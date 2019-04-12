Log in
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

(MXC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/12
0.043 AUD   +22.86%
MGC Pharmaceuticals : Issue of Unlisted Options - Appendix 3B

04/12/2019 | 04:53am EDT

12 April 2019 ASX Code: MXC

Issue of Unlisted Options

The Board of MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Company) confirms that the Company is today issuing 16,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.065 each with an expiry date of 31 March 2021 under its current Employee Incentive Option Plan approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 22nd November 2017.

An Appendix 3B is attached for the issue of the Unlisted Options.

--Ends--

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ABN30 116 800 269

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Unlisted Options

2

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

16,000,000

3

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.065 each expiring 31 March 2021

4

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

Any shares issued upon exercise/conversion of the unlisted options will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do

  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

Nil

6

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Incentive options issued to employees under the Employee Incentive Option Plan as approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 22 November 2017.

6aIs the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation

to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

Yes

6bThe date the security holder resolution22 November 2018 under rule 7.1A was passed

6cNumber of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6dNumber of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6eNumber of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

NilNilNil

6fNumber of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6gIf +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6hIf +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6iCalculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

16,000,000 unlisted options issued under Employee Option plan (exception 9 in rule 7.2)

N/AN/A

181,924,563 under rule 7.1 121,283,042 under rule 7.1A

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1,202,494,908 10,335,511 91,286,089

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares VHL Ordinary Shares

Listed Options exercisable at $0.065 expiring 30/06/2019

9

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the

+securities in section 2 if applicable)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

3,638,000 19,900,000 16,000,000 10,000,000

Performance Rights - Employees

Unlisted Options ($0.125, 31 March 2021)

  • Subject to vesting conditions

Unlisted Options ($0.065, 31 March 2021)

Unlisted Options ($0.15, 30 June 2021)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

The Company does not have a dividend policy

Is security holder approval required? N/A

12

13

14

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

N/A

Ratio in which the +securities will be

offered

N/A

+Class of +securities to which the

offer relates

15

+Record date entitlements

todetermine N/A

16

Will holdings on different registersN/A

(or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17

Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

N/A

18

Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

19

Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

of N/A

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee orN/A commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

23

Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

N/A

24

Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

25

If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

N/A

26

Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

N/A

27

If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

N/A

28

Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

N/A

29

Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

N/A

30

How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

N/A

31

How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

N/A

32

How do security holders dispose of N/A their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

N/A

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
