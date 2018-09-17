MGE Energy : Issues September 2018 'Interim Report'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) marks 43 years of consecutive dividend
increases in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which
also includes the following topics:
- Shared Solar program expansion
- MGE proposes electric rate
decrease and natural gas increase
- Wind farm construction on
schedule
- MGE brings electric bus to Madison
- New resource
for entrepreneurs opens in Madison
The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:
https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport
Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with
information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and
Electric.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company
headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent
company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes
electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural
gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's
assets total approximately $1.9 billion, and its 2017 revenues were $563
million.
