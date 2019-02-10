Log in
MGC Pharmaceuticals : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Nativ Segev

02/10/2019 | 08:00pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited

ABN

30 116 800 269

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205Gof the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Nativ Segev

Date of last notice

24 May 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case ofa company, interests which come within paragraph (i) ofthe definition of" notifiable interest ofa director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

  • 1. Brighght Global Limited (Director and sole shareholder)

  • 2. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited (Beneficiary)

Date of change

8 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

20,000,000 Performance Shares

1.

Brighght Global Limited

Nil

2.

HSBC Custody Nominee (Australia) Limited

52,500,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

500,000 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$0.040 per share

No. of securities held after change

20,000,000 Performance Shares

1. Brighght Global Limited 500,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2. HSBC Custody Nominee (Australia) Limited 52,500,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-Market Purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case ofa company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) ofthe definition of" notifiable interest ofa director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: Ifconsideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 00:59:03 UTC
