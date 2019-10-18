Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGE Energy, Inc.    MGEE

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/18 03:23:15 pm
76.64 USD   -0.39%
02:54pMGE ENERGY : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
10:13aMGE ENERGY : Issues October 2019 'Inside View'
BU
09/13MGE ENERGY : Issues September 2019 'Interim Report'
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGE Energy : Declares Regular Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:54pm EDT

The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3525 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable Dec. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 1, 2019.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 44 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 100 years.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 153,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 161,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGE ENERGY, INC.
02:54pMGE ENERGY : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
10:13aMGE ENERGY : Issues October 2019 'Inside View'
BU
09/13MGE ENERGY : Issues September 2019 'Interim Report'
BU
09/03MGE ENERGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
08/29MGE ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16MGE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/16MGE ENERGY : Increases Dividend for 44th Consecutive Year
BU
08/12MGE ENERGY : Issues Second-Quarter Financial Update
BU
08/07MGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07MGE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 2 667 M
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 76,94  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Newman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer & Assistant VP
Frank Curtis Hastings Independent Director
Gary J. Wolter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.28.32%2 667
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.32.95%110 716
ENEL S.P.A.34.22%76 550
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.28%69 341
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.28%67 709
IBERDROLA29.58%64 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group