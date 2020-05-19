Log in
MGE Energy : Declares Regular Dividend

05/19/2020 | 02:43pm EDT
Madison, Wis., May. 19, 2020-The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3525 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2020.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 44 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 155,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 163,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 18:42:08 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Newman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Frank Curtis Hastings Lead Independent Director
Gary J. Wolter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-20.38%2 270
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.77%115 241
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.59%67 014
ENEL S.P.A.-15.67%66 062
IBERDROLA4.11%62 800
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.90%62 404
