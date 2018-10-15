MGE Energy : Expands Sustainability Reporting

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), a regulated utility subsidiary of MGE
Energy, Inc., is participating in the Edison Electric Institute's (EEI)
environmental, social, governance (ESG) and sustainability reporting
template. MGE's release of its template coincides with the publication
of its 2018 Environmental and Sustainability Report.
"MGE has aggressive and internationally recognized carbon reduction
goals. We are committed to reducing carbon at least 80% by 2050. If we
can go further faster by working with our customers, we will," Chairman,
President and CEO Jeff Keebler said. "This reporting template is an
opportunity to further engage our investors and other stakeholders with
timely, relevant and easily accessible information that meets their
needs as we work toward our short- and longer-term clean energy goals."
EEI, which represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies,
developed the voluntary, industry-specific template to offer investors
and other stakeholders more uniform and consistent reporting of data and
information from the electric sector. It includes data related to MGE's
portfolio (generation and capacity), emissions, capital expenditures,
and human and natural resources. MGE's template is available at
mgeenergy.com/environment.
2018 Environmental and Sustainability Report
MGE's annual Environmental and Sustainability Report offers meaningful
information about corporate strategy and governance, operations,
community engagement and annual giving, workforce and safety.
MGE is on a trajectory to reduce carbon emissions at least 40% by 2030,
which is consistent with U.S. emissions targets for the 2030 timeframe
established under the Paris Agreement on climate change. Beyond 2030,
the company is committed to reducing carbon emissions at least 80% by
2050. This benchmark is consistent with the U.S. Mid-Century Strategy
(MCS) for Deep Decarbonization. The MCS is the strategy identified by
the U.S. for limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (the 2-degree
scenario).
As detailed in its report, MGE is pursuing three key strategies to
achieve deep decarbonization:
-
Reducing carbon intensity in electric generation.
-
Engaging customers in energy efficiency.
-
Electrifying the transportation sector.
MGE's report captures some of the company's most recent investments in
renewable energy, including its 66-megawatt wind farm under construction
near Saratoga, Iowa, as well as proposals for three large-scale solar
projects and a proposed expansion of its successful Shared Solar program
for subscribing customers.
In addition to growing cost-effective renewable energy, MGE is seizing
opportunities to take advantage of new, evolving technologies, such as
electric vehicles and smart technologies, for the benefit of its
shareholders, customers and communities. A nationwide leader in electric
reliability, MGE is committed to providing safe, reliable, affordable
and sustainable energy for the communities it serves.
Visit mgeenergy.com/environment to learn more about the company's
initiatives for a sustainable future.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal
subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to 151,000
customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural
gas to 158,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin
counties.
