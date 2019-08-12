MGI Digital Technology : Phase 1 Prototypes Transforms Brand Packaging Designs with JETvarnish 3D Special Effects

Phase 1 Prototypes Transforms Brand Packaging Designs with JETvarnish 3D Special Effects Konica Minolta and MGI Co-Sponsor Print Media Centr's Project Peacock Print Fair Phase 1 Prototypes Souvenir Project Peacock Box MELBOURNE, FL USA (August 12th, 2019) - Phase 1 Prototypesin Dallas, Texas, is a creative workshop and packaging laboratory for brands to create and develop new product designs for maximum consumer shelf impact with advanced printing technologies. For the last year, they've been adding new interactive layers of dimensional decorative special effects to their projects with an MGI JETvarnish 3Ddigital print enrichment press from Konica Minolta. The customized optical highlights, reflective foil motifs and surface texture accents are now helping print buyers, agencies and designers to connect with their customers in ways not possible with traditional finishing methods. Project Peacock: Texas Style Their dynamic work was on display recently at a "Project Peacock Print Fair" event held in Dallas to educate buyers in the marketplace about new opportunities for creative print and package designs. Deborah Corn of the Print Media Centrcreated the "Project Peacock" program as a national tour vehicle and traveling roadshow to invite all members of the Printing, Finishing and Packaging supply chain and industry ecosystem to participate in a common, shared dialogue and discussion about the role of print in an omni-channel world of integrated communications, brand marketing and campaign management. This unique initiative is designed to unite Printers with Print Buyers (brands, agencies, brokers and the graphic design community) with ideas of "Printspiration for the People". The Competitive Advantage of Digital Finishing Konica Minolta and MGI have co-sponsored the entire U.S. Project Peacock Tour and invited Phase 1 to contribute some souvenir samples for distribution to attendees. The result was a stellar collection of luxury folding cartons with a wide variety of different JETvarnish 3D effects, including embossed lettering, holographic images and metallic color texture patterns with foils from Crown Roll Leaf.

In less than 48 hours, Phase 1 deployed their MGI digital finishing asset to design, test and create hundreds of fully converted samples for a series of six different luxury packaging containers in consumer product categories ranging from chocolate to perfume. A number of boxes were even personalized with names and greetings in small script fonts implemented via JETvarnish 3D embossed Variable Data Foiling (VDF) techniques to demonstrate small-batch, short- run gift, limited edition and e-commerce embellishment packaging applications. This type of rapid prototyping and fast manufacturing highlights the benefits of a truly flexible digital print finishing infrastructure and has helped Phase 1 become a leading solutions provider for brands, agencies and designers across the United States. Many of the boxes also featured the logos of the new Printing Unitedexpo and Brand Unitedconference that will be held in Dallas from October 23rd - 25th. Konica Minolta and MGI will be unveiling a number of new digital print technology solutions at those events and Ms. Corn will be the moderator of Brand United's Digital Print for Professionalseducational program. Tools of the Trade: Creativity and Engineering When co-owners Bill Ramirez and Kristin Benna started Phase 1 Prototypes in 2006, they knew that their business model would depend on skilled print finishing expertise to translate creative concepts and artistic designs into physically engaging packaging applications. Therefore, they view the JETvarnish 3D press as "a natural fit" for the success of their future growth strategy. Although folding cartons are a longtime specialty area, they also offer solutions for all types of packaging product segments - including, bags, wrappers, labels, flexible pouches, shrink-sleeves and retail merchandising displays. Package Printing & Brand Consulting Ramirez explained, "We help brands plan the future of their product lines and transform the images of existing products with revitalized new looks and container formats. We often get projects to create new packaging designs a year or two before the products are even launched. The JETvarnish 3D gives us agility and latitude to create as many proofs, versions and prototypes as we need "on-demand" and then use the exact same setup to start full production immediately. It helps us act as strategic advisors to our clients by giving them new ideas and options to communicate with their distribution channels and customer bases." He concluded, "With our JETvarnish 3D system, we can now complete jobs in days that used to take weeks. We've also eliminated all of the time-consuming, expensive machine tooling and traditional foil stamping dies that used to be required to achieve premium luxury effects. It's helped grow our business significantly by allowing us to do what our competitors cannot. We can now implement variable customized images, 3D textured sensory patterns and personalized packaging features faster and better than anyone else."

For more information, please visit www.mgiusa.comand www.kmbs.konicaminolta.us. Follow MGI on Facebook @MGIonlineand Twitter @MGI_USAfor the latest printing industry technology news. Follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @konicaminoltaus. ~~~ About the MGI Group: International Printing Industry Leader Founded in 1982, the MGI Group is a public company with offices around the world and is registered on the Euronext/Alternext stock exchange (ALMDG). The MGI Group is a global digital printing technology leader composed of MGI Digital Technology, headquartered in Paris (Fresnes), France and KÖRA- PACKMAT, located in Villingendorf, Germany and CERADROP, located in Limoges, France. MGI USA, based in Melbourne, Florida, is a fully-owned subsidiary of the MGI Group that supports the North & South American, Caribbean, Indian and Asia Pacific markets. For more information, please visit www.mgiusa.com. About Konica Minolta: International Printing Industry Leader Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. They partner with their customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to society. For more information, please visit www.kmbs.konicaminolta.usand follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter. About Project Peacock: Print Media Centr launched Project Peacock in 2017 as a roadshow-and-tell for ad agencies, brands, and corporations to share the new possibilities available with digital toner, inkjet and wide-format printing. After meeting with more than 1000 print buyers and creatives over two years, in 2019 Project Peacock expanded to offer an on-demand video series and a Print Fair that travels with industry partners to vibrant event spaces across the US, with international events launching in 2020. Visit projectpeacock.printmediacentr.comfor information about their partnership programs. ~~~ MGI Americas/Caribbean/India/Asia Pacific MGI Europe/Middle East/Africa/Russia Media Contact: Media Contact: Jack Noonan Clemence Mathieu Marketing Manager Marketing Manager MGI USA, Inc. The MGI Group j.noonan@mgiusa.com c.mathieu@mgi-fr.com +1 321-751-6755 +33 (0)1 45 21 06 60 - Konica Minolta North America

Media Contact: Maggie Grande Public Relations Manager Konica Minolta Business Solutions +1 551-500-2659PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us