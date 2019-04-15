MGC Pharmaceuticals : Updated CannEpil First Purchase Orders & UK Permit Approval

MXC Receives CannEpilTM Import Permit for United Kingdom, Initial Purchase Orders received in both UK and Australia

•United Kingdom Controlled Drug Import Licence received for the importation of CannEpilTM into the UK via MXC's distribution partner, Lenis

•MXC confirms it has received its first formal purchase orders for CannEpilTM in Australia and the United Kingdom through licensed distribution partners

•Delivery of first products to fulfil these initial purchase orders scheduled for April

•Initial purchase orders received to date including both CannEpilTM and CogniCannTM equate to more than A$200,000 in total revenues for MXC

•MXC is in advanced negotiations with Australian and UK licensed distribution partners, with formal binding distribution agreements expected to be signed in the next few weeks

•Upon execution, these new distribution agreements will significantly expand distribution for CannEpilTM and additional MXC Investigational Medicinal Products (IMPs) including CogniCannTM in the United Kingdom and Australia

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, "MGC Pharma" or "the Company") is pleased to advise it has received a United Kingdom Controlled Drug Import Licence permit (Permit) for the importation of CannEpilTM into the United Kingdom. In addition, the Company has also received its first formal purchase orders for CannEpilTM through licensed distribution partners in both Australia and the United Kingdom.

Receipt of the Permit provides the opportunity to immediately expand the Company's distribution of CannEpilTM into the United Kingdom medicinal cannabis products market, which will be managed in the region by MXC's distribution partner, Lenis.

The Company was also pleased to confirm it has received its first formal purchase orders for CannEpilTM in both Australia and the UK, through licensed distribution partners. The delivery of products to fulfil these initial purchase orders are planned for April, with new orders from these licensed distribution partners anticipated as new distribution channels are established in the coming months.

Initial purchase orders received to date including both CannEpilTM and CogniCannTM equate to more than A$200,000 in total revenues for MXC.