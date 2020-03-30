Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGE Energy, Inc.    MGEE

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGE Energy : Video Message from Our Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 05:58pm EDT
Less than a year ago, MGE Energy Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler announced to shareholders the company's ambitious goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050. Our regulated utility subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), was one of the first utilities nationwide to commit to carbon neutrality by mid-century.

In this brief video, hear about our investments and strategies for achieving net-zero carbon electricity while building customer and shareholder value as your community energy company for the future.

T1rdffq_nW0

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 21:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MGE ENERGY, INC.
05:58pMGE ENERGY : Video Message from Our Chairman
PU
03/24MGE ENERGY INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
03/24MGE ENERGY : Notification of Material News
BU
03/13MGE ENERGY : Issues March 2020 'Interim Report'
BU
02/27MGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/27MGE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/27MGE ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26MGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26MGE ENERGY : Reports Fourth-Quarter Earnings
BU
01/17MGE ENERGY : Total Return Outpaces Indices
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 2 149 M
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 67,84  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Newman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Frank Curtis Hastings Independent Director
Gary J. Wolter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-21.34%2 149
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.22%113 416
ENEL S.P.A.-12.97%69 372
IBERDROLA-3.86%62 916
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-11.77%61 253
SOUTHERN COMPANY-12.07%58 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group