Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGE Energy, Inc.    MGEE

MGE ENERGY, INC. (MGEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/14 09:59:10 pm
65.525 USD   +0.11%
09:16pMGE ENERGY : Issues Second-Quarter Financial Update
BU
08/07MGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07MGE ENERGY : Reports Second-Quarter Earnings
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MGE Energy : Issues Second-Quarter Financial Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its second-quarter 2018 financial update presentation.

The update is available on MGE Energy's website at:

https://www.mgeenergy.com/financialupdate

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $1.9 billion, and its 2017 revenues were $563 million.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGE ENERGY, INC.
09:16pMGE ENERGY : Issues Second-Quarter Financial Update
BU
08/07MGE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/07MGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/07MGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07MGE ENERGY : Reports Second-Quarter Earnings
BU
07/17MGE ENERGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
05/31MGE ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18MGE ENERGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17MGE ENERGY : Issues May 2018 'Inside View'
BU
05/15MGE ENERGY : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07MGE Energy reports Q2 results 
08/06THE ROSE 93 STOCK JULY PORTFOLIO UPD : Delightful Spicy Dividends Up 60.2% From .. 
07/304 Double-Digit Payout Increases Expected In August 
07/03Rose Portfolio 93 Stock Cost Per Share Revealed In The First Half And Q2 2018.. 
05/15MGE Energy declares $0.3225 dividend 
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary J. Wolter Chairman
Jeffrey C. Newman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer
Frank Curtis Hastings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.2.77%2 248
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.83%57 622
IBERDROLA0.81%47 560
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.08%46 666
DOMINION ENERGY-12.79%46 215
EXELON CORPORATION9.44%41 660
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.