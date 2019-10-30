Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  MGM China Holdings Limited    2282   KYG607441022

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2282)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MGM China : Inside Information-Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL,

OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This is an announcement made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Our controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, has, on or about October 30, 2019 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 which contain financial information about MGM China Holdings Limited prepared and presented herein under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States.

This is an announcement made by MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE").

MGM China's controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, is a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, MGM Resorts International beneficially owns 55.95% of the issued share capital of MGM China.

- 1 -

MGM Resorts International has, on or about October 30, 2019 (4:30 p.m., New York time), released its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 (the "Earnings Release"). If you wish to review the Earnings Release prepared by MGM Resorts International and as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit http://www. sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000789570&owner=exclude&count= 40&hidefilings=0. The Earnings Release contains financial information about MGM China and its subsidiaries ("we", "our" or "Group") which is available in the public domain.

The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International, including those contained in the Earnings Release, have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States ("US GAAP"), which are different from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), which, as a company listed on the Main Board of HKSE, we use to prepare and present our financial information.

The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 included in the Earnings Release include the effect of its consolidation of MGM China, including purchase price adjustments and certain other adjustments to reflect the financial information of the Group in accordance with US GAAP. As such, our financial information in the Earnings Release is not directly comparable to our unaudited consolidated financial results to be disclosed by MGM China prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Our shareholders and potential investors are advised that the financial results in the Earnings Release are unaudited and have not been prepared or presented by MGM China and there is no indication or assurance from MGM China that our financial results will be the same as that presented in the Earnings Release.

- 2 -

The following table summarizes the Group's financial information under IFRS for the third quarter ended and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2019

2018

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue:

MGM Macau

2,928,872

3,406,918

9,388,221

10,361,437

MGM Cotai

2,847,742

1,347,458

7,685,027

3,462,973

Total Revenue

5,776,614

4,754,376

17,073,248

13,824,410

Adjusted EBITDA(1):

MGM Macau

855,586

987,023

2,901,181

3,033,637

MGM Cotai

692,922

129,943

1,724,130

391,060

Total Adjusted EBITDA

1,548,508

1,116,966

4,625,311

3,424,697

  1. Adjusted EBITDA is profit before finance costs, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, loss on disposal/write-off of property and equipment and construction in progress, interest income, net foreign currency difference, share-based payments, pre-opening costs and corporate expenses which mainly include administrative expenses of the corporate office and license fee paid to a related company. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as the primary measure of the Group's operating performance and to compare our operating performance with that of our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, construed as an alternative to profit or operating profit as reported under IFRS or other combined operations or cash flow data, or interpreted as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA presented in this announcement may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies operating in the gaming or other business sectors.

- 3 -

Our shareholders and potential investors are advised that the financial information of MGM China under IFRS presented herein relating to MGM China has not been audited or reviewed by MGM China's auditor.

Summary Statistics

The following tables present certain selected income statement line items and certain other data of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.

MGM Macau

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(in thousands, except for number of

2019

2018

2019

2018

gaming units, percentage and revenue

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

per available room ("REVPAR"))

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

VIP table games turnover

39,327,793

65,801,079

144,214,901

218,680,952

VIP gross table games win (1)

1,299,582

2,319,059

4,396,222

6,646,368

VIP table games win percentage

  (calculated before commissions,

  complimentaries and other incentives)

3.30%

3.52%

3.05%

3.04%

Average daily gross win per

  VIP gaming table

181.0

248.0

201.8

209.8

Main floor table games drop

9,204,392

9,202,075

28,029,967

29,623,374

Main floor gross table games win (1)

1,976,577

1,613,739

5,982,457

5,273,616

Main floor table games win percentage

21.5%

17.5%

21.3%

17.8%

Average daily gross win per main

  floor gaming table

103.5

77.5

104.7

82.3

Slot machine handle

7,883,265

8,792,589

23,760,588

26,292,459

Slot machine gross win (1)

296,793

379,629

900,670

1,139,068

Slot hold percentage

3.8%

4.3%

3.8%

4.3%

Average daily win per slot

3.1

4.0

3.2

4.0

Commissions, complimentaries and

  other incentives (1)

(887,416)

(1,158,638)

(2,612,905)

(3,433,913)

Room occupancy rate

96.9%

96.3%

96.8%

96.8%

REVPAR

1,954

1,937

1,951

1,939

- 4 -

As At

September 30

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gaming Units:

Tables (2)

290

323

Slot machines

1,083

1,083

MGM Cotai (3)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

(in thousands, except for number of

2019

2018

2019

2018

gaming units, percentage and

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVPAR)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

VIP table games turnover

28,350,048

8,098,287

87,955,761

13,534,894

VIP gross table games win (1)

1,188,829

65,222

3,030,147

205,101

VIP table games win percentage

  (calculated before commissions,

  complimentaries, and other incentives)

4.19%

0.81%

3.45%

1.52%

Average daily gross win per

  VIP gaming table

233.0

44.4

201.6

67.7

Main floor table games drop

7,369,655

5,565,962

20,155,343

13,748,864

Main floor gross table games win (1)

1,941,806

1,052,832

5,011,724

2,612,153

Main floor table games win percentage

26.3%

18.9%

24.9%

19.0%

Average daily gross win per main

  floor gaming table

103.3

69.3

90.3

68.5

Slot machine handle

8,472,100

6,411,438

28,231,400

14,760,098

Slot machine gross win (1)

275,586

176,266

768,823

497,179

Slot hold percentage

3.3%

2.7%

2.7%

3.4%

Average daily win per slot

2.6

1.7

2.4

1.9

Commissions, complimentaries and

  other incentives (1)

(908,716)

(244,466)

(2,135,177)

(542,078)

Room occupancy rate

92.4%

90.1%

92.0%

89.2%

REVPAR

1,449

1,285

1,409

1,246

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MGM China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:19pMGM CHINA : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Data
PR
06:12pMGM CHINA : Inside Information-Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sep..
PU
06:07pMGM CHINA : Inside information unaudited results for the third quarter ended sep..
PU
10/03MGM CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the m..
PU
09/30MGM CHINA : Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions
PU
09/11MGM CHINA : Extension of time for appointment of independent non-executive direc..
PU
09/11MGM CHINA : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Shareholder - Notice ..
PU
09/11MGM CHINA : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered holder - Noti..
PU
09/02Macau Casino Shares Fall on Lower Gambling Revenue
DJ
09/01Macau casino revenue drops 8.6% in August
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 22 722 M
EBIT 2019 3 208 M
Net income 2019 2 465 M
Debt 2019 12 467 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,64x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 47 500 M
Chart MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGM China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16,07  HKD
Last Close Price 12,50  HKD
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant R. Bowie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chiu King Ho Co-Chairman
James Joseph Murren Co-Chairman
Zhi Qi Wang Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Chen Yau Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.30%6 010
SANDS CHINA LTD.11.16%39 558
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED5.92%29 180
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED48.21%14 187
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-1.51%11 241
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED27.13%10 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group