MGIC Investment Corporation    MTG

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(MTG)
MGIC Investment Corporation : Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

11/08/2019 | 06:46am EST

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today issued an Operational Summary of its insurance subsidiaries for the month of October 2019 for their primary mortgage insurance. The summary is also available on the company's investor website under Newsroom, Press Releases.

The information concerning new delinquency notices and cures is compiled from reports received from loan servicers. The level of new notice and cure activity reported in a particular month can be influenced by, among other things, the date on which a servicer generates its report, the accuracy of the data provided by servicers, the number of business days in a month, transfers of servicing between loan servicers, and whether all servicers have provided the reports in a given month.



October 2019


October 2018


Change

Insurance in force (billions)


$

219.2



$

207.5



5.7

%

Flow only


$

213.4



$

200.5



6.4

%








Beginning Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)


29,940



33,398



(10.4)

%

Plus: New Delinquency Notices


4,741



4,604



3.0

%

Less: Cures


3,987



4,154



(4.0)

%

Less: Paids


317



485



(34.6)

%

Less: Rescissions and Denials


11



27



(59.3)

%

Ending Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)


30,366



33,336



(8.9)

%

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At October 31, 2019, MGIC had $219.2 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rate changes, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-corporation-releases-monthly-operating-statistics-300954577.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
