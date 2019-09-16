Log in
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

(MXC)
MGC Pharmaceuticals : Issue of $1m PO Shares and Issue of Options - Appx 3B

09/16/2019

16 September 2019

ASX Code: MXC

Issue of $1m Priority Offer Shares to Shareholders and

Issue of Options to Canaccord as ECM Advisor

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), advises it has today completed the issue of 25,001,000 Ordinary Shares raising $1,000,040 before costs under the Priority Offer to eligible shareholders as detailed in the Prospectus dated 29 August 2019.

In addition, pursuant to the commercial terms of the agreement with Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited to act as Equity Capital Markets Advisor as announced on 21 August 2019, the Company has also issued the following unlisted options under Listing Rule 7.1:

  1. 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 31 August 2023 (Tranche 1)
  2. 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 31 August 2023 (Tranche 2)

Due to the Company nearing its maximum available capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 the third and final tranche of 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.07 expiring 31 August 2023 (Tranche 3), will be issued following shareholder approval at the Company's next shareholder meeting.

An Appendix 3B is attached for the issue of the Priority Offer shares and Tranche 1 and 2 of the Canaccord Unlisted Options.

--Ends--

For further information, please contact:

UK IR/Media Advisors

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Gaby Jenner/ Catherine Leftley

Brett Mitchell

St Brides Partners Ltd

Executive Chairman

+44 (0) 207 236 1177

+61 8 6382 3390

gaby@stbridespartners.co.uk

info@mgcpharma.com.au

catherine@stbridespartners.co.uk

About MGC Pharma

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, OTCQB: MGCLF) is an EU-based BioPharma company with many years of technical clinical and commercial experience in the medical cannabis industry. The Company's founders were key figures in the global medical cannabis industry and the core business strategy is to develop and supply high quality phytocannabinoid derived medicines for the growing demand in the medical markets in Europe, North America and Australasia.

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ABN

30 116 800 269

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

1.

Fully paid ordinary shares

2.

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring

31/08/2023 (Tranche 1)

3.

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.06 expiring

31/08/2023 (Tranche 2)

2

3

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if

partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if

+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  1. 25,001,000
  2. 14,500,000
  3. 14,500,000
  1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 31/08/2023 (Tranche 1)
  3. Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 31/08/2023 (Tranche 2)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  1. Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
  2. No - shares issued upon exercise of the unlisted options will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares
  3. No - shares issued upon exercise of the unlisted options will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares

5

6

6a

6b

6c

6d

6e

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation

to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

  1. $0.04 per share
  2. Nil
  3. Nil
  1. As per section 5.1 of the Prospectus the funds will be allocated towards R&D expenditure on clinical trials, Production for sale of MXC Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products, Immediate construction works on Malta GMP Pharma facility, Costs towards LSE Standard dual listing, Corporate and working capital and expenses of the offer.
  2. & 3. As announced 21 August 2019, the Company appointed Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited as Equity
    Capital Markets Advisor, in consideration, the Company is to issue these Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 options (Tranche 3 is to be issued at a later date following shareholder approval)

Yes

22 November 2018

Total of 178,601,875 (see Annexure 1 for breakdown)

Nil

Nil

6f

Number of +securities issued under an

Nil

exception in rule 7.2

6g

6h

6i

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was

N/A

issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as

calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the

source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for

N/A

non-cash consideration, state date on which

valuation of consideration was released to

ASX Market Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining issue

3,964,491 under rule 7.1

capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -

121,710,911 under rule 7.1A

complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX

Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  1. 16 September 2019
  2. 16 September 2019
  3. 16 September 2019

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,356,375,475

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

10,335,511

VHL Ordinary Shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on

ASX (including the

+securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

19,900,000 Unlisted Options ($0.125, 31 March 2021)

  • Subject to vesting conditions

10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.15, 30 June 2021)

16,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.065, 30 June 2021)

14,500,000 Unlisted Options ($0.05, 31 August 2023)

14,500,000 Unlisted Options ($0.06, 31 August 2023)

10

Dividend policy (in the case

of a trust, distribution policy)

The Company does not have a dividend policy

on the increased capital

(interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required? N/A
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

  1. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  2. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  3. +Record date to determine entitlements
  4. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  5. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  6. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
    Cross reference: rule 7.7.
  7. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  8. Names of any underwriters
  9. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  10. Names of any brokers to the issue
  11. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  12. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  13. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  14. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
