MGIC Investment Corporation : Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today issued an Operational Summary of its insurance subsidiaries for the month of October 2019 for their primary mortgage insurance.

The information concerning new delinquency notices and cures is compiled from reports received from loan servicers. The level of new notice and cure activity reported in a particular month can be influenced by, among other things, the date on which a servicer generates its report, the accuracy of the data provided by servicers, the number of business days in a month, transfers of servicing between loan servicers, and whether all servicers have provided the reports in a given month.





October 2019

October 2018

Change Insurance in force (billions)

$ 219.2



$ 207.5



5.7 % Flow only

$ 213.4



$ 200.5



6.4 %













Beginning Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)

29,940



33,398



(10.4) % Plus: New Delinquency Notices

4,741



4,604



3.0 % Less: Cures

3,987



4,154



(4.0) % Less: Paids

317



485



(34.6) % Less: Rescissions and Denials

11



27



(59.3) % Ending Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)

30,366



33,336



(8.9) %

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At October 31, 2019, MGIC had $219.2 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

