MGE Energy : Issues Second-Quarter Financial Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its second-quarter 2018
financial update presentation.
The update is available on MGE Energy's website at:
https://www.mgeenergy.com/financialupdate
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company
headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent
company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes
electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural
gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's
assets total approximately $1.9 billion, and its 2017 revenues were $563
million.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005680/en/