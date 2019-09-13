MGE Energy : Issues September 2019 'Interim Report'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the regulated utility's groundbreaking on a massive solar project and the utility's plans to expand its investment in another large-scale solar project in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which also includes the following topics:

- MGE to build large solar array in Middleton

- MGE Energy marks 44 years of consecutive dividend increases

- Climate science partnership moves forward

- Partnering to advance biotech innovation

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2 billion, and its 2018 revenues were $560 million.

