been engaged to lead the planned dual listing of the Company on the LSE, which is being actively progressed during H2CY2019.

), alongside with legal advisors, has been engaged to lead the planned dual listing of the Company on the LSE, which is being actively progressed during H2CY2019. Subject to completion of the Placement and Priority Offer, in consideration for acting as ECM Advisor, the Company will issue to Canaccord AU the following tranches of options with a four-year expiry date from the date of issue:

four-year expiry date from the date of issue: 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.05; 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.06; and 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.07.



