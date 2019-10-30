MGM China : Inside Information-Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
0
10/30/2019 | 06:12pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2282)
INSIDE INFORMATION
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER
ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL,
OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER
This is an announcement made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Our controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, has, on or about October 30, 2019 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 which contain financial information about MGM China Holdings Limited prepared and presented herein under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States.
This is an announcement made by MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE").
MGM China's controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, is a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, MGM Resorts International beneficially owns 55.95% of the issued share capital of MGM China.
MGM Resorts International has, on or about October 30, 2019 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 (the "Earnings Release"). If you wish to review the Earnings Release prepared by MGM Resorts International and as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit http://www. sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000789570&owner=exclude&count= 40&hidefilings=0. The Earnings Release contains financial information about MGM China and its subsidiaries ("we", "our" or "Group") which is available in the public domain.
The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International, including those contained in the Earnings Release, have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States ("US GAAP"), which are different from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), which, as a company listed on the Main Board of HKSE, we use to prepare and present our financial information.
The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 included in the Earnings Release include the effect of its consolidation of MGM China, including purchase price adjustments and certain other adjustments to reflect the financial information of the Group in accordance with US GAAP. As such, our financial information in the Earnings Release is not directly comparable to our unaudited consolidated financial results to be disclosed by MGM China prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Our shareholders and potential investors are advised that the financial results in the Earnings Release are unaudited and have not been prepared or presented by MGM China and there is no indication or assurance from MGM China that our financial results will be the same as that presented in the Earnings Release.
The following table summarizes the Group's financial information under IFRS for the third quarter ended and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue:
MGM Macau
2,928,872
3,406,918
9,388,221
10,361,437
MGM Cotai
2,847,742
1,347,458
7,685,027
3,462,973
Total Revenue
5,776,614
4,754,376
17,073,248
13,824,410
Adjusted EBITDA(1):
MGM Macau
855,586
987,023
2,901,181
3,033,637
MGM Cotai
692,922
129,943
1,724,130
391,060
Total Adjusted EBITDA
1,548,508
1,116,966
4,625,311
3,424,697
Adjusted EBITDA is profit before finance costs, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, loss on disposal/write-off of property and equipment and construction in progress, interest income, net foreign currency difference, share-based payments, pre-opening costs and corporate expenses which mainly include administrative expenses of the corporate office and license fee paid to a related company. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as the primary measure of the Group's operating performance and to compare our operating performance with that of our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, construed as an alternative to profit or operating profit as reported under IFRS or other combined operations or cash flow data, or interpreted as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA presented in this announcement may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies operating in the gaming or other business sectors.
Our shareholders and potential investors are advised that the financial information of MGM China under IFRS presented herein relating to MGM China has not been audited or reviewed by MGM China's auditor.
Summary Statistics
The following tables present certain selected income statement line items and certain other data of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.
MGM Macau
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
(in thousands, except for number of
2019
2018
2019
2018
gaming units, percentage and revenue
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
per available room ("REVPAR"))
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
VIP table games turnover
39,327,793
65,801,079
144,214,901
218,680,952
VIP gross table games win (1)
1,299,582
2,319,059
4,396,222
6,646,368
VIP table games win percentage
(calculated before commissions,
complimentaries and other incentives)
3.30%
3.52%
3.05%
3.04%
Average daily gross win per
VIP gaming table
181.0
248.0
201.8
209.8
Main floor table games drop
9,204,392
9,202,075
28,029,967
29,623,374
Main floor gross table games win (1)
1,976,577
1,613,739
5,982,457
5,273,616
Main floor table games win percentage
21.5%
17.5%
21.3%
17.8%
Average daily gross win per main
floor gaming table
103.5
77.5
104.7
82.3
Slot machine handle
7,883,265
8,792,589
23,760,588
26,292,459
Slot machine gross win (1)
296,793
379,629
900,670
1,139,068
Slot hold percentage
3.8%
4.3%
3.8%
4.3%
Average daily win per slot
3.1
4.0
3.2
4.0
Commissions, complimentaries and
other incentives (1)
(887,416)
(1,158,638)
(2,612,905)
(3,433,913)
Room occupancy rate
96.9%
96.3%
96.8%
96.8%
REVPAR
1,954
1,937
1,951
1,939
As At
September 30
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Gaming Units:
Tables (2)
290
323
Slot machines
1,083
1,083
MGM Cotai (3)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
(in thousands, except for number of
2019
2018
2019
2018
gaming units, percentage and
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVPAR)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
VIP table games turnover
28,350,048
8,098,287
87,955,761
13,534,894
VIP gross table games win (1)
1,188,829
65,222
3,030,147
205,101
VIP table games win percentage
(calculated before commissions,
complimentaries, and other incentives)
4.19%
0.81%
3.45%
1.52%
Average daily gross win per
VIP gaming table
233.0
44.4
201.6
67.7
Main floor table games drop
7,369,655
5,565,962
20,155,343
13,748,864
Main floor gross table games win (1)
1,941,806
1,052,832
5,011,724
2,612,153
Main floor table games win percentage
26.3%
18.9%
24.9%
19.0%
Average daily gross win per main
floor gaming table
103.3
69.3
90.3
68.5
Slot machine handle
8,472,100
6,411,438
28,231,400
14,760,098
Slot machine gross win (1)
275,586
176,266
768,823
497,179
Slot hold percentage
3.3%
2.7%
2.7%
3.4%
Average daily win per slot
2.6
1.7
2.4
1.9
Commissions, complimentaries and
other incentives (1)
(908,716)
(244,466)
(2,135,177)
(542,078)
Room occupancy rate
92.4%
90.1%
92.0%
89.2%
REVPAR
1,449
1,285
1,409
1,246
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
MGM China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:11:10 UTC