MGE ENERGY, INC. (MGEE)

MGE ENERGY, INC. (MGEE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/17 10:00:00 pm
67.85 USD   +1.88%
09/17 11:20pm MGE ENERGY : Issues September 2018 'Interim Report'
08/30 MGE ENERGY, INC : Ex-dividend day
08/26 Weekly stock news
MGE Energy : Issues September 2018 'Interim Report'

09/17/2018 | 11:20pm CEST

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) marks 43 years of consecutive dividend increases in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which also includes the following topics:

- Shared Solar program expansion
- MGE proposes electric rate decrease and natural gas increase
- Wind farm construction on schedule
- MGE brings electric bus to Madison
- New resource for entrepreneurs opens in Madison

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $1.9 billion, and its 2017 revenues were $563 million.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on MGE ENERGY, INC.
08/17MGE ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17MGE ENERGY : Increases Dividend for 43rd Consecutive Year
BU
08/14MGE ENERGY : Issues Second-Quarter Financial Update
BU
08/07MGE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/07MGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/07MGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07MGE ENERGY : Reports Second-Quarter Earnings
BU
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Microsoft To Lead 6 Dividend Increases In September 
08/2317 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 1 King 
08/225 DIVIDEND INCREASES : August 13-17, 2018 
08/21MGE ENERGY : Overvalued Despite A Strong Q2 Earnings Result 
08/17MGE Energy declares $0.3375 dividend 
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary J. Wolter Chairman
Jeffrey C. Newman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer
Frank Curtis Hastings Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.5.55%2 309
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.87%58 199
DOMINION ENERGY-11.35%46 980
IBERDROLA-3.25%46 481
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.71%44 521
EXELON CORPORATION11.85%42 577
