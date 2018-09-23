MGI Digital Graphic Technology : JETvarnish 3D Image Editor Software Honored as PRINT 18 “Red Hot Technology”

MGI JETvarnish 3D Image Editor Software

MELBOURNE, FL USA (September 23rd, 2018) - The annual PRINT 18 Graphic Communications trade show event and exhibition produced by the Association for Print Technologies (APTech) has been energized this year with new attendee attractions, expanded educational programming and the debut of the sparkling "Red Hot Technology" program that honors and recognizes important new product innovations for the industry.

The expert panel of judges that organizes the awards program announced that the new MGI JETvarnish3D Image Editor Software has received inaugural "Red Hot Technology" status as a compelling business solution of value to the future of the global printing market and especially worthy of consideration.

On-Press Software Advancements

The MGI Image Editor comes fully loaded on all of the JETVarnish 3D inkjet-based print enhancement presses, which are standalone postpress finishing hubs for adding eye-catching, dimensional sensory special effects to offset, digital & flexo printed output. The graphic print file management software application allows press operators to create, modify and model new added-value print embellishments right at the workstation. It is also a flexible prototyping toolset for exploring and pursuing new digitally decorated designs for the profitable expansion of commercial, finishing, packaging and label projects.

The touchscreen interface and intuitive menu system gives press operators the ability to develop new 2D/3D varnish and embossed foil print jobs with no prior graphic design experience or training. This powerful vehicle of creative job management enriches customer relationships, as well as images, textand ink on paper, plastic and synthetic substrates. The software can even be downloaded to desktops and networks so design work and prototyping activities can be created remotely and then produced at a different location. The Image Editor comes loaded with over 50 free pre-formatted 3D dimensional textures to use as a starter library and users can add an unlimited number of new styles.

Print Registration Innovation

The Image Editor is fully integrated with the intelligent and adaptive JETvarnish 3D AIS SmartScanner registration system for enhancing offset, flexo and digital printed material. It automatically adjusts the placement of varnish and foil based on actual ink impressions and substrate characteristics (such as shrink, skew and stretch). It eliminates the need for registration marks and optimizes quality by treating each finished piece as a separate print job. It can also "capture" a scanned print image and generate new special effects without the original print file. The AIS SmartScanner was honored with a 2017 Printing Industries of America (PIA) InterTech Award for significant innovation in the print industries.

APTech President Thayer Long stated, "The mission of our organization and the goal of this show is to provide resources, information and a venue of experience that will benefit everyone in the graphic arts industries. We strongly believe that there is a very bright future for Print as a communications medium in an omni-channel world. This new application from MGI and Konica Minolta is an excellent example of new product development that will empower printers, finishers and packaging converters to creatively pursue new business opportunities to make a significant impact on print buyers, brands and their customer relationships in the marketplace."

Global Partners MGI and Konica Minolta invite all members of the graphic arts community to learn more about their digital products and experience a diverse portfolio of Industrial Print solutions at the annual PRINT 18 trade show event (Booth #1611) in Chicago from September 30th to October 2nd.

MGI & Konica Print 18 Solutions

At the Print 18 trade show, MGI and Konica Minolta will also be demonstrating other members of JETvarnish 3D Enhancement Press Series, as well as the Meteor Unlimited Colors XL+ multi-substrate digital toner foiling press that offers a rainbow kaleidoscope of new colors, tints & hues.

Labelexpo Americas

MGI and Konica Minolta will also be demonstrating their digital Label and Flexible Packaging solutions, including the JETVarnish 3D Web and AccurioLabel 190 presses, at the upcoming Labelexpo Americas (Booth #5721 - Sept. 25-27th) trade show in Chicago. All interested members of the graphic arts industries are welcome to contact Konica Minolta and MGI to arrange for a personal briefing on the digital power and revenue production benefits of the JETvarnish 3D and Accurio Product Series during these autumn events.

For more information, please visit www.mgiusa.com and www.konicaminolta.com. Follow MGI on Facebook @MGIonline and Twitter @MGI_USA for the latest printing industry technology news. Follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @konicaminoltaus.

