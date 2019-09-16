MGC Pharmaceuticals : Issue of $1m PO Shares and Issue of Options - Appx 3B
09/16/2019 | 05:12am EDT
16 September 2019
ASX Code: MXC
Issue of $1m Priority Offer Shares to Shareholders and
Issue of Options to Canaccord as ECM Advisor
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), advises it has today completed the issue of 25,001,000 Ordinary Shares raising $1,000,040 before costs under the Priority Offer to eligible shareholders as detailed in the Prospectus dated 29 August 2019.
In addition, pursuant to the commercial terms of the agreement with Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited to act as Equity Capital Markets Advisor as announced on 21 August 2019, the Company has also issued the following unlisted options under Listing Rule 7.1:
14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 31 August 2023 (Tranche 1)
14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 31 August 2023 (Tranche 2)
Due to the Company nearing its maximum available capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 the third and final tranche of 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.07 expiring 31 August 2023 (Tranche 3), will be issued following shareholder approval at the Company's next shareholder meeting.
An Appendix 3B is attached for the issue of the Priority Offer shares and Tranche 1 and 2 of the Canaccord Unlisted Options.
--Ends--
About MGC Pharma
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, OTCQB: MGCLF) is an EU-based BioPharma company with many years of technical clinical and commercial experience in the medical cannabis industry. The Company's founders were key figures in the global medical cannabis industry and the core business strategy is to develop and supply high quality phytocannabinoid derived medicines for the growing demand in the medical markets in Europe, North America and Australasia.
Appendix 3B
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring
31/08/2023 (Tranche 1)
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.06 expiring
31/08/2023 (Tranche 2)
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if
partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
25,001,000
14,500,000
14,500,000
Fully paid ordinary shares
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 31/08/2023 (Tranche 1)
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 31/08/2023 (Tranche 2)
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
No - shares issued upon exercise of the unlisted options will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares
No - shares issued upon exercise of the unlisted options will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation
to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
$0.04 per share
Nil
Nil
As per section 5.1 of the Prospectus the funds will be allocated towards R&D expenditure on clinical trials, Production for sale of MXC Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products, Immediate construction works on Malta GMP Pharma facility, Costs towards LSE Standard dual listing, Corporate and working capital and expenses of the offer.
& 3. As announced 21 August 2019, the Company appointed Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited as Equity
Capital Markets Advisor, in consideration, the Company is to issue these Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 options (Tranche 3 is to be issued at a later date following shareholder approval)
Yes
22 November 2018
Total of 178,601,875 (see Annexure 1 for breakdown)
Nil
Nil
Number of +securities issued under an
Nil
exception in rule 7.2
6g
6h
6i
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was
N/A
issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as
calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values. Include the
source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for
N/A
non-cash consideration, state date on which
valuation of consideration was released to
ASX Market Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining issue
3,964,491 under rule 7.1
capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A -
121,710,911 under rule 7.1A
complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX
Market Announcements
+Issue dates
16 September 2019
16 September 2019
16 September 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,356,375,475
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
10,335,511
VHL Ordinary Shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on
ASX (including the
+securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
19,900,000 Unlisted Options ($0.125, 31 March 2021)
Subject to vesting conditions
10,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.15, 30 June 2021)
16,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.065, 30 June 2021)
14,500,000 Unlisted Options ($0.05, 31 August 2023)
14,500,000 Unlisted Options ($0.06, 31 August 2023)
Dividend policy (in the case
of a trust, distribution policy)
The Company does not have a dividend policy
on the increased capital
(interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approval required?N/A
Is the issue renounceable or non-N/A renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
