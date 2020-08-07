MGM China : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT - RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT -

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of MGM China Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated August 6, 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to, amongst others, the appointment of non-executive director. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to clarify that, due to inadvertent clerical error, the fourth paragraph under the section headed "Appointment of Non-Executive Director" shall be revised as follows:

"As at the date of this announcement and within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong), Ms. Molino has personal interests of (i) 18,750 vested stock appreciation rights; (ii) 6,250 unvested stock appreciation rights; (iii) 21,318 unvested restricted stock units and; (iv) 3,795 common stocks, in relation to the common stock of MGMRI. MGMRI is an associated corporation of the Company."