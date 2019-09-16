MGC Pharmaceuticals : Issue of $1m PO Shares and Issue of Options - Appx 3B

Issue of $1m Priority Offer Shares to Shareholders and

Issue of Options to Canaccord as ECM Advisor

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), advises it has today completed the issue of 25,001,000 Ordinary Shares raising $1,000,040 before costs under the Priority Offer to eligible shareholders as detailed in the Prospectus dated 29 August 2019.

In addition, pursuant to the commercial terms of the agreement with Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited to act as Equity Capital Markets Advisor as announced on 21 August 2019, the Company has also issued the following unlisted options under Listing Rule 7.1:

14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 31 August 2023 (Tranche 1) 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.06 expiring 31 August 2023 (Tranche 2)

Due to the Company nearing its maximum available capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 the third and final tranche of 14,500,000 options exercisable at $0.07 expiring 31 August 2023 (Tranche 3), will be issued following shareholder approval at the Company's next shareholder meeting.

An Appendix 3B is attached for the issue of the Priority Offer shares and Tranche 1 and 2 of the Canaccord Unlisted Options.