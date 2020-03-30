MGE Energy : Video Message from Our Chairman

Less than a year ago, MGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler announced to shareholders the company's ambitious goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050. Our regulated utility subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), was one of the first utilities nationwide to commit to carbon neutrality by mid-century.
In this brief video, hear about our investments and strategies for achieving net-zero carbon electricity while building customer and shareholder value as your community energy company for the future.
