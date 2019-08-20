Log in
MGC Pharmaceuticals : Suspension from Official Quotation

08/20/2019

Market Announcement

21 August 2019

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd ('MXC') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MXC, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

21 August 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

21 August 2019

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Tce

Perth WA 6000

Via email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sir/Madam

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Voluntary Suspension Extension Request

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) (the "Company") requests a voluntary suspension over the Company's securities from the commencement of trade on Wednesday, 21 August 2019.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2 the Company provides the following information regarding the extension request:

  1. The voluntary suspension is requested by the Company pending an announcement regarding completion of the Company's capital raising activities.
  2. The Company expects the voluntary suspension to end no later than the commencement of trade on Thursday 22 August 2019, when it anticipates it will be in a position to make a detailed announcement to the market in respect of the abovementioned transaction.
  3. The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

On behalf of the Board

[signed electronically without signature]

Brett Mitchell

Executive Chairman

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1

-

1

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 02:12:10 UTC
