MGM China : INSIDE INFORMATION RESULTS OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
0
02/27/2020 | 05:24pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2282)
INSIDE INFORMATION
RESULTS OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
This is an announcement made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Our controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, has, on or about February 27, 2020 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019.
This is an announcement made by MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE").
MGM China's controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, is a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, MGM Resorts International beneficially owns 55.95% of the issued share capital of MGM China.
- 1 -
MGM Resorts International files its annual report, including annual financial information and certain operating statistics under Form 10-K, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in accordance with the ongoing disclosure obligation applicable to companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Such filings include segment financial information about the operations of MGM China and its subsidiaries ("we", "our" or "Group"). These filings are available in the public domain.
The consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International, including those contained in the Annual Report, have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States, which are different from International Financial Reporting Standards, which, as a company listed on the Main Board of the HKSE, we use to prepare and present our financial information. As such, the financial information of MGM China in the Annual Report is not directly comparable to the audited consolidated financial results to be announced by MGM China.
Our shareholders and potential investors are advised not to place undue reliance on the Annual Report and are reminded that the financial information presented relating to the Group therein has not been audited or reviewed by our auditor. Our shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in securities in MGM China.
By Order of the Board
MGM China Holdings Limited
Antonio MENANO
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, February 28, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, our directors are James Joseph MURREN, Pansy Catilina Chiu King HO, Chen Yau WONG, William Joseph HORNBUCKLE and Grant R. BOWIE as executive Directors, Kenneth Xiaofeng FENG, James Armin FREEMAN and John M. MCMANUS as non-executive Directors and Zhe SUN, Sze Wan Patricia LAM, Russell Francis BANHAM and Simon MENG as independent non-executive Directors.
MGM China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 22:19:20 UTC