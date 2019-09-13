Log in
MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
09/13 10:36:30 am
75.29 USD   +0.29%
10:18aMGE ENERGY : Issues September 2019 'Interim Report'
BU
08/29MGE ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16MGE ENERGY : Increases Dividend for 44th Consecutive Year
BU
MGE Energy : Issues September 2019 'Interim Report'

0
09/13/2019 | 10:18am EDT

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the regulated utility's groundbreaking on a massive solar project and the utility's plans to expand its investment in another large-scale solar project in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which also includes the following topics:

- MGE to build large solar array in Middleton
- MGE Energy marks 44 years of consecutive dividend increases
- Climate science partnership moves forward
- Partnering to advance biotech innovation

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2 billion, and its 2018 revenues were $560 million.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 2 603 M
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 75,07  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Newman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer
Frank Curtis Hastings Independent Director
Gary J. Wolter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.25.20%2 603
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.99%105 757
ENEL SPA31.11%74 249
DUKE ENERGY CORP10.03%69 188
IBERDROLA32.63%65 391
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.91%64 553
