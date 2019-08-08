MGC Pharmaceuticals : Signs Agreement for Construction of GMP Pharma Facility

The Malta facility will enable MGC Pharma to materially scale up its existing production capacity and future revenue generation potential, which is currently centred on its research and manufacturing facility in Ljubljana, Slovenia

In addition to the construction of the facility, MGC Pharma has commenced the process for GMP certification of its cannabinoid derived medicines commercial operations at the Maltese facility, with GMP building design approval already received

This represents a major event for the Maltese medical cannabis industry as MGC Pharma's facility will be one of the first commercial EU-GMP grade production and research facilities in the country within the medical cannabis sector. The facility will facilitate development of expertise for cannabinoid derived medicines and research in Malta with subsequent products to be delivered into the European Union and global markets.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based 'Seed to Pharmacy' bio-pharmacompany focused on developing and commercialising cannabinoid derived medicines, is pleased to announce a major milestone that has been delivered for the construction of its Maltese state-of-the-artGMP production and research facility. Further to recent announcements, the Company has signed a long-termlease agreement on the 6,000m2 site in Malta, which was previously identified and designated to MGC Pharma by Malta Industrial Parks, following formal approval from Malta Enterprise as part of a government signing ceremony held in Malta today, Thursday 8 August.

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "This is a transformational event for MGC Pharma. Providing a gateway to key European and global markets, the Maltese facility, when constructed, will be our centralised European production and distribution hub. This will be integral as we advance our strategy of becoming a leading European focused producer of cannabinoid derived medicinal products. The Maltese facility will significantly scale up our existing operations and commercial activities currently based in Slovenia and the Czech Republic.

"The lease agreement is a key step forward, and with planning approvals also in place we will now look to swiftly move into the construction phase. The state-of-the-art Maltese facility is to be a key asset for MGC Pharma to provide a platform for future product development and commercial growth, with large-scale production driving strong future revenues upon completion. I look forward to updating shareholders with details of our progress in the upcoming months."

Karl Azzopardi, CEO of Malta Industrial Parks Ltd, commented: "We are delighted to welcome MGC Pharma to our ever growing and evolving industry. Indeed, MGC Pharma's inclusion is a milestone that proves that the combined efforts specifically that of creating the right framework in the context of attracting investment to our Country is an area of top priority. As it happened with all other industry sectors, although the Medical Cannabis Sector is relatively new, MIP is committed to provide facilitation and full support towards the growth of such an area in a smooth and timely manner. We congratulate MGC Pharma on this specific occasion and look forward towards a closer collaboration in the months and years to come."

Kurt Farrugia, CEO of Malta Enterprise commented "MGC Pharma was one of the first companies to recognise that Malta's new legislative framework for the 'Production of Cannabis for Medicinal and Research Purposes', presented an ideal and strategic opportunity for their company. We are very proud to have MGC Pharma operating in our Medical Cannabis Ecosystem, together with other global players. Malta Enterprise has been working very closely with MGC in order to ensure that their project materialises in the most efficient way possible. The signing of this lease agreement, is yet another landmark in MGC's progress towards establishing and consolidating its presence in Europe. Malta Enterprise will keep assisting the industry to flourish within a transparent regulatory framework as a jurisdiction of excellence in Medical Cannabis."

Material Operating Advantages from New Production Facility

The European GMP compliant pharma industry scale cannabis production facility will be capable of producing over 8,000 units of each MGC Pharma pharmaceutical grade product per hour, which is designed with significant excess capacity to meet the Company's future global needs once in full production. As an eco-friendly energy efficient building, it is designed to minimize its carbon footprint as well as providing material operational cost savings and margin improvements to the Company, with the facility design fully compliant to EU energy efficiency regulations.

The single site, pharma industry scale 'Seed to Pharmacy' production facility is unique in the industry, and in the European Union, and being based in Malta delivers a number of benefits for the Company's operating business into the future.

This centralising of the 'Seed to Pharmacy' operations, along with geographical benefits of being based in Malta, will benefit MGC Pharma in the ongoing development to become a leading European focused producer of cannabinoid derived medicines.

2

-

4