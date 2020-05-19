MGE Energy : Declares Regular Dividend

Madison, Wis., May. 19, 2020-The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3525 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2020.
MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 44 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 155,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 163,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.
Disclaimer
