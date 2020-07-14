Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  MGM China Holdings Limited    2282   KYG607441022

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2282)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Rally as Macau Border Restrictions Ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:38am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Hong Kong-listed casino stocks jumped in early trading Tuesday after news overnight that restrictions on travel between Macau and China's Guangdong province are being eased.

The Guangdong government said that from July 15, visitors to the Macau special administrative region will no longer have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Leading the gains on the Hong Kong stock exchange is SJM Holdings Ltd., which adds 11%. Other top gainers include Wynn Macau Ltd., which is up 6.6%, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., which advances 5.0%.

The move is an important first step toward the normalization of the gaming industry, JPMorgan says.

The U.S. bank expects demand from Guangdong visitors will now recover to around 70% of pre-Covid-19 levels but that the industry's gross gaming revenue may only improve to 20%-25% of 2019 levels.

The relaxing of restrictions on travel from other Chinese provinces could follow, provided that the impact of Covid-19 continues to ease in China, JPM says.

A full recovery may only take place in 2Q next year, it says.

Casino stocks were among the worst-hit during the pandemic as movement restrictions crimped gaming demand.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.30% 50.85 End-of-day quote.-11.41%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.43% 97.65 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 3.57% 15.1 End-of-day quote.-31.05%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.96% 9.5 End-of-day quote.-25.31%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 1.65% 30.8 End-of-day quote.-26.05%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.40% 8.53 End-of-day quote.-3.83%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 1.05% 13.42 End-of-day quote.-30.10%
WYNN RESORTS 9.63% 81.265 Delayed Quote.-41.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:38aHong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Rally as Macau Border Restrictions Ease
DJ
12:34aChina eases Macau border restrictions, shares in casino operators jump
RE
12:14aChina eases Macau border restrictions, shares in casino operators jump
RE
07/10Death of Macau's casino king comes as gambling hub faces new era
RE
06/22MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
06/10MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/29MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
05/26STANLEY HO : Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
RE
05/26Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 209 M 1 575 M 1 575 M
Net income 2020 -2 698 M -348 M -348 M
Net Debt 2020 15 582 M 2 010 M 2 010 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,4x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 36 100 M 4 658 M 4 658 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 092
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGM China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,46 HKD
Last Close Price 9,50 HKD
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chao Chiung Ho Co-Chairman
William Joseph Hornbuckle Co-Chairman
Zhi Qi Wang Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Chen Yau Wong Executive Director
Grant R. Bowie Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.31%4 658
SANDS CHINA LTD.-26.05%31 622
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-11.41%28 357
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC11.34%20 746
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB134.82%13 049
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-27.29%10 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group