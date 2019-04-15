Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

(MXC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/15
0.042 AUD   -2.33%
09:28pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Updated CannEpil First Purchase Orders & UK Permit Approval
PU
04/12MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Issue of Unlisted Options - Appendix 3B
PU
02/28MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Resignation of Joint Company Secretary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGC Pharmaceuticals : Updated CannEpil First Purchase Orders & UK Permit Approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

16 April 2019

ASX Code: MXC

MXC Receives CannEpilTM Import Permit for United Kingdom, Initial Purchase Orders received in both UK and Australia

United Kingdom Controlled Drug Import Licence received for the importation of CannEpilTM into the UK via MXC's distribution partner, Lenis

MXC confirms it has received its first formal purchase orders for CannEpilTM in Australia and the United Kingdom through licensed distribution partners

Delivery of first products to fulfil these initial purchase orders scheduled for April

Initial purchase orders received to date including both CannEpilTM and CogniCannTM equate to more than A$200,000 in total revenues for MXC

MXC is in advanced negotiations with Australian and UK licensed distribution partners, with formal binding distribution agreements expected to be signed in the next few weeks

Upon execution, these new distribution agreements will significantly expand distribution for CannEpilTM and additional MXC Investigational Medicinal Products (IMPs) including CogniCannTM in the United Kingdom and Australia

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, "MGC Pharma" or "the Company") is pleased to advise it has received a United Kingdom Controlled Drug Import Licence permit (Permit) for the importation of CannEpilTM into the United Kingdom. In addition, the Company has also received its first formal purchase orders for CannEpilTM through licensed distribution partners in both Australia and the United Kingdom.

Receipt of the Permit provides the opportunity to immediately expand the Company's distribution of CannEpilTM into the United Kingdom medicinal cannabis products market, which will be managed in the region by MXC's distribution partner, Lenis.

The Company was also pleased to confirm it has received its first formal purchase orders for CannEpilTM in both Australia and the UK, through licensed distribution partners. The delivery of products to fulfil these initial purchase orders are planned for April, with new orders from these licensed distribution partners anticipated as new distribution channels are established in the coming months.

Initial purchase orders received to date including both CannEpilTM and CogniCannTM equate to more than A$200,000 in total revenues for MXC.

1

-

2

MXC is actively finalising negotiations with licensed distributors in Australia and the UK, and expects to sign formal binding agreements within the coming weeks. The agreements, once signed, will significantly expand distribution of CannEpilTM, CogniCannTM and the Company's other IMPs in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director, MGC Pharmaceuticals commented:

"We are delighted to have received this Permit from the United Kingdom Home Office Drugs Licencing and Compliance Unit, as it significantly expands the potential distribution of CannEpilTM into the UK. With first purchase orders from the UK and Australian licensed distribution partners already received, and new distribution deals expected to be signed in the coming weeks, our expanded distribution in Australia, Europe and the UK will mean we will be able to provide more patients in need with access to CannEpilTM and our other IMPs".

--Ends--

For further information, please contact:

Media Enquiries

UK IR/Media Advisors

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Justin Kelly

Gaby Jenner/ Catherine Leftley

Brett Mitchell

Media and Capital Partners

St Brides Partners Ltd

Executive Chairman

+61 408 215 858

+44 (0) 207 236 1177

+61 8 6382 3390

justin.kelly@mcpartners.com.au

gaby@stbridespartners.co.uk

info@mgcpharma.com.au

catherine@stbridespartners.co.uk

About MXC

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) is an EU based BioPharma company with many years of technical clinical and commercial experience in the medical cannabis industry. The Company's founders were key figures in the global medical cannabis industry and the core business strategy is to develop and supply high quality Cannabinoids based pharmaceuticals products for the growing demand in the medical markets in Europe, North America and Australasia.

Follow us through our social media channels

2

-

2

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 01:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
09:28pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Updated CannEpil First Purchase Orders & UK Permit Approva..
PU
04/12MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Issue of Unlisted Options - Appendix 3B
PU
02/28MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Resignation of Joint Company Secretary
PU
02/24MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Roby Zomer
PU
02/24MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Nativ Segev
PU
02/10MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Roby Zomer
PU
02/10MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Nativ Segev
PU
02/10MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Brett Mitche..
PU
01/23MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : gets approval for its cannabis dementia drug trial
AQ
2018MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Release of Restricted Securities
PU
More news
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Duration : Period :
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Roby Zomer Managing Director
Brett Anthony Mitchell Executive Chairman
Nativ Segev Director
Ross Walker Non-Executive Director
Kate Sainty Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD7.50%30
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.37%360 033
PFIZER-4.44%234 675
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.51%234 059
NOVARTIS9.03%209 363
MERCK AND COMPANY3.95%206 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About