MGI Digital Technology : and Professional Printing Center Explore “The Nature of Color” with JETvarnish 3D Technology

MGI and Professional Printing Center Explore "The Nature of Color" with JETvarnish 3D Technology Virginia Printer Launches "TouchFoil 3D" Digital Special Effects Service PPC Embossed Hologram Foil Image MELBOURNE, FL USA (September 18th, 2019) - To gain a competitive market edge for their clients and provide extra creative impact to their offset and digital color printing work, the Professional Printing Center(PPC) of Chesapeake, VA, has announced the debut of their new "TouchFoil 3D" digital print embellishment service. The new design portfolio of 2D/3D & variable embossed foil special effects utilizes MGI JETvarnish 3Dtechnology from Konica Minolta. Brian Ward, President and COO of PPC, notes, "TouchFoil 3D will be a game-changer for our clients by engaging the senses of sight and touch in a way that just can't be achieved with traditional print." Foil Color Creativity Since 1977, the Professional Printing Center (PPC) has been delivering offset and digital services to the Virginia, Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas region. In addition to a full spectrum of commercial printing and bindery finishing services, PPC also specializes in USPS mailing campaigns driven by targeted data management analytics. They also offer kitting, fulfillment and custom packaging solutions as well. However, the arrival of the MGI JETvarnish 3D embellishment press led to a new wave of inspiration and imagination for this experienced graphic communications firm with over 60 employees. Their team embarked upon a dedicated exploration of digital special effects. As a result, a key distinguishing characteristic of PPC's TouchFoil 3D value to customers is their method of visually and dimensionally "lifting" their color ink images off substrates with artistic use of holographic and colored foils.

The PPC motto and company tagline is "The Nature of Color" and features a corporate logo of a tree leaf printed with an unusual spectrum of tints and hues. The TouchFoil 3D "makeover" of that image with a raised, embossed rainbow holographic foil cleverly transforms each color into a radiant, shining element that adds "texture and touch" to create a truly memorable printing impression. They have also developed a creative embossed metallic foil color palette to generate dramatic, eye- catching effects and give print buyers and brands new options and ideas for maximizing communication campaigns. Their expertise in color matching foils with inks helps guide customers towards new visual image and texture models to increase visibility and generate new sales revenue. For example, if a customer has a blue theme in their corporate images, PPC might suggest a gloss silver foil theme for some lighter tones of blue, a matte gold foil for darker shades of blue or even a foil with a different, brighter color blue to replace the original ink impression if the goal is to optically stand out. In this way, they serve as creative marketing consultants and image designers to their clients, as well as being their print service provider of choice. The JETvarnish Image Editor allows their press operator to take in a CMYK print file and immediately develop new (and profitable) decorative patterns, designs and foil color schemes for clients to consider and choose. Embellish-on-Demand Due to the fact that TouchFoil 3D concepts and production projects are based on a fully digital embellishment workflow, PPC has integrated the capabilities into their "Print-on-Demand" service program. The JETvarnish print enrichment press uses no plates, screens or dies to generate the kaleidoscope of TouchFoil effects available. The job setup for a "run of one" or a 10,000 piece is exactly the same: just "scan and go" using the intelligent AIS SmartScanner registration system. Likewise, the helpful Job Cost Calculator onboard the operator workstation allows PPC to help clients evaluate project options and alternatives by forecasting time and materials expenses before any production starts. This helps PPC build strong advisory relationships with reliable pricing estimates and optimized job completion turnaround times.

Pat Wilcox, PPC Vice President, summarized their JETvarnish 3D experience by stating, "Our future growth strategy is to use the TouchFoil model to expand into new markets like packaging and retail display work while increasing the marketing campaign assets available to the customers, brands and buyers of our core commercial printing services." For more information, please visit www.mgiusa.comand www.kmbs.konicaminolta.us. Follow MGI on Facebook @MGIonlineand Twitter @MGI_USAfor the latest printing industry technology news. Follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @konicaminoltaus. ~~~ About the MGI Group: International Printing Industry Leader Founded in 1982, the MGI Group is a public company with offices around the world and is registered on the Euronext/Alternext stock exchange (ALMDG). The MGI Group is a global digital printing technology leader composed of MGI Digital Technology, headquartered in Paris (Fresnes), France and KÖRA- PACKMAT, located in Villingendorf, Germany and CERADROP, located in Limoges, France. MGI USA, based in Melbourne, Florida, is a fully-owned subsidiary of the MGI Group that supports the North & South American, Caribbean, Indian and Asia Pacific markets. For more information, please visit www.mgiusa.com. About Konica Minolta: International Printing Industry Leader Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All CoveredIT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyaltyin the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.kmbs.konicaminolta.usand follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked Inand Twitter. ~~~ MGI Americas/Caribbean/India/Asia Pacific MGI Europe/Middle East/Africa/Russia Media Contact: Media Contact: Jack Noonan Clemence Mathieu Marketing Manager Marketing Manager MGI USA, Inc. The MGI Group j.noonan@mgiusa.com c.mathieu@mgi-fr.com +1 321-751-6755 +33 (0)1 45 21 06 60 - Konica Minolta North America Media Contact: Maggie Grande

