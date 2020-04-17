Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  MGM China Holdings Limited    2282   KYG607441022

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2282)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong-Listed Casino Shares Rise Amid Better-Than-Expected China Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:32am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Hong Kong-listed casino shares rose to their highest levels since March amid better-than-expected first-quarter economic data from China.

There is optimism on the cards as China's economy is showing nascent signs of recovery and lockdowns are lifted across Chinese cities, said Vitaly Umansky, a senior research analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.

The brokerage said gross gaming revenue could recover in May and June as travel restrictions loosen, according to a recent note. May typically draws a high volume of visitors due to China's Labor Day holidays.

Wynn Macau led the gains, surging 9.6%. Sands China also gained 7.7%, while MGM China added 7.6%.

The city has banned foreign visitors except those from Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. Tourists from China make up a majority of Macau's tourist arrivals.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.83% 47.95 End-of-day quote.-0.72%
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 3.78% 13.18 End-of-day quote.3.45%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.91% 9.07 End-of-day quote.1.00%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.66% 30 End-of-day quote.-1.64%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.19% 7.65 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 0.93% 13.02 End-of-day quote.0.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:32aHong Kong-Listed Casino Shares Rise Amid Better-Than-Expected China Data
DJ
04/01ALMOST ALL BETS ARE OFF : casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus
RE
04/01Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March, hit by coronavirus
RE
03/30MGM Resorts International Addresses Financial Impact Of Covid-19 And Steps To..
AQ
03/24MGM Resorts International Announces Appointment Of Bill Hornbuckle As Acting ..
AQ
03/04MGM CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the m..
PU
02/27MGM CHINA : Inside information results of our controlling shareholder, mgm resor..
PU
02/27MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
02/13Stock Close Lower as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases
DJ
02/13Stock Close Lower as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 23 026 M
EBIT 2019 3 110 M
Net income 2019 2 285 M
Debt 2019 12 431 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 135x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,90x
Capitalization 34 048 M
Chart MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGM China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,26  HKD
Last Close Price 8,96  HKD
Spread / Highest target 95,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant R. Bowie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Joseph Hornbuckle Chairman
Zhi Qi Wang Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Chao Chiung Ho Executive Director
Chen Yau Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED1.00%4 393
SANDS CHINA LTD.-1.64%31 309
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-0.72%26 807
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED2.65%9 693
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED0.46%8 729
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB62.66%8 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group