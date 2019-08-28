MGC Pharmaceuticals : Prospectus

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ACN 116 800 269 PROSPECTUS For an offer of Shares to Eligible Shareholders to raise up to $1,000,000 at an issue price of $0.04 per Share (before costs) (Priority Offer). This Prospectus has also been prepared for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date. Further details are set out in Section 5.2 of this Prospectus. OFFER INFORMATION The Priority Offer is currently scheduled to close at 5:00pm WST on 9 September 2019. Valid applications must be received by that time. Details of how to apply for Shares are set out in the Application Forms accompanying this Prospectus. IMPORTANT NOTICE This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser. The Shares offered by this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.

C O N T E N T S 1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY......................................................................................... 1 2. TIMETABLE................................................................................................................ 2 3. IMPORTANT NOTES.................................................................................................. 3 4. DETAILS OF THE OFFER............................................................................................. 5 5. PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFERS.................................................................. 10 6. RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SHARES ................................................. 15 7. RISK FACTORS ....................................................................................................... 18 8. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ................................................................................. 27 9. DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ............................................................................... 35 10. GLOSSARY............................................................................................................. 36

1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY Directors Registered Office Brett Mitchell 1202 Hay Street Executive Chairman WEST PERTH WA 6005 Roby Zomer Telephone: +61 8 6382 3390 Managing Director and CEO Website: www.mgcpharma.com.au Nativ Segev Email: info@mgcpharma.com.au Non-Executive Director and Head of Business Strategy ASX Code Stephen Parker MXC Non-Executive Director Ross Walker Non-Executive Director Company Secretary Rachel Kerr Share Registry* Solicitors Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd Steinepreis Paganin Level 11 Lawyers and Consultants 172 St Georges Terrace Level 4, The Read Buildings PERTH WA 6000 16 Milligan Street Telephone: 1300 850 505 PERTH WA 6000 Auditor PKF Perth 4th Floor 35 Havelock Street WEST PERTH WA 6005 These entities are included for information purposes only. They have not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and have not consented to being named in this Prospectus. 1

2. TIMETABLE Event Date Announcement of Priority Offer 21 August 2019 Record Date 28 August 2019 Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC 29 August 2019 Opening Date of Priority Offer 29 August 2019 Issue of Shares pursuant to the Placement 29 August 2019 and lodgement of Appendix 3B with ASX Closing Date for Priority Offer** 5:00 pm (AWST) 9 September 2019 Issue date of Shares under the Priority Offer 16 September 2019 Expected date of Official Quotation of the 17 September 2019 Shares issued pursuant to the Priority Offer *These dates are indicative only and may change without prior notice. Eligible Shareholders under the Priority Offer should ensure that their Priority Offer Application Form and/or Application Monies are received by this date. 2

3. IMPORTANT NOTES This Prospectus is dated 29 August 2019 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. No Shares may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus. No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this Prospectus, which is not contained in the Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus. It is important that investors read this Prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The Shares the subject of this Prospectus should be considered highly speculative. Applications for Shares offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on original Application Forms. This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult. Risk factors

Potential investors should be aware that subscribing for Shares in the Company involves a number of risks. The key risk factors of which investors should be aware are set out in Section 7. These risks together with other general risks applicable to all investments in listed securities not specifically referred to, may affect the value of the Shares in the future. Accordingly, an investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative. Investors should consider consulting their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for Shares pursuant to this Prospectus. Taxation implications

The Directors do not consider it appropriate to give Shareholders advice regarding the taxation consequences of applying for Shares under this Prospectus.

The Company, its advisers and its officers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any such taxation consequences to Shareholders. As a result, Shareholders should consult their professional tax adviser in connection with applying for Shares under this Prospectus. Forward-looking statements

This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. 3

