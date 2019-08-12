Log in
MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
MGE Energy : Issues Second-Quarter Financial Update

08/12/2019

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its second-quarter 2019 financial update presentation.

The update is available on MGE Energy's website at:

https://www.mgeenergy.com/financialupdate

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2 billion, and its 2018 revenues were $560 million.


© Business Wire 2019
